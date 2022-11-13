Read full article on original website
5 takeaways from Commanders' 32-21 win over the Eagles
The Washington Commanders are back to .500 after Monday’s shocking 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Many felt last week’s game against the Vikings was so critical because going to Philly was a guaranteed loss. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke made enough plays, while Washington’s ground game churned out 152...
Philadelphia Eagles, NFL's last remaining unbeaten team, upset by Washington Commanders
The Eagles had been off to the best start in franchise history before running into a Commanders team desperate to remain in the playoff race.
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Monday night
The Washington Commanders head into Lincoln Financial Field to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Washington
Commanders open as favorites over Texans in Week 11
The Washington Commanders knocked the Philadelphia Eagles out of the unbeaten ranks with an impressive 32-21 victory on Monday Night Football. Now, with a short week, Washington must turn its attention to the Houston Texans. In addition, after playing on the road Monday night, the Commanders are back on the road in Week 11 at Houston.
Bucs' Bruce Arians opens up about recent health scare: 'Like two knives going in'
Bruce Arians, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and current senior football consultant, was admitted to a hospital last month after experiencing severe chest pains.
Colts vs Eagles betting odds, picks, predictions, injuries, TV, streaming, radio
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off of a strange, wonderful week and face the possibility of a crash back to reality when they host the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts (4-5-1) beat the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 in Jeff Saturday's debut as interim coach. Jonathan Taylor had a successful return from injury, and Matt Ryan passed ‒ and ran(!!) ‒ effectively.
How the Commanders ended the Eagles' quest for perfection
PHILADELPHIA -- And then there were none. The Philadelphia Eagles' run as the NFL's final remaining undefeated team came to an end Monday night, as a Washington Commanders team that entered the night as double-digit underdogs came away with a shocking 32-21 victory at Lincoln Financial Field. How did the...
Eagles fans believe NFL is rigged after losing to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a good run, but, like all good things, the Eagles' undefeated streak came to an end Monday night at home. The Birds lost to the Washington Commanders."I saw that were about to lose to the Washington Commanders. That is embarrassing, embarrassing," Roberts Mos, a fan, said.The Washington Commanders beat the Eagles 32-21 handing them their first loss after 8 straight wins.The Birds trailed at halftime for the first time this season."I don't ever like to say we lost - they played and they played well, but we know that we made mistakes, we made uncharacteristic...
Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers’ starter, but Carolina stumbled to a 1-4 record as he posted one of the league’s worst QB ratings while struggling with batted balls at the line of scrimmage.
Eagles add DT Linval Joseph to aid run defense; TE Dallas Goedert to IR
PHILADELPHIA -- Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Josephagreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagleson Wednesday. The Eagles also placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. A source had confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday that Goedert was expected to miss extended time after injuring the shoulder on Monday night.
NFL MVP watch 2022: Ranking top candidates, Patrick Mahomes' chances
For most of the first half of the 2022 NFL season, it seemed like Josh Allen was running away with the MVP award. Then the Buffalo Billslost to the New York Jets, and again to theMinnesota Vikingsin dramatic fashion this past Sunday -- and Allen's mistakes were front and center.
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Unbeaten Eagles hold No. 4 pick
The NFL regular season has reached the midway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Eagles place CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring) on injured reserve
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles will be without a key piece of their secondary for at least the next four weeks after placing starting slot corner Avonte Maddox on injured reserve Monday. Maddox injured his hamstring near the end of last Thursday's game against the Houston Texans. He was unable...
College player blasts his own offensive coordinator
It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles suffer first loss of season, fall to Commanders 32-21 on Monday Night Football
The 1972 Dolphins can now celebrate, as the Eagles are undefeated no more after suffering a 32-21 upset loss to the Commanders on Monday night. Washington dominated the time of possession, holding the ball 40:24, compared to the Eagles 19:36, while also forcing a season-high four Philadelphia turnovers. The Commanders...
First look: Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines
The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) travel to meet the Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) for a Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Eagles vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Eagles' Nick Sirianni on loss to Commanders: 'We played like crap'
The Eagles' hopes of an undefeated season were put to an end on Monday night, and their head coach attributed the defeat to the team's lack of high-level play.
Source: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) to miss extended time
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's loss to the Washington Commanders, league sources confirmed. A decision has not been made yet as to whether the Eagles will place him on injured reserve, as evaluations are still...
NFL Week 10 top plays: Commanders clip Eagles on MNF
Week 10 of the NFL came to a close Monday with a crucial NFC East tilt, as the Washington Commanders went on the road and handed Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles their first lost of the season, 32-21. Here are the top plays from Monday's action!. Hot start. The...
2022 NFL starting quarterback touchdown leaders
QB reports (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports) Week 10 games around the NFL have ended, with the Monday Night matchup remaining before we head to Week 11. Currently, two of the league's quarterbacks have thrown for 20 or more TD passes, both hailing from the AFC. Who is on the top of the list? Here are the current top 10 touchdown pass leaders, listed in descending order... t-10. Davis Mills, Houston Texans (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown Passes: 11t-10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Touchdown Passes: 11t-10. Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown Passes: 11t-9. Kyler Murray, Arizon Cardinals (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown...
