Is Texas at risk of losing Arch Manning? | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down how Texas' meager performance on offense in a loss against TCU on Saturday could entice other programs to attempt to flip No. 1 prospect QB Arch Manning aï¿½
Fired College Football Head Coach Has Filed Lawsuit
Former Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich filed a lawsuit after getting fired last year for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, Rolovich is suing the university, athletic director Pat Chun, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. The 32-page lawsuit claims discrimination against religion, a breach of contract, and violations of his First and 14th Amendment rights.
Cowboys Reportedly Sign Former First-Round Pass Rusher
Looking for potential pass rushing help, the Dallas Cowboys signed a onetime first-round pick on Wednesday. Dallas added former Falcons first-round defensive end Takk McKinley to its practice squad, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. McKinley most recently played in four games this season for the Los Angeles Rams, posting one tackle in limited action.
NFL World Is Praying For Troy Aikman's Family
The National Football League is praying for legendary NFL quarterback Troy Aikman's family this week. Monday night, during the Commanders vs. Eagles broadcast, Aikman shared that he lost his mother last week. He returned to the broadcasting booth on Monday night. "She's watching from the skybox," Aikman said of his...
NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday
The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50
A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss
No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday
49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
A Frontrunner Might Be Emerging For The Nebraska Job
Nebraska continues to search for a new football head coach after firing Scott Frost early in the 2022 season. Reports suggest the Cornhuskers could fill their vacancy by hiring another recently dismissed head coach. The Athletic's Mitch Sherman said Nebraska has Matt Rhule "at or near the top" of its...
Packers Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Mistake
Many people thought Amari Rodgers made his final mistake in a Packers uniform this past Sunday when he fumbled a punt against the Cowboys. Well, those people were right. On Tuesday, the Packers officially waived Rodgers. It's a strong statement by the team considering he was selected in the third round of the draft.
saturdaytradition.com
4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit
Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
A former UVA football player is suspected of a mass shooting on the Virginia Campus killing three including a football player
Former Virginia football player Christopher Jones Jr. is on the run right now after reportedly shooting and killing mulitple people at the University of Virginia in a parking garage. Chris Jones, a former UVA football player and current student, is suspected to be responsible for the shooting, the school announced.
Eagles Released Wide Receiver After Monday Night's Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles made a minor move after suffering their first loss of the season. As noted by Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Eagles released wide receiver Auden Tate from their practice squad. Tate never suited up for the Eagles. A seventh-round pick in 2018, Tate recorded 799...
Legendary NFL Star Is Furious With Herschel Walker
Former NFL running back Herschel Walker turned U.S. Senate candidate is set for a runoff in Georgia next month. Walker, one of the best players in college football history, failed to get 50 percent of the vote, but so did his opponent, Raphael Warnock. So, both candidates are heading for...
Video: Aaron Rodgers Had 3-Word Message For Mike McCarthy
Aaron Rodgers got the best of Mike McCarthy on Sunday evening at Lambeau Field. Green Bay topped Dallas, 31-28, in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Following the game, Rodgers and McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl together, embraced at midfield. "I love you," Rodgers could be heard...
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFC Team Is "Dangerous"
As the NFC playoff picture begins to take shape, ESPN's Robert Griffin III believes one team out of the North is "dangerous" following their big Week 10 win. Taking to Twitter, RGIII said: "The Vikings are REAL. People don’t believe in them because they don’t trust Kirk Cousins despite his 5 GAME WINNING DRIVES THIS YEAR. Fine. Trust Justin Jefferson, Trust Dalvin Cook. Trust Za’Darius Smith. Trust Patrick Peterson. They are 8-1 and having fun. That’s DANGEROUS."
Micah Parsons Used 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Loss
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. This was a brutal loss for the Cowboys, who allowed 17 unanswered points to the Packers. Dallas fell to 6-3 on the season with the loss to Green Bay. Following the game, Cowboys star Micah...
Former Kentucky Basketball Player Comes Out As Gay
On Tuesday afternoon, a former Kentucky star and current professional basketball player made a significant announcement. In a video posted to Twitter, former Kentucky standout Isaac Humphries announced he's gay. The video shows Humphries addressing his teammates face-to-face. In the video, Humphries revealed he tried to take his own life...
NFL Quarterback Cries During Postgame Press Conference
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr cried during his team's postgame press conference on Sunday evening. The Raiders fell to the Colts on Sunday afternoon, losing to first-time head coach Jeff Saturday. Following the game, Carr broke down in tears during his postgame press conference. "I'm sorry for being emotional....
