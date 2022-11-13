ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Warrant reveals alleged Fentanyl dealers role in armed robbery

By Christopher Walker
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A man that was arrested for allegedly selling Fentanyl to undercover cops. He was also charged with aggravated robbery. A recently released arrest warrant gives new details about what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfIlo_0j9MQxgV00
Gonzales

Wichita Falls Police arrested Justin Solomon Gonzales on Thursday, Nov 10, 2022. He was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Substance, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. He also had an arrest warrrant for Aggravated Robbery.

Related Story: WFPD undercover cops net Fentanyl laced pills, arrest

According to the arrest warrant, on Nov. 4, 2022, WFFD officers were sent to a report of gunfire in the 1800 block of Pearl Avenue.

The victim, the owner of a cellphone repair and resale store, told them he was contacted via his business social media by a woman who wanted to buy three iPhone and chargers. He said they agreed to meet at an address on Pearl Avenue.

The victim said he was met by a man and a woman. While he talked to them, a third person came up from behind carrying a duffle bag with an assault rifle in it. The victim said before he could act, the suspect pulled the rifle.

The victim said he tried to run but fell and the armed suspect jammed the barrel of the gun against his head.

Believing his life was in danger, the victim pulled his concealed weapon and fired it at the suspect before fleeing. When the victim and police went back to the scene, the iPhones and chargers were gone.

During the investigation, a credible source told police Gonzales admitted stealing three iPhones from someone.

On Nov. 10, Gonzales was arrested for an unrelated narcotic offense. During the investigation Gonzales admitted he was involved in the robbery. He said he and the female suspect contacted the victim while a third person armed with a rifle forced him to give up the phones.

More Local News: Statewide veterans exhibit makes first-ever stop in Wichita Falls

A couple of days after the robbery, the armed suspect showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. He told police he was injured in a drive by shooting. Gonzales said the shooting actually happened during the robbery.

Gonzales also faces drug charges after he reportedly sold Fentanyl laced pills to undercover police officers. His bond for the robbery was set at $100,000. His total bond was $175,000.

The two other suspects have been named but not charged. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 3

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Police seek teen for aggravated robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen they say was involved in an armed robbery and shooting on Pearl Avenue on November 4, 2022. Emily Wolf, 17, is described as about 5’3″, 105 pounds with red hair and green eyes. The first suspect in the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton Police Chief: Crime down overall, larceny increasing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime rates are up. That’s what Lawton’s Police Chief claimed at Tuesday afternoon’s city council meeting. LPD Chief James Smith said the bottom line is crime is up a little bit, and he just wanted to explain why. This statement confused Mayor Stan...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD undercover cops net Fentanyl laced pills, arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Undercover police arrested a man suspected of selling Fentanyl laced pills. According to the arrest warrant and affidavit, on Nov. 9, 2022, undercover officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department contacted Justin Solomon Gonzales, via social media, and asked him if he had any “30’s”, a slang term for Percocet pills, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Partially dressed man arrested on gun and drug charges

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett Police arrested a man after they reportedly found him with marijuana, a loaded gun, and his pants down. According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 10 p.m. police were sent to an address on Margaret Street to check on the sound of a broken window. The property […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Familiar face takes over Vernon Police Department

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A familiar face in the city of Vernon is now tasked with leading its police department. “This community is home for us,” new Vernon Chief of Police Wayne Hodges said. Originally from Shawnee, Oklahoma, Hodges has lived in the city of Vernon for the past 23 years, a little more than 20 […]
VERNON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Evading arrest charges dismissed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had his charge connected to the shooting death of a man in 2009 dismissed after a grand jury declined to indict him, has been no billed by a grand jury again on his charge of evading arrest in April. Jeremy Goines was arrested April 29, after police tried […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Is Wichita Falls prepared for an active shooter?

Just months removed from the tragic mass school shooting Uvalde, the thought of an active shooter on a school campus in Wichita Falls still keeps parents up at night. But if it did happen in Wichita Falls, would emergency responders be ready?
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Anthony Kienlen released from jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Army veteran has been released from jail after being held for nearly 13 months behind bars on charges stemming from a standoff-turned-shoot-out with law enforcement in 2021. Anthony Kienlen, 36, of Wichita Falls, posted bond and was released from jail on November 10, 2022. Kienlen was being held on bonds […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Victims’ conditions released in fatal Loop 11 crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are in critical condition following Thursday’s deadly Loop 11 wreck that killed one person. As of Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Wichita Falls police said the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 36-year-old Patricia Flores, is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The two-year-old passenger is in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy