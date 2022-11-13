ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

WJLA

Pedestrian hit-and-runs continue to be a problem in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Pedestrian hit-and-runs continue to prove to be a problem in Prince George's County Md. 7News went over the records of hit-and-runs in Prince George's County and found astonishing results. Since mid-September, there have been 10 pedestrians struck. Nine of those encounters have been fatal and six have been hit-and-runs. Two of those have been in the last three days.
foxbaltimore.com

13-year-old girl shot in southeast Baltimore dies, suspect arrested, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 13-year-old girl who was injured in a southeast shooting last week has died, and police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident. On Nov 7, at around 5:19 p.m., 13-year-old Kelsey Washington was shot in the 1400 block of E. Fayette Street and was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital, where she was listed in grave condition, according to Baltimore City Police Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigate after woman points gun at multiple children walking home from school

GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are investigating after receiving a report that an adult woman pointed a gun at a boy from a balcony in an apartment building on Cherrywood Terrace in Greenbelt City. According to police, on Tuesday, at around 4:30 pm, the young boy called 911 to report a black woman wearing pink scrubs and a long sleeve shirt pointing a firearm at him and two other children from a balcony as they were walking home from school. Greenbelt City police officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect. The post Police investigate after woman points gun at multiple children walking home from school appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of man allegedly killed by 15-year-old squeegee worker feels 'betrayed' by reported plea deal

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds during an altercation in downtown Baltimore in July will be offered another plea deal.It is up to the judge to accept the plea offer this week.According to our partners with The Baltimore Banner, prosecutors intend to offer the teen a plea deal with a reduced charge. In this plea deal, he would be offered a manslaughter charge in the juvenile courts. The teen would face a maximum penalty of being detained until turning 21 years old.Last month, the teen was offered a plea deal of 60 years...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed inside car in East Baltimore, police say

A man was shot and killed inside a car Tuesday in East Baltimore's Berea section, city police said. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Struck, Killed in Capitol Heights Hit-and-Run: Police

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, authorities said. Officers responded to the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road at around 7 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian collision, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was found unresponsive in...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. On the afternoon of Monday, November 14, 2022, Katherine Reyes was last seen leaving her residence on Veirs Mill Rd. Reyes is 5-feet, 8-inch tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen carrying a black Jordan backpack and wearing a white jacket, pajama pants with a black strip and black Crocs. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
MANASSAS, VA
NBC Washington

One Shot, One Injured at Clyde's Restaurant in Montgomery County

Two people were injured in a shooting that took place just after midnight Monday at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase, a restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Maryland. Montgomery County Police are searching for the shooter, who fled the scene after firing a shot at one victim and striking the other in the face.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

