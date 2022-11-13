ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-HateThePNW
3d ago

Both teams had to play on the field so no excuses about why the Seahawks lost. NFL also needs to make sure all playing fields are up to standard. NFL should also make sure all stadiums have real grass. We have seen so many injuries due to fake grass and artificial turf

Mike Freeman
3d ago

all NFL players have become spoiled BRATS . It wasn't that long ago the players played in all conditions and loved playing football. Now it's just the money.

Pat T.
2d ago

I remember watching football in the 60s and 70s on fields so muddy you couldn't see the hash marks. No one complained.

The Spun

