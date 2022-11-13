Read full article on original website
Dolphins Lose Potential Ogbah Replacement
As the Miami Dolphins look to find a way to replace defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, one potential option has disappeared. Rookie defensive lineman Ben Stille, who was elevated when Ogbah had to sit out the Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is being signed off the practice squad by the Cleveland Browns.
‘I’m here for a reason’: Why Kadarius Toney’s career reset could be vital for Chiefs
Over the last week, the Chiefs designed a couple play schemes that Patrick Mahomes figured would spring newcomer Kadarius Toney to his first NFL touchdown against Jacksonville on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Nevermind that their first and goal call at the 6-yard-line in the first quarter of a scoreless game...
Jameson Williams ‘Could Be’ Practicing Before Buffalo Bills Game
The Detroit Lions are getting close to rookie wideout Jameson Williams practicing with the team. Williams has yet to play for the Lions after being selected 12th overall in the 2022 Draft. He suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game while playing for Alabama and has spent most of the year rehabbing.
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster remains in concussion protocol as team returns to practice
The Chiefs returned to practice Wednesday without multiple players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen), wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) and cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) would not practice.
Saints Lose DE Taco Charlton Off Practice Squad
Defensive end Taco Charlton was signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad by the Chicago Bears, as reported by Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. The signing means that Charlton must be on the active roster of the Bears for at least one game, according to NFL rules. Charlton, 28,...
Saints Sign a Veteran RB to Their Practice Squad
Veteran RB David Johnson has been signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, visited with the Saints this preseason but was unable to reach contract terms with the team. New Orleans just released backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad on Tuesday.
Can Rookie Kyren Williams Claim Rams Top Spot At Running Back?
With the Los Angeles Rams’ offense already on its heels in the wake of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the loss of top wideout Cooper Kupp to a high ankle sprain has the potential to be a knockout blow. Los Angeles placed Kupp on injured...
2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Hold No. 5 Pick After Week 10
2022 hasn't gone the way the Jacksonville Jaguars thought it would. It was always expected for the Jaguars to be in a building phase in 2022, transitioning to new schemes on both sides of the ball under new head coach Doug Pederson and his staff and starting several rookies and new additions on both sides of the ball.
Eagles Sign Linval Joseph, Place Dallas Goedert, Marlon Tuipulotu on IR
PHILADELPHIA – Help for the Eagles’ ailing run defense is on the way after the team agreed to sign veteran Linval Joseph to a one-year contract on Wednesday. Just as Joseph enters the picture, however, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu appears headed to Injured Reserve per NFL Media. He had played all nine games and his snaps were on the rise after Jordan Davis was placed on IR.
Patriots Move: Cap Space from New Cody Davis Contract
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have created some much-needed financial flexibility as they head into the season’s unofficial ‘second-half.’. New England has reportedly restructured the contract of special teamer Cody Davis to create $258,824 in additional room under their cap. They also freed up $123,200 in cap space by releasing veteran wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad on Tuesday.
Rodgers, Henry Among Kings of Thursday Night Football
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has been good every day of the week and every time of day. Thursday nights have been no exception. Since taking over as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008, Rodgers has led the team to an 11-5 record on Thursday nights. No team has won more games.
Snap counts: Chiefs’ playing-time ledger vs. Jaguars showed uptick for Pacheco, Toney
The Chiefs received strong efforts on offense and defense in Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs’ offense recorded 486 total yards in the Week 10 matchup, marking a third straight game with more than 400 net yards for Kansas City. The Chiefs also converted seven of 10 third-down attempts (70%).
‘Stronger Bones’: Josh Allen Reveals Perspective on Bills Losses
Not long ago, the idea of back-to-back losses seemed an unlikely fate for Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. But the QB and his suddenly struggling Bills are now trying to calmly search for answers while preaching “perspective.”. In that later category comes Allen telling NFL Network, “Let’s go about...
New York Giants Week 11 Injury Report: Relatively Healthy
The New York Giants are relatively healthy to start the new work week ahead of their game Sunday against the Lions. Head coach Brian Daboll said that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (workload management), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness), and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) are among those who weren't going to practice Wednesday. Of those, only BEliinger isn't expected to be available for Sunday's home game.
Inside the Upside-Down World of Long Snappers
Early in the fourth quarter of their season opener, the Bengals found themselves confronted by a distinct football catastrophe. The play that caused it was fairly unremarkable, so much so that the CBS broadcast didn’t note the impact until about an hour later. But the consequences would cost Cincinnati dearly, shaping the early course of its AFC title defense.
Jonathan Taylor Climbs Colts’ Record Book En Route to AFC Player of Week
One of the biggest elements missing from the Indianapolis Colts' offense this season has been the lack of dominant performances from All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, the NFL's reigning rushing champion. However, for the first time in nine weeks, Taylor was sprung for a big performance last Sunday in a...
Bullish on Bills? NFL Expert Predicts Strong Finish
Following the Buffalo Bills' 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, some are beginning to wonder if they're going to falter down the final stretch. No, one game does not define a season, but a two-game losing streak has raised some eyebrows. Despite their slight speed bump, NFL Network analyst David Carr - who played 11 seasons at quarterback after being the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2002 - predicts the Bills will finish strong over their final eight games. As in, 6-2.
Philadelphia Eagles release former Florida State wide receiver
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season on Monday night to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles compiled a season-low 264 yards of total offense while giving the ball away four times as Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke earned a win. The team wasted no time making a...
NFL Draft Profile: Daniel Arias, Wide Receiver, Colorado Buffaloes
What you missed from Kadarius Toney’s big day with Chiefs: a setup, ‘slide’ and scream
The Kansas City Chiefs received a standout effort from receiver and new addition Kadarius Toney in their 27-17 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — explain how the Chiefs’ coaching staff worked Toney into the offense and planted seeds for his success before Toney did the rest.
