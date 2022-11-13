ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Ribbon Cutting Held for Buddy Brewster's Ale House in Lakewood

Buddy Brewster's Ale House has officially opened its second location in Chautauqua County. Owners Andrew and Amber Carlson cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon on its newly refurbished restaurant space at 300 East Fairmount Avenue in Lakewood. The restaurant includes a separate bar and family dining area, along with glass overhead doors and a patio for outdoor dining when the weather is conducive, and an extensive menu and full bar. Buddy Brewster's in Lakewood is open for lunch and dinner. Buddy Brewster's first location opened on Bennett Road in Fredonia in November 2020.
LAKEWOOD, NY
2 On Your Side

The Front Porch is coming to South Buffalo at a former longtime bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo restaurateur is expanding with a second bar/restaurant just down the street. Jennifer “Deli” Mariani is working to transform the former Conlon’s Bar & Grill at 382 Abbott Road into The Front Porch, featuring house-baked bread, meats like pastrami made in-house and salads and other New York-style deli options.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Village will apply for funding to help with White Inn project

Fredonia village trustees approved a resolution that will allow the village to apply for funding from the State Office of Community Renewal to help finance a portion of the cost involved in the restoration of the White Inn. The board approved the resolution by a 5-0 vote during Monday evening's meeting. The village will be seeking about $180,000 with the funding to be provided as a grant to the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation to help the White Inn, LLC, cover a portion of the costs of furnishings, fixtures and equipment and/or working capital expenses for the project. The Village Board held a public hearing prior the meeting.
FREDONIA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Dream Home In Western New York Drops $300K In Price [PHOTOS]

Imagine a roaring fire in your living room at the end of a long day at work or in the woods! The snow falls outside while you wait for the family to show up for dinner. You pop a cork on your favorite bottle of wine and relax for the evening. That could be the dream come true if you get this beauty in the hills south of Buffalo, New York.
HOLLAND, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Structure fire causes road closures in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire in Jamestown has engulfed a former factory and closed roads. Jamestown officials are asking the public to avoid Allen Street between Buffalo Street and Tiffany Avenue, as well as Buffalo Street between Pratt Avenue and Willow Avenue. Officials also announced that there will be widespread water discoloration in […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

City to hold Christmas on Central Small Business Saturday on 11/26

Mayor Wilfred Rosas and the City of Dunkirk Festivals and Specials Events Department are announcing that the Christmas on Central Small Business Saturday Holiday Market and annual tree lighting will be held on November 26 from 2:00-7:00 PM in downtown Dunkirk. Over 40 local businesses and vendors have signed up so far. Activities include, holiday gift shopping, complimentary horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, Central Station Restaurant complimentary hot cocoa, food trucks, free raffle and gift card prizes, children's holiday craft-making and coloring contest, visits with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph and elves. There will also be a live chainsaw wood carving demonstration by Vince Liuzzo: The Tree Guy. And at 5:30 PM, the annual tree lighting ceremony will take place in front of City Hall.
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Buffalo?

Whether you're ready or not, winter is here baby! It's time to begin preparations for living as the Eskimos do. One thing that I've always loved about living in an apartment during Western New York winters is not having to shovel snow from the driveway or sidewalk. When it comes to removing snow from public sidewalks, who is legally responsible in Buffalo?
BUFFALO, NY

