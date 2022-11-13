Read full article on original website
Edward Wiggins
3d ago
why has someone posted it's a safe place to visit this winter, it's up to 380 murders so far, 5 people shot 2 days ago 3 shot today, the city of brotherly love is a scary place to visit and live!!!
Reply
4
Real Americans
3d ago
Sad to say but Philadelphia city of criminals love keep voting democrats get exactly what they deserve
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Police: Arson declared in fire that injured boy, 8, engulfed homes in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after officials say a fire was set intentionally in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday morning. The blaze broke out on the 6000 block of Trinity Street, engulfing three homes and one vehicle in flames. Police say a boy, 8, suffered minor injuries, and...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect steals hundreds of dollars from North Philadelphia mini market
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of stealing from a mini market in North Philadelphia. Authorities say the incident occurred at the Bancroft Mini Market on the 2500 block of Bancroft Street. According to police, the suspect asked an employee for a...
fox29.com
Video: 2 men robbed at gunpoint by group of suspects at West Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects caught on camera robbing two men at a West Philadelphia gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Saturday morning around 1:00 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 52nd...
Man dead, suspect arrested following shooting at N.J. apartment complex
One man is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday morning in an apartment parking lot in Gloucester County, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. at The Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, according to officials with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Philadelphia shooting by juveniles hiding behind vehicle caught on video, 2 sought, police say
Two juveniles opened fire on a victim walking in Philadelphia in broad daylight while hiding behind a vehicle, police said.
fox29.com
Man critically injured after being shot in the neck in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured in West Philadelphia on Monday. Authorities say at around 5 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of North 55th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found a man who had been...
Philadelphia gas stations a target for shootings and carjackings
It's like a scene right out of a movie, except disturbing and violent crimes are playing out in real-time on the streets of Philadelphia.
Judges hear appeal arguments on Manayunk teacher found dead with 20 stab wounds
The family of Ellen Greenberg, a 27-year-old Philadelphia teacher found dead of more than 20 stab wounds inside her locked Manayunk apartment in 2011, is continuing to fight for change.
fox29.com
Deadly North Philadelphia apartment fire under investigation
Several people are dead after a fire tore through a building in North Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
fox29.com
Sean Toomey murder: Preliminary hearing for two suspects in teens killing continued
PHILADELPHIA - Two teens charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy shot outside his Philadelphia home were set to appear in court Tuesday morning, but the case has now been continued until next year. Sean Toomey, 15, was killed while unloading a case of water from his family's car...
Shooting in North Philly leaves man in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 42-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach in North Philadelphia. It happened around 10 a.m. at 17th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital.Authorities say the nearby Alliance for Progress Charter School was placed on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted.Police believe the victim was arguing with another man before the shooting. No one is in custody.
fox29.com
Man hospitalized after being shot in broad daylight in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital and police are investigating after a broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia Monday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue in the city's North Philadelphia section around 10:02 a.m. Authorities say a 42-year-old...
fox29.com
3 dead, 1 critical after fire spreads to several North Philadelphia homes, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia fire officials are investigating a fire that left several people dead in North Philadelphia Monday night. Fire crews responded after heavy fire broke out at a two-story rowhome on the 3100 block of Croskey Street around 9:45 p.m. The blaze then spread to several homes on the block, leaving behind charred debris and severe damage.
Vigil held for well-known Target worker allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend
A vigil was held Monday night for a well-known Target employee who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend in Philadelphia last week.
North Philadelphia charter school briefly on lockdown after nearby shooting
Police tell us a 42-year-old man was shot in the stomach on Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
Philadelphia McDonald’s drive-thru window robbed at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A McDonald’s restaurant was robbed last week in Philadelphia when a gunman pulled out a pistol and demanded the cashier at the drive-thru window and demanded money. According to police, on November 4th, at around 3:25 am, the individuals approached the window as if to order food, then engaged in armed robbery, “An employee for McDonald’s located at 4163 Whitaker Ave was working the drive-thru window when a red SUV occupied by an unknown person and three additional individuals approached the window after ordering food,” detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department said. As the car pulled up, The post Philadelphia McDonald’s drive-thru window robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspects Arrested During Standoff With South Jersey Police
A Camden man shot at police during an attempted traffic stop and then locked himself in a garage in a four-hour standoff that ended with his arrest, authorities said. Two other suspects were arrested. Otto Simpson, 29, of Camden, was one of four people in a car that Camden County...
Shooting near Salvation Army building in Camden under investigation
A shooting is under investigation in Camden, New Jersey, but police are providing few details at this time.
Caught on video: Police searching for armed suspects who carjacked driver in Fishtown
In the video, you can hear the suspects threaten the victim and point a gun at him in the city's Fishtown neighborhood. Police say the three suspects also robbed the victim before driving off in his 2012 Honda Civic.
Suspect in pizza shop murder arrested in New Castle County
GLASGOW, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware state police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a pizza shop owner in Glasgow, New Castle County. 22-year-old Erik Hilton of Bear, Delaware is charged with first-degree murder.Investigators say Hilton confronted the owner of La Piazza di Caruso Sunday night.They say he then stabbed the victim multiple times and ran away from the shop.Hilton is held on $1 million bail.
Comments / 7