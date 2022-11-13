Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton has hung up her guitar and country boots as she confirmed her retirement from touring. The country icon announced that she would no longer be going on a full-blown tour again, which is something she has done her whole life. Touring takes so much of her time and energy, and Parton notes that she will never be able to do it again.
Dolly Parton is one of the most famous country singers in the world. She got into the industry at a young age, and knows the spotlight like the back of her hand. If you've followed her career, you've come to know a lot about Parton, too. And while her fame and success is all her own doing, there's still a part of her life you probably know almost nothing about: Parton's husband of more than 50 years, Carl Dean. And that’s just the way he likes it. Her famously private hubby has never been a fan of the limelight, almost never appearing in public with his wife, and rarely giving interviews.
Dolly Parton is known for her charm, twang and award-winning songwriting but, behind the big hair and cowgirl boots, is also one of the most distinguished philanthropists – who now has an extra $100 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to put to “great use.”. The legendary singer,...
Dolly Parton is the third person honored with the Bezos Family Foundation's Courage and Civility Award, given to those who get things done with grace.
After Jeff Bazos gave Dolly Parton $100 million, the singer responded.
What happens when a highly talented Christian artist like Zach Williams collaborates with the iconic and award-winning country artist Dolly Parton? Well, it’s a beautiful rendition of a touching gospel song. So, let’s look closer at the famous Zach Williams and Dolly Parton’s “There Was Jesus” collab.
