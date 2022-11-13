Read full article on original website
Related
Colleton Co. Police searching for homicide witnesses and vehicle
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals that may have been witnesses to the murder of a teen. According to police, Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, transported a teen suffering from gunshot wounds to the hospital in a burgundy Ford F-350, dropped him at the […]
Mother, child traumatically injured in Cottageville crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and her 10-year-old child were seriously hurt in a crash in the Cottageville area Saturday, according to fire-rescue officials. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Cottageville Highway/US-17A Saturday morning. Officials said a Nissan Versa was headed southbound when the vehicle veered […]
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was found shot dead early Tuesday morning. BCSO identified the teen as 19-year-old Breiner Gonzalez, who was in immigrant from Colombia. A business owner in the Northridge Plaza shopping center saw the teens body and called 9-1-1. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies […]
Hampton County Police seeking information related to deadly shooting
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement are searching for information related to a shooting that left two people dead on October 22. Police say that the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Bryant Road in the Estill area of Hampton County. Multiple individuals shot at the crowd […]
live5news.com
After 12 years, family still waits for justice in deadly Ravenel shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will come forward with information that will finally solve a 12-year-old cold case killing. Rasha Porter was 27 years old when he was shot to death at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2010, after someone...
wtoc.com
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A young man was found dead in a parking lot after being shot. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. “There was a gentleman closing his business and as he was leaving, he found a man laying...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies victim of Goose Creek motorcycle crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the 30-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on Highway 52 who died on Monday. Horace John Miller, 30, of Moncks Corner succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. On Monday, Nov. 14, shortly after 7:30 p.m.,...
Driver taken to hospital after hitting guard rail, flipping over in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A pickup truck driver was transported Monday after running into a guardrail in Colleton County, fire-rescue officials said. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched at 4:45 p.m. to the area of Sweat Street near North Jefferies Boulevard. Crews said a Ford pick-up truck traveling at a high rate of speed crashed […]
Hampton Police searching for attempted murder suspect
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder this afternoon. According to police, Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder. He is described as being about 5’11” and weighing 165 pounds. Police also say that Davis is considered armed and dangerous […]
WJCL
Authorities: 16-year-old dead in South Carolina, 2 drive-by shootings follow
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, and two drive-by shootings that followed. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the injured teen was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center early Sunday...
live5news.com
16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teen dead. Deputies say the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was dropped off at the Colleton County Medical Center by an unknown person and later died from his injuries. Two more...
WJCL
Police: 2-year-old boy found at the bottom of hotel swimming pool in Beaufort
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Beaufort say a 2-year-old child is dead after being found at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers were called out to the Country Inn & Suites on Boundary Street Saturday shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday for a report of possible child neglect.
BCSO: Unidentified man found shot to death on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Around 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to Northridge Plaza in the 430 block of William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island for a report of a man down. Upon arrival, deputies […]
CCSO investigating deadly drive-by shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed one person Sunday. According to CCSO, a 16-year-old male gunshot victim was dropped off at Colleton County Medical Center early Sunday morning. Reports say the victim was dropped off by an unknown subject. The victim later died […]
WLTX.com
Violent morning in Colleton County leaves teen dead
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Colleton County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into a series of overnight shootings that led to one known injury and the death of a teen. The sheriff's office released a statement on Sunday announcing that a 16-year-old boy who had been shot and dropped off at Colleton Medical Center by an unknown person had died from his wounds.
wtoc.com
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The person accused of deliberately driving through Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade in June remains in jail after an Effingham County judge once again denied a bond request from her attorneys. Attorneys for Anthony Rodriguez filed a petition for the court to reconsider...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police looking for missing woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a 34-year-old woman missing since Nov. 7. Rebecca Blommel was last seen leaving her residence on Nov. 7, claiming she was headed to Pennsylvania to visit family, police say. Blommel was last seen driving a silver Honda Pilot with...
yourislandnews.com
Boy, 2, found dead in pool
A 2-year-old boy was found dead in the swimming pool Saturday afternoon at a Beaufort hotel. Just before 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, an employee of the Country Inn & Suites at 2450 Boundary Street called police to report a potential case of child neglect in regards to a 5-year-old girl wandering the premises unaccompanied.
Motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim involved in a deadly crash in Goose Creek was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Horace Miller (30, of Moncks Corner) as the victim in the crash. The crash happened on Monday on US-52 and Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. Miller was transported to […]
Comments / 0