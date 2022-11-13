Read full article on original website
WXYZ
Oregon approves strict new gun laws, state to mandate permits for firearm sales
Voters in Oregon narrowly passed a measure that would give the state some of the strictest gun control laws in the U.S. The law, which passed with 51% of the vote, will mandate individuals to get a permit to obtain a firearm from a gun dealer, gun show or private individual. Transferring a firearm to someone without a proper license will be considered criminal under the new law.
WXYZ
Detroit Weather: Snow chance tonight, then more likely tomorrow afternoon.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR SANILAC COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. Another 1"-3" possible Today. Accumulations are for the grass, but roads could get slushy to slippery as well in the advisory area. This Evening: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Accumulating snow will be in Lapeer, St. Clair,...
