Clintonville K9, police find meth, marijuana & handgun in vehicle with no license plates during traffic stop

Read full article on original website
Related
wapl.com
Man arrested in Clintonville drug bust
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A routine traffic stop leads to a sizeable drug bust in Clintonville. Police say an officer stopped a car for expired license plates along Waupaca Street on Saturday. A canine unit was brought in and alerted on parts of the vehicle. A full search turned up...
17-year-old Grand Chute resident in jail following series of vehicle thefts
Grand Chute Police say a 17-year-old is in Outagamie County jail following a series of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new crime fighter, drug detection dog Harley
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed in its newest member, a drug detection dog named Harley. Harley will work with the Brown County Drug Task Force beginning on January 1. Deputies say that Harley was acquired through generous donations and grants from...
Fox11online.com
17-year-old arrested for string of Grand Chute vehicle, gun thefts
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A 17-year-old from Grand Chute is in jail following the investigation of a string of stolen vehicles, which included the theft of several guns and thousands of dollars worth of property. The Grand Chute Police Department says it's received an increased number of calls during overnight...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Significant’ amount of drugs found at Wrightstown home near a school, woman taken into custody
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – After a woman in Wrightstown was pulled over during a traffic stop, authorities found drugs not only in her vehicle but at her residence. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, a 29-year-old woman was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The woman allegedly resisted arrest and authorities found drugs in the vehicle.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids Police looking for suspect in trailer theft
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the recent theft of a trailer. On November 12, surveillance video shows a person driving an SUV stealing a silver Aluma 8610 trailer with wood pallets from a business on 8th St. South. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. The vehicle is described as a red SUV with white trim, possibly a Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Rapids Police Department asking for the public's help identifying an individual accused of stealing a trailer
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking the public for help with finding the individual responsible for allegedly stealing a trailer at a business. The incident that the police department is referring to happened last Saturday (11/12) at around 7:02 p.m. A video has been posted...
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff: Suspect in hit and run turns himself in
TOWN OF LANARK, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department say a man has turned himself in connection to a weekend hit-and-run crash. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the town of Lanark. A 31-year-old man reported he was hit by a vehicle while on Highway 54 and County Highway TT.
Appleton man dead following two-vehicle crash in Outagamie County
The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says a 58-year-old man from Appleton is dead following a two-vehicle crash.
wearegreenbay.com
Three people sentenced to prison for setting vehicle on fire to cover up Green Bay overdose death
(WFRV) – Three people from northeast Wisconsin received prison sentences after setting a vehicle with a dead body inside on fire on the Menominee Indian Reservation. According to the Department of Justice, three people were sentenced to prison related to an overdose death in Green Bay and a vehicle arson on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Of the three people, two were from Green Bay and one was from Shawano.
Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in
The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute PD take two into custody following string of car break-ins
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody, including a 17-year-old, in connection to several car break-ins in Outagamie County. According to a press release from the Grand Chute Police Department, over the past several weeks, officers have responded to increased calls for service relating to stolen vehicles and car thefts during overnight hours.
WBAY Green Bay
“I wasn’t there to protect him”: Grieving mother talks to police about fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Heartbreak. Disbelief. Pain. A grieving mother is saying her final goodbye to her son. Cruz Beltran, the 17-year-old who died in a hit-and-run crash, was laid to rest over the weekend. Today his mother is trying to move forward, taking more steps in seeking justice....
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police seeking information about stolen Bobcat from city’s Parks & Rec department
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a Bobcat that was stolen from a local sports complex. A 2013 Bobcat S530 Skid-Steer Loader, which is valued at around $50,000, was stolen from Triangle Sports Area at 500 Beverly Road.
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
An investigation is underway in Portage County after a body was discovered lying along a roadway in the town of Grant. Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to a report of a person lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered the person was deceased. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review crime scene tape surrounded the area for hours on Saturday.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton police investigate "suspicious death"
It's the earliest possible season opener, close to breeding season. 45 people are expected to speak, including children, before Darrell Brooks receives his life sentences. Police labeled it a suspicious death and are talking to neighbors. Record Thanksgiving gas prices won't slow holiday travel. Updated: 4 hours ago. People are...
wearegreenbay.com
Discovered human remains leads to obstruction charge for Chilton man
(WFRV) – The man who was previously charged with hiding the corpse of Starkie Swenson, is now facing an obstruction charge after allegedly lying to authorities. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 83-year-old John Andrews has been charged with obstructing an officer following an interview on June 7, 2021. On that date authorities do go to Andrews’ residence to see if he would help identify the location of Starkie Swenson’s body.
Fox11online.com
Man charged with obstruction in case of recently discovered murder victim's remains
CHILTON (WLUK) -- Although hiding a corpse charges were dismissed earlier this year against John Andrews in connection with remains found at High Cliff State Park, Andrews now faces a charge of obstructing an officer for allegedly lying to police. Starkie Swenson was killed in 1983. Andrews was convicted in...
thecitypages.com
Wausau Police identify suspect in strange power meter vandalism
Wausau Police have identified a man in connection with damaging a residential power meter on the city’s east side. Police last week shared video footage of a man stepping onto a residential property in the 300 block of N. Bellis Street. The man is dressed in a black balaclava and carrying a long blade that appears to be a machete. The man hacks apart the power meter, cutting off power to the area,. He then does something to tamper with it.
Fox11online.com
2 drivers receive citations after driving around emergency equipment
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is reminding drivers to be vigilant of emergency equipment. During a crash on I-41 NB at HWY N just after 4 a.m. Saturday, two drivers went around the emergency equipment. The vehicles continued traveling on I-41 toward the crash location.
Comments / 1