WJLA
Pedestrian hit-and-runs continue to be a problem in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Pedestrian hit-and-runs continue to prove to be a problem in Prince George's County Md. 7News went over the records of hit-and-runs in Prince George's County and found astonishing results. Since mid-September, there have been 10 pedestrians struck. Nine of those encounters have been fatal and six have been hit-and-runs. Two of those have been in the last three days.
foxbaltimore.com
13-year-old girl shot in southeast Baltimore dies, suspect arrested, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 13-year-old girl who was injured in a southeast shooting last week has died, and police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident. On Nov 7, at around 5:19 p.m., 13-year-old Kelsey Washington was shot in the 1400 block of E. Fayette Street and was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital, where she was listed in grave condition, according to Baltimore City Police Department.
Police investigate after woman points gun at multiple children walking home from school
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are investigating after receiving a report that an adult woman pointed a gun at a boy from a balcony in an apartment building on Cherrywood Terrace in Greenbelt City. According to police, on Tuesday, at around 4:30 pm, the young boy called 911 to report a black woman wearing pink scrubs and a long sleeve shirt pointing a firearm at him and two other children from a balcony as they were walking home from school. Greenbelt City police officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect. The post Police investigate after woman points gun at multiple children walking home from school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family pleads for answers in death of 13-year-old who was killed raking leaves in his front yard
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — It's been a week since someone shot and killed a 13-year-old boy out raking leaves in his front yard in Prince George's – and police still have no idea who did it or why. His family is pleading for anyone with any leads to...
Deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George's Co. caught on video
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Security camera video appears to have captured a hit-and-run driver in a dark SUV who crashed into a woman trying to cross Walker Mill Road in Capitol Heights Monday evening. The woman died. Prince George's County Police are appealing for witnesses to help them identify...
Police ID Hyattsville Man Who Was Gunned Down On Veteran's Day In Prince George's County
Police investigators in Prince George’s County have released new details about the man who was found shot and killed in Maryland on Veteran's Day. Hyattsville resident Jose Arroyo Salazar has been identified as the 28-year-old victim who was fatally shot on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Family of man allegedly killed by 15-year-old squeegee worker feels 'betrayed' by reported plea deal
BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds during an altercation in downtown Baltimore in July will be offered another plea deal.It is up to the judge to accept the plea offer this week.According to our partners with The Baltimore Banner, prosecutors intend to offer the teen a plea deal with a reduced charge. In this plea deal, he would be offered a manslaughter charge in the juvenile courts. The teen would face a maximum penalty of being detained until turning 21 years old.Last month, the teen was offered a plea deal of 60 years...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot and killed inside car in East Baltimore, police say
A man was shot and killed inside a car Tuesday in East Baltimore's Berea section, city police said. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
WJLA
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's Co. after apparent robbery
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on a Metrobus in Prince George's County Monday afternoon, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The reported stabbing and apparent robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near...
NBC Washington
Woman Struck, Killed in Capitol Heights Hit-and-Run: Police
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, authorities said. Officers responded to the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road at around 7 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian collision, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was found unresponsive in...
bethesdamagazine.com
County police seek aid in identifying suspect in Germantown strongarm robbery
Montgomery County Police are requesting community assistance in identifying a man who seized an undisclosed amount of cash from the Dollar Tree at 18000 Mateny Road in Germantown. County police responded to reports of the incident at 8.31 p.m. on Nov. 9. Police determined the suspect picked up merchandise to...
Teen Stripped, Beaten During Botched Maryland Drug Deal When Friends Pay With Fake Cash: Police
Detectives in Anne Arundel County continue to investigate a drug deal gone bad that left a teen victim stripped and robbed, leading to the arrest of one man while two others remain on the loose. Laurel resident Markell Joyner, 24, is facing drug and weapon charges following an incident with...
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. On the afternoon of Monday, November 14, 2022, Katherine Reyes was last seen leaving her residence on Veirs Mill Rd. Reyes is 5-feet, 8-inch tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen carrying a black Jordan backpack and wearing a white jacket, pajama pants with a black strip and black Crocs. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
Man found shot dead in vehicle in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road in the Dumfries area at around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a report of shots fired in the area.
Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal
MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
Man in custody after fighting security in Baltimore County
Baltimore County Police have arrested a man for fighting with security in Towson. The suspect is now in police custody.
NBC Washington
One Shot, One Injured at Clyde's Restaurant in Montgomery County
Two people were injured in a shooting that took place just after midnight Monday at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase, a restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Maryland. Montgomery County Police are searching for the shooter, who fled the scene after firing a shot at one victim and striking the other in the face.
WUSA
Kids in Crisis | Girl, 9, recalls being shot in Northeast DC as she continues a long path to healing
Reagan Grimes, 9, survived being shot in D.C. last year, but she still has a long healing journey ahead of her. It was May 2021, and Reagan was 7 years old.
Bay Net
Investigation Into Report Of A Robbery At A Middle School Leads To Two Juveniles Being Charged
WALDORF, Md. – On October 31, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported he was assaulted in a bathroom and his air pods were stolen. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office,...
