CONCORD, CA (Nov. 14, 2022) — The first time I saw the collage work of Saira Grube, I was struck by the unique, ethereal world the piece depicted. It felt so peaceful and fairy-like, with comfortable-looking houses surrounded by interesting landscapes. But the closer I looked, the more I discovered within the blue-green surroundings: bits of words, staircases and curious peeks inside buildings. I needed to find out more about this artist and what lay behind her unique creations.

CONCORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO