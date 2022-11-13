Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
minnesotamonthly.com
DeRusha Drop-In: Apostle Supper Club
Is “drop-in” a good name for this? I’m not giving a full review—it’s an early visit to a new restaurant where we try a few things, have a few drinks, and I tell you what I think. The DeRusha Drop-In. We’ll see how it goes.
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City
An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
Meet the Woman Who Opened Minnesota’s First Black-Owned Bridal Store
A lack of diversity in the bridal industry can leave a lot of brides-to-be disappointed when shopping for their wedding dress. “The bridal industry, I know it lacks diversity and representation of different cultures and backgrounds,” Love said. “I get tons of customers that walk into this bridal shop...
10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season
Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season. AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.
Thief drives off with Purrniture Cat Furniture's trailer
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A critical part of a Twin Cities pet business is missing.Darryl Michaelson owns Purrniture Cat Furniture in St. Paul. For 31 years, he has been building furniture from repurposed wood and carpet scraps.He used a trailer to transport his creations, and parked it in the same place for years. But when he showed up to work recently, it wasn't there."I use it regularly for deliveries and doing shows, and I just drive a pickup truck otherwise so it definitely has been a setback since it's been gone," Michaelson said.He says the trailer was empty, but now he's had to rent trailers which is costing him more. Call St. Paul Police if you see it.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Nov. 18-20)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several winter activities open this weekend including a botanical light show and a St. Paul food tour. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Winter Lights at the Arb:. 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. November 17 through January 1. Tickets start at...
fox9.com
'Deaf Day' at Minnesota Children's Museum offers inclusive experience
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Inside the Minnesota Children's Museum on Sunday, organizers teamed up with the University of St. Thomas to give Metro Deaf School students memories to last a lifetime. "This is a huge, fun way to see the eyes open in our community; that this is...
Khyber Pass Cafe will become cocktail lounge and restaurant
A new restaurant and cocktail bar is set to replace the recently shuttered Khyber Pass Cafe. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council will consider expediting a liquor license for Bar Cart Lounge and Restaurant, a new concept created in partnership with Khyber's original owners. Ralena Young...
This Is The Most Popular Pie In Minnesota
Wise Voter compiled a list of the most frequently purchased pie in every state.
Pet Haven opens its first brick-and-mortar home for rescued animals
ST PAUL, Minn. — When you play hard, it's nice to have a soft place to crash. The rescued animals with Pet Haven now have that place in St. Paul's Rondo community. Established in 1952, Pet Haven is Minnesota's first and oldest animal rescue organization. And after 70 years, there is a brick-and-mortar building for staff and foster parents to work with the animals.
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
Honey Baked Ham stores under new ownership in Minnesota
Courtesy of Honey Baked Ham Company via Paris Creative Agency. The 65-year-old Honey Baked Ham Company is going under new ownership in the Twin Cities. The Davis Restaurant Group on Wednesday announced it had taken over operations at the Roseville location and will be acquiring the other two Minnesota retail locations, in Burnsville and Minnetonka.
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
mprnews.org
Photos: Twin Cities sees first sticky snowfall
On Monday morning the Twin Cities metro area saw its first sticky snow fall of the season. As in Minnesota winter tradition, more than 300 car crashes were reported on Minnesota highways. For greater Minnesota, this isn’t new. Duluth already had six inches of snow and west-central Minnesota woke up with a dusting Sunday.
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
Drivers get reaccustomed to the joys of winter driving: "The first one's pretty, but then you can take it back"
MINNEAPOLIS – Whether you like it, love it or loathe it - snow is here."This is long overdue now. We've been spoiled with the weather," Eden Prairie resident Trung Pham said."The first one's pretty, but then you can take it back," Minneapolis resident Cindy Connolly said.Despite differing opinions on the white fluffy stuff, there's one thing most Minnesotans can agree on: it makes a messy commute."It was about 25 mph," Brian Merges said. "The roads were very slick. And thankfully though there wasn't a lot of accidents. People were driving smart.""A normal commute, probably about 20, 25 minutes," Pham said....
Winning lotto tickets sold in Ohio; Dozens more available
The week is only halfway through and Ohio already has some big lottery winners.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
stthomas.edu
Enter the Metaverse With St Thomas
Over the last year there has been one buzz word dominating news headlines: the metaverse. But what really is it?. On Nov. 7, 2022, Lee Winbush ’17 MBA, 3M engineer, St. Thomas adjunct professor and Business in a Digital World (BDW) executive fellow, presented that question to over 100 attendees at “Enter the Metaverse: Demystifying This Year’s Buzziest Trend” as part of the Business in a Digital World Speaker Series: Demystifying Tech.
Twin Cities residents get out to shovel snow for safety, and avoiding fines
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Families in the Twin Cities were focused Monday on clearing the snow off their sidewalks and stoops. The shoveling not only protects neighbors from treacherous footing, but it helps avoid fines.In both St. Paul and Minneapolis, homeowners are responsible for getting rid of the snow on their property within 24 hours after the snow stops falling.Kern Lawn Service helped dozens of St. Paul families with it Monday. "Today's actually been pretty hectic," said Jaime Ramirez, one of the crew leaders. "The first day's always making sure all the equipment's up to speed, making sure everything works. We've been running around quite a bit, but we're finally out here."The cities can bill homeowners who don't clear their walks in time.Louann Dufour waited for clean sidewalks before taking her dog, Lacey, for a winter walk in their St. Paul neighborhood."I want summer," Dufour said. "I just got back from a cruise, so this isn't really too great."Minneapolis gives out free sand to its residents, which can help add traction to the sidewalk and help snow and ice melt faster.
Comments / 0