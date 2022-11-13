Partnership 4 Kids launches new program for Omaha families

Partnership 4 Kids launched a new program Saturday and it's called Saturday Academy which aims to provide multi-generational career development.

Nearly 200 families with kids ranging in age from pre-k to college helped kick-start the program. It allows families to explore local career opportunities, enroll in continuing education, strengthen employability skills and access professional development resources.

Joanne Poppleton, program director for Partnership 4 Kids, explained what the new program does for children and their families.

"They have hands-on activities that they get to learn about new STEM ideas," Poppleton said. "They get a chance to meet other families that are in our program, and they get an opportunity to learn about jobs too."

The academy will consist of quarterly workshops and is open to program-enrolled students and their adult family members.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .