Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
Night of a thousand lights in New Paltz
Members of the New Paltz Community Improvement Team (CIT) have stars in their eyes — or maybe snowflakes, or wreaths, or candles, or some other icon of the coming wintry economic activity. They hope to leverage their remaining budgeted funds into laying the groundwork for local decorations that will be resilient, sustainable, attractive and welcoming. They have set their sights on creating a “Night of a Thousand Lights” on December 3, coordinating multiple tree-lighting ceremonies with other downtown decorations being sparked for the first time.
New Store In Kingston Will Have You Smelling Good
Growing up did your Mom keep a bar of soap in the bathroom that wasn't for use? It sat in a dish alongside the sink and was never allowed to be touched by water or your dirty hands. My Mom had one she always called the guest soap but guests never used it.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Self-confessed NIMBYs in Woodstock and Saugerties fight development of glamping resort
Opposition to the Terramor glamping resort, planned on a 77-acre lot where Saugerties and Woodstock meet, is mounting — and going national. A project of Kampgrounds of America’s high-end brand, Terramor plans to build 75 luxury tents on platforms, each with its own bathroom and firepit, plus a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and event center, an outfitter’s shop, staff housing, a swimming pool and a communal fire pit.
‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley
Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
Cracker Barrel in Saugerties?
Only having one in our area could be why some Saugerties residents have started asking if the chain restaurants might want to open their 10th location in town. According to the Saugerties Town Facebook page, one man posted a comment saying, "I think Saugerties needs an affordable place to eat and I think Cracker Barrel would be perfect!"
hudsonvalleyone.com
Veteran Day Services in Kingston (photos)
On Friday morning, November 11, a Veterans Day ceremony was held in Kingston at American Legion Post 150. A Parrott gun that was forged at the West Point Foundry and used in the Civil War was unveiled at the ceremony. The refurbished canon, owned by MSGT Joseph S. Forte who died earlier in the year at age 92, was donated by his family which has over a century of service to the Armed Forces. Father James Miller of the Lutheran Church of Northern Dutchess played “Il Silenzio” on trumpet in honor of Forte, who admired the composition.
If You See a Blue Mailbox in the Hudson Valley, Don’t Use It!
The U.S. Postal Service is warning people not to use its blue boxes to send mail on certain dates. I'm not sure if every Hudson Valley town still has any of those blue United States Postal Service mailboxes or not but if your town does, the postal service is warning people not to use them on certain dates.
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston
Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
hudsonvalleyone.com
Lost woman found near Port Ewen home
This past Sunday, November 13 at 7:30 a.m., six DEC forest rangers and various volunteers searched for a missing woman in Port Ewen. The search included a mounted horse, drone, and intensive searching through tough vegetation. At 3:45 p.m., the family found the 74-year-old approximately 600 feet from her house....
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woodstock Senior Rec instructors seek pay increase
Senior Recreation program instructors pleaded for pay increases as participants packed a Woodstock Town Board budget hearing November 10 to show support — though many walked away disappointed in the offer for a modest raise. “It’s a labor of love, but appreciation doesn’t pay the bills,” said Inyo Charbonneau,...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties honors all who have served
For at least half an hour before the official Veterans Day celebration started last Friday, the Saugerties Community Band played patriotic songs and the first comment from Master of Ceremonies Jim Gage was “how about that community band! We thank them for being here to help us celebrate our Veterans Day.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fishkill police cadet program marks 50 years
FISHKILL – The Town of Fishkill Police Department’s Cadet Program, founded in 1972, celebrated 50 years of service this past weekend. The program is widely regarded as being the first in New York State and one of the first in the country. Detective Jason Betley is in his...
HUH? Cookie-Less Girl Scout ‘Retail Shops’ In The Hudson Valley
There's just something about them, and the adorable kiddos that sell them, that make Girl Scout cookies pretty amazing. For me, the proper serving size for Thin Mints should be a sleeve, and I know of plenty of people who can polish off a box of Samoas in a sitting.
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
Gas odor reports in Catskill
There were multiple gas odor reports in the Catskill area as of the morning of November 15. Police have reported Central Hudson, a natural gas supplier, is checking on issues in the area.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold
A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
Catskill firefighter loses workshop in huge blaze
A longtime firefighter in Catskill lost his workshop on Tuesday, where he had built several race cars over the years.
Father and daughter hiker duo rescued in Ulster County
On Saturday two hikers, a 47-year-old man and his nine-year-old daughter went hiking around 3 p.m., but were unprepared to hike back in the dark.
New York School Bus Crashes On Palisades In Hudson Valley
A school bus bringing Hudson Valley students back to school avoided a major accident with a box truck but was still involved in an accident on the Palisades. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.
Comments / 0