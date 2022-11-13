ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Watch: Everything HC Mike Leach Said Following Mississippi State's 45-19 Loss to Georgia

By Elizabeth Keen
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OelcO_0j9MWH7l00

Here is what MSU head coach Mike Leach said following the Battle of the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State fell to 6-4 on the season and 3-4 in conference play after a 45-19 loss to Georgia on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs kept the game close for nearly three quarters, but the top-ranked team in the country was too much to handle. Quarterback Will Rogers went 29-of-51 passing for 261 yards with one touchdown. Freshman Zavion Thomas recorded the team's other score on a 63-yard punt return with just a few seconds remaining in the first half. Kicker Massimo Biscardi drilled two field goals.

Head coach Mike Leach thought his team performed better in comparison to how it previously fared against Alabama, another college football powerhouse. However, he was not satisfied with how the game eventually got out of hand.

"We did more good things than bad, but I thought we could've, you know, we could've finished drives better," Leach said.

Although Rogers did not have the best game, dropped passes continued to plague the offense and resulted in quite a few missed opportunities.

"I think that in a few cases -- and not across the board -- a few cases, some receivers [were] searching for the sideline rather than the field," Leach said.

Watch Leach's full postgame media interview below.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

How Georgia football-LSU SEC championship game will impact College Football Playoff

ATHENS — There wasn’t much celebrating for Georgia after it punched its ticket to Atlanta, as the 45-19 win over Mississippi State locked up the SEC East for Georgia. “We have bigger goals than just winning the SEC East,” wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “On the record, I have no SEC championship wins and that’s something I’m looking forward to.”
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Georgia Opens as Heavy Favorite Over LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are getting ready to face off in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3. It will be the fifth time that the two teams have played one another for the conference title. As for this year's matchup, Georgia has opened as an early 16-point favorite over the Tigers, ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
sicemdawgs.com

Georgia remains first in AP, Coaches polls after win at Mississippi State

The Georgia Bulldogs, who defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 45-19 in Starkville on Saturday, have remained first in the AP and Coaches polls for Week 12. Georgia received 1,574 points in the AP Poll, which is the same as they received last week. The Bulldogs again received 62 of the 63 first-place votes, with the other votes going to the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan, TCU, and Tennessee round out the top five in the AP Poll.
STARKVILLE, MS
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog TE Commit Lawson Luckie Goes Off In 1st Playoff Game

NORCROSS - As you know by now, no assistant coach in the country is recruiting and developing thee tight end position better than Georgia’s Todd Hartley. He’s turned Georgia into “Tight End University” these days and has the best tight end room in the country right now. By a mile.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Championship Game: Opening line set for Georgia vs. LSU showdown

The SEC Championship Game matchup was set on Saturday. Georgia will take on LSU, a rematch of the 2019 title game, on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. While there are still regular-season games left to be played, sportsbooks are already setting odds for the SEC Championship. FanDuel Sportsbook has set Georgia as a 15.5-point favorite over LSU.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

5-star EDGE and Top Georgia Bulldog Target Sets Commitment Date

ATHENS - One of Georgia’s top 2023 targets on defense is ready to make his commitment. That would be 5-star Samuel M'Pemba‍, who has announced that he will be making his commitment on December 4th, one day after Georgia plays LSU for the 2022 SEC Championship. If you’ve...
ATHENS, GA
wtva.com

New police chief confirmed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Joseph Daughtry has been confirmed as the new chief of police in Columbus. Confirmation came during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Daughtry is coming to Columbus from Natchez where he held the same position. He’s also the president of the Mississippi Association of...
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Joseph Daughtry expected to be named the next police chief of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Sources told WCBI that Joseph Daughtry is expected to be named Columbus’ next Police Chief at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Daughtry, one of the three finalists for the job, currently serves as the Chief of Police in Natchez Mississippi. He also serves as President...
COLUMBUS, MS
WGAU

Athens lawmaker to serve in House leadership post

Effingham County state Rep Jon Burns will be the next Speaker of the Georgia House: he was chosen in Monday’s legislative caucus in Atlanta to take over for Blue Ridge Republican David Ralston, who is stepping down after twelve years in the Speaker’s chair. Athens state Representative Houston...
ATHENS, GA
wtva.com

Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wuga.org

Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County

After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
980
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate

Comments / 0

Community Policy