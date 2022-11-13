ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holcomb talks urgency, diversification at UN Climate Change Conference

By Brandon Smith, Indiana Public Broadcasting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbZWR_0j9MQpch00 Gov. Eric Holcomb spent much of the week meeting with business leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

Holcomb was invited to the conference to speak about Indiana’s efforts to diversify its energy sources and the state’s role in building electric vehicles.

The governor said he’s learning of the need for urgency in trying to land projects and grow across a range of sectors.

“$2 billion, $20 billion, $40 billion decisions are being made right now about the future of mobility, about the future of fuel, about the future of ag bioscience,” Holcomb said.

There’s renewed interest back at home in incentives for residential solar energy, which Holcomb and Republican legislative leaders have gutted in recent years.

READ MORE: Indiana Supreme Court takes up case over solar customers’ bills

Holcomb said he expects continued discussion but worries about “falsely goosing the market.”

“So it’s cost effective for the companies as well as affordable for the consumer,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said the conversation around residential solar could include subsidies or tax credits.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5 .

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit
IPB News .

