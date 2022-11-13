ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Micah Parsons Used 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Loss

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. This was a brutal loss for the Cowboys, who allowed 17 unanswered points to the Packers. Dallas fell to 6-3 on the season with the loss to Green Bay. Following the game, Cowboys star Micah...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction

When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Furious With Photo Of Missed Penalty

Cowboys fans aren't taking Sunday evening's loss against the Green Bay Packers well. One top account on Twitter (Cowboys Nation) tweeted out a photo of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb getting interfered with by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. A penalty was not called. The Cowboys went on to lose in overtime...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Jimmy Johnson Discusses Exclusion From Cowboys Ring of Honor

View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been several years of the same thing for Jimmy Johnson. The former Cowboys coach has been told on several occasions by the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, that he’d be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, to no avail. And in his latest book, the legendary coach talked about the famous owner.
Centre Daily

8 Detroit Lions Midseason Takeaways

Through the first nine games of the season, the Detroit Lions have had plenty of ups and downs. Though the first seven matchups were saturated with losses, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company have found recent success. As Week 10 in the NFL comes to a close, the Lions sit at 3-6, ahead of a game against the New York Giants.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Role Model for Kids With Diabetes

BALTIMORE — Mark Andrews fully understands the challenges of dealing with diabetes. Andrews is a Type 1 diabetic but that has not stopped him from accomplishing his dreams as a tight end for the Ravens. Tandem Diabetes Care, an insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, recently hosted an awareness...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Mike McCarthy tries to explain overtime decision

Dallas Cowboys fans are still trying to process what happened Sunday in the Cowboys’ overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Despite blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys still had a chance to take the lead with a field goal but instead of taking the points, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy opted to go for on fourth down, which the Cowboys failed to convert.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Bullock Clutch as Dallas Moves to 5th in West

Despite building a 25-point lead in the first half, the Dallas Mavericks still found themselves in a close, crunch-time battle with the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s matchup. Thanks to big-time 3s from Luka Doncic and Reggie Bullock, the Mavs ultimately pulled away from...
DALLAS, TX

