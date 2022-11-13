Read full article on original website
New Restaurant In Hamburg,NY Opening During Historic Snowstorm
There is a historic amount of snow that is in the forecast for all of Western New York! The warm days are gone and the reality of the weather here in Western New York and New York State is going to set in fast this week. The forecast, as of...
Ribbon Cutting Held for Buddy Brewster's Ale House in Lakewood
Buddy Brewster's Ale House has officially opened its second location in Chautauqua County. Owners Andrew and Amber Carlson cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon on its newly refurbished restaurant space at 300 East Fairmount Avenue in Lakewood. The restaurant includes a separate bar and family dining area, along with glass overhead doors and a patio for outdoor dining when the weather is conducive, and an extensive menu and full bar. Buddy Brewster's in Lakewood is open for lunch and dinner. Buddy Brewster's first location opened on Bennett Road in Fredonia in November 2020.
Eminent Domain Law may put businesses in the Village of Kenmore at risk
Eminent Domain Procedure Law may put businesses in the Village of Kenmore at risk due to a need for a police station expansion
I-90 Thruway Will Soon Close Because of Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's by far the most popular topic in Western New York right now: the looming lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to drop anywhere from 1-4 feet of snow on the Buffalo and Western New York region from Thursday evening into Sunday. It just depends on where you live, in...
Natale looks to build on Lancaster success with $25M Orchard Park project
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the second time in recent years, Natale Builders wants to develop a suburban independent senior housing complex. Following the success of the 146-unit Belvedere Apartments in Lancaster — which Natale developed in 2018 — the Clarence-based company is looking to build a similar senior apartment complex in Orchard Park.
The Worst Area to Be in WNY For This Huge Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's the water cooler talk you cannot avoid right now in Western New York: the upcoming lake effect snowstorm that will impact the Buffalo region from Thursday evening and well into Sunday. There's a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect starting 7 pm Thursday and lasting into 1 pm...
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces renovation of Buffalo Central Terminal green space
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $1 million investment for the construction of the Buffalo Central Terminal Great Lawn during a Monday press conference at the Matt Urban Center. Hochul called the area between Memorial Drive and Curtiss Street a “waste of space” currently and intended to make it “magnificent.” “This could […]
The Front Porch is coming to South Buffalo at a former longtime bar
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo restaurateur is expanding with a second bar/restaurant just down the street. Jennifer “Deli” Mariani is working to transform the former Conlon’s Bar & Grill at 382 Abbott Road into The Front Porch, featuring house-baked bread, meats like pastrami made in-house and salads and other New York-style deli options.
Village will apply for funding to help with White Inn project
Fredonia village trustees approved a resolution that will allow the village to apply for funding from the State Office of Community Renewal to help finance a portion of the cost involved in the restoration of the White Inn. The board approved the resolution by a 5-0 vote during Monday evening's meeting. The village will be seeking about $180,000 with the funding to be provided as a grant to the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation to help the White Inn, LLC, cover a portion of the costs of furnishings, fixtures and equipment and/or working capital expenses for the project. The Village Board held a public hearing prior the meeting.
Dream Home In Western New York Drops $300K In Price [PHOTOS]
Imagine a roaring fire in your living room at the end of a long day at work or in the woods! The snow falls outside while you wait for the family to show up for dinner. You pop a cork on your favorite bottle of wine and relax for the evening. That could be the dream come true if you get this beauty in the hills south of Buffalo, New York.
This Country Diner In Western New York Is One-Of-A-Kind
If you have never been to this family-owned diner, you are missing out on a hidden gem in Western New York. This diner in Western New York gives off a country-feel the second you walk in – with the same kind of comfort you would feel as if you walked into Grandma’s house.
Structure fire causes road closures in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire in Jamestown has engulfed a former factory and closed roads. Jamestown officials are asking the public to avoid Allen Street between Buffalo Street and Tiffany Avenue, as well as Buffalo Street between Pratt Avenue and Willow Avenue. Officials also announced that there will be widespread water discoloration in […]
City to hold Christmas on Central Small Business Saturday on 11/26
Mayor Wilfred Rosas and the City of Dunkirk Festivals and Specials Events Department are announcing that the Christmas on Central Small Business Saturday Holiday Market and annual tree lighting will be held on November 26 from 2:00-7:00 PM in downtown Dunkirk. Over 40 local businesses and vendors have signed up so far. Activities include, holiday gift shopping, complimentary horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, Central Station Restaurant complimentary hot cocoa, food trucks, free raffle and gift card prizes, children's holiday craft-making and coloring contest, visits with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph and elves. There will also be a live chainsaw wood carving demonstration by Vince Liuzzo: The Tree Guy. And at 5:30 PM, the annual tree lighting ceremony will take place in front of City Hall.
Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
Relax and Unwind this Winter at This Salt Cave Destination Hiding in Hamburg
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. The holidays are officially upon us here in Western New York. Cue the added stress and hectic hustle and bustle that often comes with the end of the year. If...
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
Stefon Diggs hosts 2nd annual turkey giveaway
The organization, founded by wide receiver Stefon Diggs, will provide 600 families with Wegmans turkeys and gifts.
WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Buffalo?
Whether you're ready or not, winter is here baby! It's time to begin preparations for living as the Eskimos do. One thing that I've always loved about living in an apartment during Western New York winters is not having to shovel snow from the driveway or sidewalk. When it comes to removing snow from public sidewalks, who is legally responsible in Buffalo?
Head to the Roycroft Campus This Season for Their Holiday Craft Show, Handmade Gifts, & Getaway Packages
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. It’s officially that time of year where snow flurries are just around the corner and the chaos of the holidays commence. To help you get a head start on your holiday festivities is the Roycroft Campus.
