6 hospitalized after SUV plows through L.A. street carnival

Police are searching for the driver who plowed into a crowd at a street carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday evening, injuring at least six people.

The mass hit-and-run happened near Trinity Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 8:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Carnival goers say they were waiting in line for rides when they heard a loud boom that sounded like possible gunshots. People were screaming and running in all directions after the sound.

Hundreds of attendees were present at the carnival when the suspect drove through the crowd.

The suspect was driving a newer, white-colored Porsche Cayenne SUV with major collision damage when they fled the scene headed south on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wall Street, police said.

Citizen video captured the chaotic scene as carnival guests ran away from the event while scrambling to safety amid loud sirens.

The victims, all between the ages of 30 and 50, were transported to a local hospital. Specific conditions were unavailable, but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Police were still searching for the driver Sunday morning, although the Porsche has been found, according to the Los Angeles Times .

