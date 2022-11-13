Fredonia village trustees approved a resolution that will allow the village to apply for funding from the State Office of Community Renewal to help finance a portion of the cost involved in the restoration of the White Inn. The board approved the resolution by a 5-0 vote during Monday evening's meeting. The village will be seeking about $180,000 with the funding to be provided as a grant to the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation to help the White Inn, LLC, cover a portion of the costs of furnishings, fixtures and equipment and/or working capital expenses for the project. The Village Board held a public hearing prior the meeting.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO