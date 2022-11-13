ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Despite Crushing Loss, Missouri's Offense Finds Big Play Formula

By Collier Logan
Mizzou Sports Talk
Mizzou Sports Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpslk_0j9MTmKN00

Missouri may have gotten 66 points hung on them by Tennessee in their blowout loss, but the Tigers' offense looked as explosive as it has all season.

It's hard to believe there's much to build on after getting trounced by 42 points. But for Missouri, there were more positives than one may think, particularly on offense. In the loss to Tennessee, the Tigers scored three touchdowns for the first time since Week 3 and totaled 389 yards of offense, coincidentally their most since Week 3 as well.

The only problem was that they gave up 724 yards and 66 points to the Volunteers , who were out for blood after suffering their first loss of 2022 a week prior against No. 1 Georgia. It was a four-point game in the second half, but the Vols' up-tempo offense gassed the Tigers' defense and ran away with the game in the fourth quarter.

For the first 40 minutes of the game, though, Mizzou's defense held pretty strong and its offense kept pace with the high-octane Volunteers . Quarterback Brady Cook looked as comfortable as he has all season, completing 19 of 32 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading all rushers with 106 yards on the ground. Where Cook looked most impressive, though, were on his two touchdown passes, both of which were over 35-yards.

The first, a 38-yard connection to receiver Dominic Lovett, came on a play-action call where Cook found Lovett over the top. The second occurred on fourth-and-one, a situation most would consider an obvious run, when Cook dropped one into wideout Tauskie Dove, who split two Tennessee defenders and took it to the house. Both plays came as a result of the Volunteers overplaying the run and Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz letting Cook push the ball downfield.

That could be the key to the big plays the Tigers have been missing so far on offense. Cook looks capable enough to throw deep and it seems to be more effective than Drinkwitz's original plan to dump off short passes to Mizzou's talented receivers. The Tigers' skill players are their strength, but getting them downfield in one-on-one situations might pay bigger dividends on the scoreboard.

For all this to work, though, Missouri has to run the ball effectively, which is another area where Cook helps a lot. He accounted for 106 of Mizzou's 172 rushing yards and picked up several first downs on the day. If the Tigers can pick up around five yards per carry, it'll open up a lot of holes in defenses going forward.

There are only a couple of games left in this season, but this will be key to build on for next season. The Tigers should return just about every offensive starter for 2023 and building chemistry now will carry over into the spring. These final two games will be a crucial opportunity for Mizzou's offense to put the pieces together and roll into the offseason with some momentum.

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Josh Heupel hand-waves Tennessee going for style points vs. Missouri

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel defends his decision to run up the score on Missouri. It may not have been the most ethical thing to do, but Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel had a good reason to run up the score on a woebegone Missouri team: You gotta get them style points to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee any way you can do it!
COLUMBIA, MO
rockytopinsider.com

LOOK: Tennessee Football Reveals New Orange Helmets

The Tennessee Volunteers revealed brand-new orange helmets on Tuesday night. While widely rumored throughout the 2022 season, and even photographed on a few occasions, the Vols’ social team dropped the official announcement and photos to social media on Tuesday night. This will be the Vols’ fourth helmet that has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Awesome 92.3

Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!

I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
lakeexpo.com

24 Cat Rock Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026

Welcome to this Gorgeous Private Oasis on a 17-acres that brings a whole new meaning to a Dream Home! Come home every day to this resort-like property with park curb appeal acreage and a private lake! This is a property that checks all the boxes and is the unicorn that you have been waiting for! This luxurious home boasts 4,350 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room for office or exercise room, spacious main level laundry room, oversized 3 car garage (44x31), large back deck, 2 stone gas fireplaces, full kitchenette wet bar, vast family room and an enormous kitchen. This kitchen is a chef's dream with a large stone island, custom cabinets with under lighting and a back splash that brings it to life. Drive up the scenic setting to a long lit paved driveway passing by the 1+ acre stocked lake. This lake is just outside this home, perfect for fishing perch, carp, bass, crappy, and course the catfish! Come take a look at this amazing private property and make it yours!
ELDON, MO
Missouri Independent

Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children

When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she found the novels “Parrot Fish” by Ellen Wittlinger […] The post Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
wvlt.tv

Mount Olive Elementary students have special visitor for Science Night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mount Olive Elementary School held a science night for its students, and Meteorologist Jacob Durham was able to share insight into what the WVLT Weather Team does. Students were able to stop by and ask questions about how meteorologists prepare forecasts and what they do every...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Low visibility, non-functioning lights may have caused Harlan plane crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When a Knoxville private plane crashed at a Harlan County airport in November, there were no working lights at the airport and visibility was diminished due to fog, according to the Aviation Investigation Preliminary Report. David Sanford, 55 of Knoxville was killed when the plane...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mizzou Sports Talk

Mizzou Sports Talk

Columbia, MO
254
Followers
421
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

MizzouSportsTalk brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of Missouri athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/missouri

Comments / 0

Community Policy