Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 7

Edward Wiggins
3d ago

why has someone posted it's a safe place to visit this winter, it's up to 380 murders so far, 5 people shot 2 days ago 3 shot today, the city of brotherly love is a scary place to visit and live!!!

Reply
4
Real Americans
3d ago

Sad to say but Philadelphia city of criminals love keep voting democrats get exactly what they deserve

Reply(2)
4
 

CBS Philly

Shooting in North Philly leaves man in critical condition, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 42-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach in North Philadelphia. It happened around 10 a.m. at 17th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital.Authorities say the nearby Alliance for Progress Charter School was placed on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted.Police believe the victim was arguing with another man before the shooting. No one is in custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia McDonald’s drive-thru window robbed at gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A McDonald’s restaurant was robbed last week in Philadelphia when a gunman pulled out a pistol and demanded the cashier at the drive-thru window and demanded money. According to police, on November 4th, at around 3:25 am, the individuals approached the window as if to order food, then engaged in armed robbery, “An employee for McDonald’s located at 4163 Whitaker Ave was working the drive-thru window when a red SUV occupied by an unknown person and three additional individuals approached the window after ordering food,” detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department said. As the car pulled up,  The post Philadelphia McDonald’s drive-thru window robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect in pizza shop murder arrested in New Castle County

GLASGOW, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware state police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a pizza shop owner in Glasgow, New Castle County. 22-year-old Erik Hilton of Bear, Delaware is charged with first-degree murder.Investigators say Hilton confronted the owner of La Piazza di Caruso Sunday night.They say he then stabbed the victim multiple times and ran away from the shop.Hilton is held on $1 million bail.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

