Hooksett, NH

One Mass. man injured in box truck rollover in NH

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
HOOKSETT, NH — A Massachusetts man was injured after a box truck rollover crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene on I-93 South on the Exit 9S ramp at around 5:40 a.m. after a report of a rollover crash involving a 2021 white Chevy.

When police arrived, the box truck had rolled over and was partially blocking the ramp casing a shutdown for part of the morning.

The driver of the Chevy Joseph Iannalfo, 21 of Haverhill, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to police.

The ramp was closed for 90 minutes as crews worked to clear the roadway.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact troopers at 603-223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

