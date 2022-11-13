ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Listen for popping — how to destroy spotted lanternfly eggs

Were you bugged by spotted lanternflies this summer and fall?. A simple flick of the wrist could reduce New Jersey's lanternfly population next year by dozens. The invasive species can't survive New Jersey's frigid winter temperatures, but their eggs can. So the Department of Agriculture is asking you to be on the lookout for lanternfly egg masses this time of year ... so you can destroy them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fall striper fishing on the Manasquan River

If you're anywhere near the beach this time of year you can see lots of fishermen on the beach and plenty of boats in the water. You may wonder what they're doing out there in the colder weather. Many Jersey people know it's STRIPER SEASON. The much-coveted game fish have...
NEW JERSEY STATE
An open letter to upskirting freaks in NJ (Opinion)

To Whom It May Not Occur That Upskirting Is Not OK:. I’ve been reading about your kind for years. I’ve never understood you. Latest example is this story out of Monmouth County about a ShopRite in Shrewsbury. Police say one of you was there following women around the store and using their cellphone to “upskirt.”
NJ is killing the wine game with 20 new licenses and 8 new awards

Have you ever imagined that other countries would be begging for New Jersey wine?. I was quite surprised upon learning this information, but it is actually true and could be happening sooner than we think. Auburn Road Vineyards owner Julianne Donnini has been making wine for decades and recently took...
‘Pecan Pizza Pie’ invented in NJ: New tradition or gross gimmick?

You read that right. Pecan Pie + Pizza = Pecan Pizza Pie. Thanksgiving is all about traditions. Many of which involve food. And sometimes, those special culinary practices extend beyond the holiday, from pre-holiday takeout food to post-holiday leftovers. Jersey's own Tony Boloney's restaurant chain and the American Pecan Promotion...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The best Thai restaurant in New Jersey

The popularity of Thai food in the United States has exploded in the 21st century; according to several reports, that’s because the Thai government started a program to train chefs in Thailand and then send them off around the rest of the world. This was done not only to...
GUTTENBERG, NJ
Trenton, NJ
