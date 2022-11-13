It didn't take long for the NFL to admit a major error on the final possession of regulation in this afternoon's Bills-Vikings game. NFL VP of Officiating Walter Anderson said postgame that Buffalo wide receiver Gabe Davis did not actually catch a key pass near the sideline on his team's last drive of the fourth quarter. The play was not reviewed, and the Bills eventually sent the game to overtime with a field goal.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO