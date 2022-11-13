Read full article on original website
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 12: Model backs Cincinnati, Oklahoma State
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines have a massive showdown at No. 2 Ohio State coming up in their final game of the season, but they must first take care of business when they face No. 21 Illinois on Saturday afternoon during the Week 12 college football schedule. Michigan has won all 10 of its games this season, with its last six coming by double digits. Illinois got off to a 7-1 start this season, but it has now suffered consecutive losses to Michigan State and Purdue. The Fighting Illini are 17.5-point underdogs to Michigan in the latest Week 12 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
Justin Jefferson limited in practice with toe injury
The Vikings star is on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Could play this week
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about Fitzpatrick's (appendix) chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix Saturday, but he appears to be recovering quickly from the procedure. Tomlin also noted that he felt "positive" about the safety's inclusion this week, which bodes well for his Week 11 availability. However, his status in practice will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even if he could arguably play Sunday without practicing at all this week.
Padres' Nick Martinez: Back with Friars
Martinez agreed to a three-year contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The right-hander declined his $6.5 million player option with the Padres for 2023 last week, but he quickly reached a new deal with the club. Martinez opened 2022 in the rotation but shifted to the bullpen in June and eventually served as the fill-in closer, and he finished the campaign with a 3.47 ERA over 106.1 innings. The 32-year-old should have more staying power as a starter next season since Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea -- who combined for 50 starts in 2022 -- are now free agents.
Yankees, Anthony Rizzo agree to multi-year deal in MLB free agency, per report
The New York Yankees and free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo have agreed to a multi-year deal in free agency, reports Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo spent nearly 10 years with the Cubs -- after a quick stint in San Diego -- before being traded to the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline. He then went back to the Yankees on a one-year deal before 2022 and hit .224/.338/.480 (131 OPS+) with 21 doubles, 32 homers, 75 RBI, 77 runs and 2.3 WAR. The 32 home runs tied a career high and he flashed his customary leather at first base.
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Garrett was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Garrett made his major-league debut last season and hit well with a .276/.309/.539 slash line, four home runs and three steals in 27 games, but it apparently wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
Jason Heyward: Cut loose by Cubs
The Cubs granted Heyward (knee) his unconditional release Monday. Chicago reinstated Heyward from the 60-day injured list last week in what amounted to a procedural move, but he won't stick around on the 40-man roster after Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer previously announced in August that the veteran outfielder wouldn't be retained for the 2023 season. Though Heyward was an everyday player and positive clubhouse presence on the Cubs' 2016 World Series-winning squad, he was otherwise a massive disappointment after inking an eight-year, $184 million deal with Chicago in December 2015. Over his seven seasons in Chicago, Heyward slashed .245/.323/.377 (88 wRC+) across 2,836 plate appearances. The Cubs will eat the remaining $22 million on Heyward's deal while allowing the 33-year-old to hit free agency, but he's unlikely to fetch much more than a minor-league deal or a low-cost one-year MLB deal on the open market this winter.
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report
The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Sent to Toronto
The Blue Jays acquired Swanson and left-hander Adam Macko from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Swanson quietly emerged as one of the majors' top setup men in 2022, finishing with a 1.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 53.2 innings for Seattle while nabbing three wins, three saves and 14 holds. In Toronto, Swanson will face a more blocked path to the ninth-inning role with incumbent closer Jordan Romano coming off his first All-Star campaign. Swanson should at least remain a solid late-round target in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues for fantasy managers looking for stability in the ratio categories.
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Undergoes hernia surgery
Maldonado underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a sports hernia, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado played through the injury late in the year, though you wouldn't necessarily be able to tell based on his numbers. His 85 wRC+ in the second half wasn't a strong mark, though it was much better than his 61 wRC+ in the first half. Whether or not the defense-first catcher's spring preparation will be affected by his recovery remains to be seen.
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Hauls in 41 yards in Giants debut
Hodgins caught both of his targets for 41 yards in a 24-16 victory versus the Texans in Week 10. New York signed Hodgins on Wednesday and didn't wait long to integrate him into the offense. He surprisingly played 43 offensive snaps, third among wideouts on the team behind Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson. Hodgins was targeted only twice, but he caught the ball for good yardage on each occasion, gaining 15 yards on his first reception late in the first quarter and registering 26 yards on a big third-and-seven reception during a third-quarter drive that ended with a Saquon Barkley touchdown. Slayton and Robinson are the No. 1 and 2 wideouts in a mediocre Giants passing attack, but there's a path for Hodgins to work his way up to the No. 3 spot, especially with Kenny Golladay (two drops on two targets) failing to make a positive impact again Sunday.
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Losing snaps
Pitre logged six tackles over 56 snaps in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10. Pitre had a big missed tackle in the third quarter, when Darius Slayton angled past the rookie for a 54-yard touchdown. He was benched for a few plays following the incident. Pitre leads the Texans with with 12 missed tackles, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. After playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps over the first five weeks, making an early push for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pitre has hovered at 84 percent in the four games since. Missed tackles appear to be costing him playing time.
Marlins' Lewin Diaz: DFA'd by Miami
Diaz was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Diaz appeared in 46 games over the final two months of the season, but he was unable to take advantage of the playing time with a .518 OPS and 30.5 percent strikeout rate during that stretch.
Bears' Taco Charlton: Poached by Bears
Chicago signed Charlton off the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Charlton hasn't yet made his 2022 season debut, but he could get a chance to contribute for the Bears as early as Sunday's contest against the Falcons. The 2017 first-round pick logged 11 appearances with the Steelers last year.
Colts' Matt Ryan reveals what led to Jeff Saturday's decision to bring him back to the starting lineup
The Indianapolis Colts got back into the win column on Sunday, as interim head coach Jeff Saturday debuted and scored his first career victory with a 25-20 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas. One of the key decisions the new coach made leading up to this game was to make a quarterback switch, as Saturday inserted the veteran Matt Ryan back into the starting lineup, sending Sam Ehlinger to the bench.
Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Gets contract from Big Blue
The Giants signed Mondeaux to their active roster Monday, Art Stapleton of The Record Sports reports. New York used up all of Mondeaux's practice squad elevations, so the Giants had to choose between signing him and letting him go. Mondeaux should continue to provide depth along the defensive line as a member of the 53-man roster.
