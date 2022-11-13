Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pioneerpublishers.com
Let your light shine, and remember the lost
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 15, 2022) — Transgender Day of Remembrance, also known as International Transgender Day of Remembrance, has been observed annually on Nov. 20 since 1999. It’s a day to memorialize those who have been murdered as a result of transphobia and to draw attention to...
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Nov. 7 through 13, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 13, 2022) — The De La Salle, College Park and Concord High football team are heading into the playoffs with winning streaks that stretch back at least a month each. Meanwhile, the head coach and athletic director of the College Park Falcons were suspended for the final two games of the regular season.
pioneerpublishers.com
Pleasant Hill’s Light up the Night celebration returns Nov. 16
PLEASANT HILL, CA (Nov. 15, 2022) — The community is invited to come downtown on November 16, 2022, for the return of the much-loved annual event, Light Up the Night. The event takes place on Crescent Drive in the City’s downtown. From 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. come down and enjoy music, craft activities, hot chocolate, and more.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord collage artist wants work to be open to interpretation
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 14, 2022) — The first time I saw the collage work of Saira Grube, I was struck by the unique, ethereal world the piece depicted. It felt so peaceful and fairy-like, with comfortable-looking houses surrounded by interesting landscapes. But the closer I looked, the more I discovered within the blue-green surroundings: bits of words, staircases and curious peeks inside buildings. I needed to find out more about this artist and what lay behind her unique creations.
pioneerpublishers.com
Santa is back and holiday gifts galore at 13th annual free Super Holiday Boutique Dec. 3-4
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 15, 2022) — The holiday season’s largest shopping extravaganza in central Contra Costa is at the free 13th annual Super Holiday Boutique on the Dec. 3-4 weekend in Pleasant Hill and Concord. Shoppers will find a potpourri of gift items from over 80 vendors plus the return of Santa for the first time since 2019.
pioneerpublishers.com
The Pioneer’s high school football scores update, Nov. 14, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 14, 2022) — And then there were 3. Northgate, De La Salle and Clayton Valley Charter came through the first round of North Coast Section games with victories and will be back in action Friday evening. Concord and College Park, the top two teams...
pioneerpublishers.com
Fall sports teams wrap up season with section, state competition this month
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 14, 2022) — North Coast Section and CIF NorCal and State playoffs headline the sports calendar this month as high school’s fall season comes to a climax this month. And is the case every year, one season ends, and another gets underway with...
Comments / 0