WATCH: Geno Smith Throws Clutch TD on 4th Down to Keep Seattle in the Game

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Trailing 21-9 with roughly four minutes to go in Sunday morning's game, Seattle Seahawks QB and former West Virginia star Geno Smith made a clutch throw on fourth down to Marquise Goodwin in the end zone for a touchdown on fourth down.

Smith converted a pair of fourth downs on the scoring drive to keep Seattle in the game.

