numberfire.com
Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) expected to miss 'some time'
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) is expected to miss "some time" with the injury he suffered in the team's Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp's injury looked bad on the screen, and head coach Sean McVay did not seem optimistic in the team's postgame press conference. The NFL's Ian Rapoport reported that Kupp did seem to avoid a fracture and the "worst case" scenario, but fantasy managers with Kupp on their teams will likely be without their top player for multiple weeks. Last year's Super Bowl champions are now 3-6 and in fourth place in their division, so they could consider taking a cautious approach with their star's recovery.
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford still in concussion protocol
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, per head coach Sean McVay. Stafford is stuck in protocols, but McVay claims he doesn't know whether he actually suffered a concussion or not. John Wolford will make another start in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints if Stafford isn't cleared. Cooper Kupp is headed for ankle surgery and injured reserve, so the Rams offense could be a complete nightmare on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
numberfire.com
Week 11 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Has Justin Fields Turned the Chicago Bears Into Fantasy Gold?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
numberfire.com
David Montgomery (personal) DNP in Chicago's Wednesday practice
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (personal) did not practice on Wednesday. Montgomery was unable to participate in Chicago's first practice this week for personal reasons. Expect the 25-year old to play a lead role versus an Atlanta Falcons' team giving up 21.4 FanDuel points per game to running backs if he is able to practice by Friday.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams and Keenan Allen (hamstring) will participate in individual drills on Wednesday. Williams has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 7's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He was expected to miss at least 4 weeks, so his presence at practice is a good sign that he is on track to potentially meet or beat that expectation. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
7 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 11
Week 10 was a tough week for injuries as we lost Cooper Kupp, Zach Ertz, and Dallas Goedert for extended periods of time. With injuries mounting and bye weeks in full force, identifying low-rostered sleepers is more important than ever. Sleeper is an ambiguous term. For the purpose of this...
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 11
Week 11’s slate features teams with good defenses playing teams with good offenses and bad ones against bad; the outlook for streaming is definitely more dire here than most weeks. That said, we have the information that can help you piece together a best-case scenario in a tough situation.
numberfire.com
Jamaal Williams (illness) sits out Lions practice Wednesday
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. Williams' absence isn't due to an injury, so he should be able to get right in time for Sunday's Week 11 matchup with the New York Giants. Last week, Williams rushed 16 times for 59 yards and a touchdown while handling more than twice as many touches as D'Andre Swift. He has out-carried Swift 40-8 the last two weeks.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Colt McCoy (knee) "day-to-day" heading into Week 11
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (knee) is "day-to-day" according to Kliff Kingsbury. McCoy was forced to briefly leave Week 10's win over the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury. He was able to close out the game but is considered day-to-day heading into Week 11's clash with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Kingsbury also considers Kyler Murray (hamstring) day-to-day, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes Murray could miss "another week or so". If Murray is out and McCoy is available, he will be under center against the 49ers. If both quarterbacks are unavailable, Trace McSorley would get the start.
numberfire.com
Cardinals designate Marquise Brown (foot) to return from injured reserve
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (foot) has been designated to return from injured reserve. Brown has been designated to return from injured reserve, just over four weeks after suffering a foot injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. He can now resume practicing and has a 21-day window to be promoted back to the active roster. It remains to be seen how quickly that will happen, but today's news is an encouraging sign for his rest of season impact.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: What Are the Chances Washington Covers the Lopsided Spread?
Week 10 finishes with a matchup in the NFC Beast as the Washington Commanders drive up I-95 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are looking to take both games against Washington for the second season in a row. Here is how numberFire ranks each team heading into tonight’s...
numberfire.com
Eagles' A.J. Brown dismisses ankle injury
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said he will be fine after rolling his ankle during Monday's loss to the Washington Commanders. Brown came up limping in the first quarter and briefly left the game, but he returned for the next drive and didn't appear hobbled for the rest of the contest. This will be something to keep an eye on leading into Sunday's Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Brown finished Monday night with just 1 catch on 4 targets for 7 yards.
numberfire.com
Randall Cobb (ankle) could return for Packers by Thursday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle, injured reserve) is considered day-to-day, per head coach Matt LaFleur. LaFleur said Cobb could be activated from IR ahead of the Packers' Week 11 contest against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Cobb was placed on the shelf October 22 with a right ankle sprain and given a 2-6 week timeline to recover. His return could take some snaps and targets away from Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins, but Christian Watson has likely secured an every-down role after scoring three times in Week 10.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) DNP on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Carolina Panthers. Andrews remained absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday. His absence coming out of the Ravens bye is not a good sign, but there are still two days left for him to return to practice ahead of Sunday. If Andrews remains out, Isaiah Likely would once again play an important role in Baltimore's passing game.
numberfire.com
Cardinals cutting Eno Benjamin
The Arizona Cardinals are releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin was reportedly as surprised as the rest of the fantasy community about the Cardinals' decision, which suggests he isn't facing any discipline for an off-field transgression. After the 23-year-old started in place of James Conner from Weeks 6-8, Benjamin only played one offensive snap on Sunday. Keaontay Ingram will presumably be Conner's primary backup moving forward, but he only played five snaps and touched the ball once.
numberfire.com
Texans claim running back Eno Benjamin off waivers on Tuesday
The Houston Texans have reportedly claimed running back Eno Benjamin off waivers. Benjamin will join his second career team after he was released from Arizona on Monday. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Dameon Pierce. On 69 carries this season, Benjamin produced 298 yards, 2 touchdowns,...
numberfire.com
Gus Edwards (hamstring) returns to Ravens practice Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday. Edwards had been inactive since injuring his hamstring in Week 8, but he is back in action coming out of the Ravens' bye week. The Ravens may limit Edwards' workload at first, but his return is a downgrade for Kenyan Drake moving forward. Baltimore is facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 and they are favored by nearly two touchdowns, setting up a run-heavy game script for Lamar Jackson and the backfield.
numberfire.com
Corey Davis (knee) might return for Jets in Week 11
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) is not practicing on Wednesday, per head coach Robert Saleh. Davis hasn't been on the field since Week 7, but Saleh says he has a chance to play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. In order for that to happen, Davis will likely need to practice at some point this week. Garrett Wilson and Tyler Conklin will likely be the Jets' top targets if Wilson remains inactive, with Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios, and Denzel Mims having access to more snaps.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 11 Thursday Night (Titans at Packers)
The Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans meet up in this week's Thursday night game. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the host Packers are 3.0-point favorites in a game with a 41.0-point total. That makes the implied score 22.0-19.0 in favor of Green Bay. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex...
