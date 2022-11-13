Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kslsports.com
Utah Defense Anticipating Bo Nix, Tough Offensive Line
SALT LAKE CITY- A lot has been made about whether or not Oregon quarterback Bo Nix will play on Saturday after suffering some kind of injury in the Duck’s loss to Washington last weekend. There has also been some speculation as to who will roll out on Oregon’s offensive line. The Utah defense doesn’t seem to care and are going about practice like everyone for the Ducks will play.
kslsports.com
Utes Make A Jump In The College Football Playoff Rankings
SALT LAKE CITY- After some upsets last weekend, the Utes made a jump in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings to No. 10. Despite injuries and players being limited, Utah continues to find creative ways to win convincingly, and the committee rewarded them for that effort. The...
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon
Kyle Whittingham said they'll be watching a lot of film to prepare for the Oregon Ducks.
kslsports.com
No. 10 Utah’s Offense Knows What Is At Stake Against No. 12 Oregon
SALT LAKE CITY- Oregon may have taken a tumble last week against Washington, but Utah isn’t approaching their prep like that’s the case. Utah’s offense knows what is at stake against Oregon this week and that it will take their best effort to walk out of Autzen with the win and a second straight trip to the Pac-12 Championship in hand.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Fesi Sitake Named Nominee For Top Assistant Coach Award
PROVO, Utah – BYU passing game coordinator Fesi Sitake is in the running for the top assistant coach award in college football. Sitake was named a nominee to the 2022 Broyles Award list. He’s one of 51 coaches that made the nominee list in a pool of approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs across the country.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Has ‘Stew Of Variables’ Causing Turnover Woes
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is averaging 21.5 turnovers through its first two regular season games. That puts Mark Pope’s team at 345th nationally in turnover average. For reference, there are 363 teams in college hoops. So ball security is top of mind for BYU hoops as they gear up to host Missouri State on Wednesday night.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Has Lofty Goals, Remain Focused On ‘Process’
SALT LAKE CITY – A top-25 ranking is just the tip of the iceberg for the University of Utah women’s basketball program on the verge of becoming a contender, year-after-year, in the always difficult Pac-12 conference. After receiving votes in previous polls, Utah moved into the No. 25...
kslsports.com
Ten Best BYU Football Home Games During Independence Era
PROVO, Utah – A unique era in BYU football history is nearing its end. When BYU hosts Utah Tech at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, November 19, it will be BYU’s last home game as an FBS Independent program. In 2023, BYU will be a member of the...
kslsports.com
Red Rocks Greats Pushing Boundaries, Innovating NIL For Utah Gymnastics
SALT LAKE CITY- The Red Rocks are known for pushing boundaries for women in collegiate athletics and some of the forefathers and mothers of the program are out to do it some more. NIL has been a hot topic and it doesn’t look like it will slow down anytime soon. Several Red Rocks greats have teamed up to do something about NIL in an effort to help the program they built continue to reach new heights.
kslsports.com
BYU Women Get Big 12 Preview In Home Game Against No. 16 Oklahoma
PROVO, Utah – The BYU women’s basketball team will look to end a two-game losing streak. They’ll have to do it against a future Big 12 foe, the Oklahoma Sooners. BYU (0-2) hosts No. 16 Oklahoma (2-0) at the Marriott Center (3 p.m., BYUtv.org) in a Big 12 preview.
kslsports.com
Whittingham Condolences To Utes Fan Who Passed Away Saturday, UVA Football
SALT LAKE CITY- Life is fragile and no one understands that better than Kyle Whittingham and Utah football. Before diving into the nuts and bolts of his weekly press conference, Whittingham took time to address a couple of tragedies- one close to home and the other across the country with thoughtful love.
kslsports.com
Whittingham, No. 10 Utes Preparing For Late Kick Against No. 12 Oregon On ESPN
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and the No. 12 Utes are in the process of preparing for a late kick against No. 12 Oregon on Saturday night. The time and channel announcement came in the middle of the Stanford game- an 8:30 pm MT/7:30 pm PT kick to be aired on ESPN.
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Suffers Heartbreaking Loss To Wake Forest In OT
OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines went to ACC country and battled but ultimately fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 68-65 in overtime. With 3:37 left in the second half, Utah Valley held a 57-53 lead over Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons drilled two three-pointers to take a 59-57 lead with 2:02 remaining in regulation. Trey Woodbury tied the game with a jumper with 57 seconds left. Both teams had chances to win the game but it went to overtime.
kslsports.com
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Stanford
PROVO, Utah – The regular season finale for BYU football at Stanford now has a kickoff time. BYU’s second trip to The Farm will kick off at 9 p.m. (MT)/8 p.m. (PT) on November 26 on FS1. The 9 p.m. (MT) start is the latest kickoff of the year for BYU this season.
kslsports.com
On This Day: BYU Football Secures First Win 100 Years Ago
PROVO, Utah – On this day, 100 years ago, BYU football won its first game. BYU football defeated Rocky Mountain Conference rival Wyoming 7-0 on November 14, 2022. The Pokes did get revenge later on November 30 of that season, 13-0, but on November 14, it was a celebratory win for BYU, which had fought hard to get football back on campus.
kslsports.com
BYU Football To Recognize 34 Players On Senior Day
PROVO, Utah – Get in your seats early for Saturday’s BYU football game against Utah Tech. It’s going to be a lengthy pregame Senior Day ceremony. BYU football will recognize 34 players with a Senior blanket before the first-ever game against the in-state Trail Blazers. Out of the 34 players that will be honored, 13 know for sure are heading into their last games at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The rest are either COVID-Juniors that still have eligibility to come back potentially.
kslsports.com
Weber State Stays Winless Away From Home, Drops Game At Colorado State
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team remains winless away from the Dee Events Center this season after falling on the road to the Colorado State Rams. The Rams hosted the Wildcats at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado on Monday, November 14. Weber State...
kjzz.com
Hockey teams remember former player killed in Utah rock climbing incident
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah hockey community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a rock climbing incident that killed 21-year-old Emmalynn Thair Herbstritt of Salt Lake City. Grand County deputies said the woman was located at Morning Glory Arch at approximately 1:45 p.m. on...
upr.org
3 American Fork brothers still missing, believed to be in southern Utah
Police are still searching for three missing brothers from American Fork, believing that they are headed to southern Utah after having left their home several weeks ago. 15-year-old Denver Barlow, 14-year-old Manden Barlow, and 12-year-old Truson Barlow have been missing for over two weeks since they left their American Fork home on October 29. They were last seen in Beaver County, but further information on their last known whereabouts is currently unavailable.
How great a start is it for Utah's snowpack?
A good sign the ski season started early is when the annual pre-season press conference to the coming season happens when resorts are open.
Comments / 0