24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Related
Cowboys Questions on a Tuesday: Tyler Smith's future, Dan Quinn's adjustments
After a day to decompress from the Packers loss, Bryan Broaddus has some questions regarding these Cowboys. Will Tyler Smith stick at left tackle when Tyron Smith returns? Has Dan Quinn been disguising defensive problems for a while now?
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why He Was Screaming At Matt LaFleur During Cowboys Game
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset on the sidelines Sunday. In a story that seems to reemerge every couple of weeks, Rodgers again is facing criticism after cameras caught the quarterback screaming at head coach Matt LaFleur in the ...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Look: Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott On Sunday
It was a tough night for Michael Irvin's Cowboys in their 31-28 overtime loss to the struggling Packers. Dallas gave up a 14-point lead to Aaron Rodgers and Co. in the fourth quarter and it wasn't a great night for Dak Prescott either. On Sunday, Playmaker took aim at his...
Micah Parsons Used 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Loss
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. This was a brutal loss for the Cowboys, who allowed 17 unanswered points to the Packers. Dallas fell to 6-3 on the season with the loss to Green Bay. Following the game, Cowboys star Micah...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Vikings announcer goes crazy during wild finish
"Oh, the ball came out! Yes! The Vikings are gonna win! Yes, drop that ball Josh Allen!"
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction
When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Look: Cowboys Fans Furious With Photo Of Missed Penalty
Cowboys fans aren't taking Sunday evening's loss against the Green Bay Packers well. One top account on Twitter (Cowboys Nation) tweeted out a photo of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb getting interfered with by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. A penalty was not called. The Cowboys went on to lose in overtime...
Yardbarker
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
It is always a good sign when a head coach and his quarterback speak the same languages and share the same messages - in victory or defeat. The Dallas Cowboys, with coach Mike McCarthy and QB Dak Prescott, at least have that. "I thought,'' McCarthy said after being overtaken by...
Odell Beckham Jr. files lawsuit against Nike claiming the loss of millions
Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Nike, alleging that the company failed to "honor its commitments," resulting in the loss of millions.
Centre Daily
Jimmy Johnson Discusses Exclusion From Cowboys Ring of Honor
View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been several years of the same thing for Jimmy Johnson. The former Cowboys coach has been told on several occasions by the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, that he’d be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, to no avail. And in his latest book, the legendary coach talked about the famous owner.
Centre Daily
8 Detroit Lions Midseason Takeaways
Through the first nine games of the season, the Detroit Lions have had plenty of ups and downs. Though the first seven matchups were saturated with losses, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company have found recent success. As Week 10 in the NFL comes to a close, the Lions sit at 3-6, ahead of a game against the New York Giants.
Centre Daily
Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Role Model for Kids With Diabetes
BALTIMORE — Mark Andrews fully understands the challenges of dealing with diabetes. Andrews is a Type 1 diabetic but that has not stopped him from accomplishing his dreams as a tight end for the Ravens. Tandem Diabetes Care, an insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, recently hosted an awareness...
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers betting odds: Titans are underdogs in Lambeau Field
The Tennessee Titans are 3 point underdogs for Thursday's Week 11 NFL game against the Green Bay Packers, according to Tipico. The Titans' money line is currently +145, while the Packers' money line is -170. The over/under is 41 1/2 points. Tennessee is 6-3 and is coming off a 17-10...
thecomeback.com
Mike McCarthy tries to explain overtime decision
Dallas Cowboys fans are still trying to process what happened Sunday in the Cowboys’ overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Despite blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys still had a chance to take the lead with a field goal but instead of taking the points, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy opted to go for on fourth down, which the Cowboys failed to convert.
Centre Daily
Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Bullock Clutch as Dallas Moves to 5th in West
Despite building a 25-point lead in the first half, the Dallas Mavericks still found themselves in a close, crunch-time battle with the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s matchup. Thanks to big-time 3s from Luka Doncic and Reggie Bullock, the Mavs ultimately pulled away from...
