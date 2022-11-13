ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
travelnoire.com

Passengers Upset After Finding Out Seats Don't Exist Upon Boarding Plane

Imagine, for a moment, paying for a flight and then finding out the seats you paid for don’t exist after boarding the plane. Well, that’s exactly what happened to at least eight London passengers heading to Dublin on Ryanair. In a now-viral online video, the passengers are seen...
Daily Mail

Aussie tourist’s attempt to bribe a Balinese cleaner with $100 after her tattoo ink stained the sheets backfires spectacularly after they ratted her out to the hotel - as she reveals the easy hack that eventually fixed the issue

An Australian tourist has narrowly avoided paying a $175 fee after the ink from her new tattoo leaked onto the sheets at her Bali resort - as her attempt to bribe the cleaner with $100 also backfired. The Perth mum, who did not want to give her name because she...
People

'90 Day' 's Kim Learns Usman Will Lose U.S. Visa If He Takes a Second Wife

Kim Menzies and her fiancé Usman "Sojaboy" Umar are facing another bump in the road in their romance. In a sneak peek of Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? the couple is confronted with another challenge in their relationship after Kim, 50, learns her decision to let Usman, 33, take a second wife does not align with the immigration rules in the United States.
getnews.info

Indian Visa For US Citizens – Details of Visa Issued by India

Well, there are some things in the world that, once done, are very dear to your heart and soul. And one of those things is a luxury holiday in India. India has always been on the list of the best places in the world plus, it has everything, whether it’s landscapes, adventure trips, or restaurants. In 2014, the country introduced an e-Visa system for the first time, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. Travelers need a visa to enter India. Currently, US citizens can obtain the India e-Visa for short stays. US citizens are eligible for an e-Visa for India, a multiple-entry visa that allows stays of up to 180 days in the country. American travelers can obtain an electronic visa for tourism, business, or medical treatment. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet a few requirements to apply for their India visa online.
The Hill

On The Money — Americans keep spending despite recession fears

We dig into huge retail sales that appear to contradict warnings of a looming recession. We’ll also look at the wave of tech industry layoffs and the explosive congressional hearing into the collapse of top crypto exchange FTX. 🏳️‍🌈 But first, see which Senate Republicans joined Democrats in advancing...
The Independent

India could reinstate eVisas for British travellers ‘very soon’

India may reverse its policy to exclude British travellers from the eVisa scheme within weeks or even days, officials have told The Independent. At present the UK is in a small minority of nations whose citizens must apply in person for a visa. The process is far more expensive and time consuming than the online eVisa, and there is a long waiting list for appointment at Indian visa centres in the UK.
Ty D.

The First Black Person to Win a Nobel Prize

Ralph Bunche was the first black person in history to win a Nobel Prize. Here is a look at the life of an African-American Nobel Prize Winner. Ralph Bunche(Public Domain, Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
