Seattle, WA

StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
TAMPA, FL
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RadarOnline

Antonio Brown Shares Alleged Text From Tom Brady After Trolling NFL Star Over Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Antonio Brown leaked a private text message that Tom Brady allegedly sent him last year, making headlines once again weeks after posting a doctored photo of himself embracing the legendary quarterback's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.RadarOnline.com has discovered the supposed text was sent from Brady in May 2021, telling Brown to shape up.Brown, who's now a free agent, posted the message via his Snapchat on Tuesday, showing Brady expressing his concerns in what many are praising as a move of a good friend. "You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond...
Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady Makes Big Changes To Social Media Profile

Tom Brady is restarting his personal life after separating from Gisele Bundchen. Brady made several big changes to his Twitter profile this week, weeks after finalizing his divorce. His original cover photo included a photo of Gisele. It's now a photo of himself in a Buccaneers uniform. Brady has also...
Larry Brown Sports

Cooper Kupp suffers potentially serious leg injury

The Los Angeles Rams’ difficult season appeared to get even worse on Sunday when wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a potentially serious injury. Kupp was jumping to try to catch a John Wolford pass during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but failed to come down with the ball. As he landed, his leg got tangled up with cornerback Marco Wilson. Kupp appeared to twist awkwardly as he came to the ground.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 10 top plays: Chargers lead 49ers; Packers edge Cowboys

Week 10 of the NFL featured the top candidate thus far for game of the year, as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings executed an improbable comeback to top Josh Allen the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Kicking things off Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their resurgence abroad by stifling...
People

People

