Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Rangers Rotation Has Room To Grow
Martín Pérez is the highest-paid pitcher for the Texas Rangers going into the 2023 season. Don’t expect that to be the case come spring training. If the Rangers have their way, at least one pitcher will be paid more than Pérez next season, who is deserving of the $19.65 million qualifying offer he agreed to on Tuesday.
Wichita Eagle
Harper Slated to Have Elbow Surgery Next Week
Bryce Harper was evaluated by doctors this week on an elbow injury sustained earlier in April that forced him into the designated hitter role for the majority of the 2022 MLB season. While he was able to hit through it, the plan was always to use the offseason to recover.
Wichita Eagle
Yankees Considering Brandon Nimmo in Free Agency, MLB Insider Says
The Yankees have two holes to fill in their outfield this offseason. Re-signing Aaron Judge to a monster contract would check one of those boxes, the top item on New York's to-do list. Heck, they might even name the superstar slugger captain in the process. Left field, on the other...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Sway Justin Verlander’s Market in Free Agency
Age is just a number for Astros pitcher Justin Verlander as he is coming off his second World Series title with the team. Verlander was also apart of the cheating scandal team that took down the Dodgers, but it doesn't stop the team from possibly pursuing the veteran. After the...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Loses Manager of the Year Award to Buck Showalter
Let's start with a disclaimer: No one, including the people voting for the Manager of the Year Awards, really knows what makes one manager better than another. Voters do their best to parse how much of a team's success was due to the players and how much was due to the manager. In the end, they generally just vote for the team that outperformed (or seemed to outperform) their expectations by the most.
Wichita Eagle
Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. believes he ‘could have done better’ in his first year in majors
That first-year-in-the-majors learning experience for Kansas City Royals rookie phenom Bobby Witt Jr. turned out to be more than he ever could’ve imagined. From handling the spotlight — he got a standing ovation at Kauffman Stadium before his first at-bat — to managing his own expectations and the amount of pressure he placed on himself, to seeing the business side of the game with trades as well as front office and staff changes, Witt saw it all unfold right in front of his eyes.
Wichita Eagle
Was the Sherman Letter beginning of end for The K? We discuss on SportsBeat KC podcast
In a letter to fans Tuesday afternoon, Royals owner John Sherman laid out his vision for a new downtown ballpark and entertainment district, complete with a price tag — $2 billion — and a couple of simple artistic renderings. There is plenty to determine, starting with more specifics...
Comments / 0