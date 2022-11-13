Key takeaways for the Chicago Bulls home game vs. Denver Nuggets

DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls look to get back on track when they host Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets

DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls (6-7) host the Denver Nuggets (8-4) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a 115-111 home loss against the Pelicans on Wednesday, despite 33 points from DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls will be without Coby White (left quadriceps contusion) as they look to avoid a second straight loss.

Denver Nuggets (8-4) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-7)

Sunday, November 13 – 08:00 PM ET at United Center

Denver Nuggets

Points Per Game: 116.3 (7th of 30)

116.3 (7th of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 115.8 (23rd of 30)

115.8 (23rd of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 35.5 (11th of 30)

35.5 (11th of 30) Pace: 100.8 (8th of 30)

100.8 (8th of 30) Offensive Rating: 115.4 (6th of 30)

115.4 (6th of 30) Defensive Rating: 114.8 (25th of 30)

114.8 (25th of 30) Net Rating: +0.6 (16th of 30)

Chicago Bulls

Points Per Game: 111.4 (18th of 30)

111.4 (18th of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 109.8 (10th of 30)

109.8 (10th of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 33.2 (18th of 30)

33.2 (18th of 30) Pace: 100.3 (13th of 30)

100.3 (13th of 30) Offensive Rating: 111.1 (18th of 30)

111.1 (18th of 30) Defensive Rating: 109.5 (5th of 30)

109.5 (5th of 30) Net Rating: +1.6 (13th of 30)

Playing good defense

The Nuggets are 8-4 through the first 12 games of the season, putting some dominant wins together along the way. They have won six of their last eight games, with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Bones Hyland having spectacular performances.

In the offseason, many questioned how good the Nuggets’ starting lineup would be when fully healthy. The results have exceeded expectations so far.

The Nuggets currently lead the league shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three-point range. There are many reasons why their offense has exploded over the first 12 games, but it all starts with the red-hot shooting of Porter Jr. and Caldwell-Pope.

The Bulls have to control their offensive tempo and make an effort on defense because this is a talented team with a lot of firepower.

Containing MPJ and KCP

Porter Jr. is currently averaging 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29.5 minutes over 11 games, shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 46.3 percent from beyond the arc on 7.3 attempts per game. His historic shooting start is a huge reason why the Nuggets fire on all cylinders most nights.

Caldwell-Pope has been an elite shooter himself. He currently makes 51.1 percent of his field goal attempts and an absurd 56.6 percent of his three-point shots on 4.8 attempts per game. He also shoots 56.5 percent on his corner three-pointers, which will force the Bulls’ defense to be on alert when he is on the court.

Per NBA.com , Jokic and Caldwell-Pope have a 121.6 offensive rating when they share the court. They’re one of the team’s best two-man pairings with over 200 minutes together this season.

Noteworthy

The Bulls won the last meeting 109-97 on December 6. LaVine led the Bulls with 32 points.

Denver beat Chicago four of the last six times.

The Bulls are 2-8 in the last 10 matchups against the Pelicans.

Nuggets’ projected lineup: Jokic, Gordon, Porter Jr., Caldwell-Pope, Murray

Bulls’ projected lineup: Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic

Injury Report: Ish Smith (right calf strain) and Bones Hyland (non-COVID illness) are out for the Nuggets