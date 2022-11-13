Both teams had to play on the field so no excuses about why the Seahawks lost. NFL also needs to make sure all playing fields are up to standard. NFL should also make sure all stadiums have real grass. We have seen so many injuries due to fake grass and artificial turf
all NFL players have become spoiled BRATS . It wasn't that long ago the players played in all conditions and loved playing football. Now it's just the money.
I remember watching football in the 60s and 70s on fields so muddy you couldn't see the hash marks. No one complained.
Related
Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50
NFL World Is Praying For Troy Aikman's Family
NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday
Cowboys Reportedly Sign Former First-Round Pass Rusher
Gisele Is Reportedly Sending Tom Brady A Message
Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55
Dak Prescott Makes His Opinion On The Refs Very Clear
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish
Eagles Released Wide Receiver After Monday Night's Loss
Packers Fans Are Not Happy With Matt LaFleur On Sunday
NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen Date Photos
Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday
NFL World Reacts To Bills, Vikings Officiating Mistake
Look: Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott On Sunday
NFL Quarterback Cries During Postgame Press Conference
Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
NFL World Wants Head Coach To Be Fired 'Immediately'
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers Rookie Christian Watson
Micah Parsons Used 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Loss
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 58