Wichita Eagle

Rangers Rotation Has Room To Grow

Martín Pérez is the highest-paid pitcher for the Texas Rangers going into the 2023 season. Don’t expect that to be the case come spring training. If the Rangers have their way, at least one pitcher will be paid more than Pérez next season, who is deserving of the $19.65 million qualifying offer he agreed to on Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Harper Slated to Have Elbow Surgery Next Week

Bryce Harper was evaluated by doctors this week on an elbow injury sustained earlier in April that forced him into the designated hitter role for the majority of the 2022 MLB season. While he was able to hit through it, the plan was always to use the offseason to recover.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Loses Manager of the Year Award to Buck Showalter

Let's start with a disclaimer: No one, including the people voting for the Manager of the Year Awards, really knows what makes one manager better than another. Voters do their best to parse how much of a team's success was due to the players and how much was due to the manager. In the end, they generally just vote for the team that outperformed (or seemed to outperform) their expectations by the most.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. believes he ‘could have done better’ in his first year in majors

That first-year-in-the-majors learning experience for Kansas City Royals rookie phenom Bobby Witt Jr. turned out to be more than he ever could’ve imagined. From handling the spotlight — he got a standing ovation at Kauffman Stadium before his first at-bat — to managing his own expectations and the amount of pressure he placed on himself, to seeing the business side of the game with trades as well as front office and staff changes, Witt saw it all unfold right in front of his eyes.
KANSAS CITY, MO

