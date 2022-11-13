ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pioneerpublishers.com

Let your light shine, and remember the lost

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 15, 2022) — Transgender Day of Remembrance, also known as International Transgender Day of Remembrance, has been observed annually on Nov. 20 since 1999. It’s a day to memorialize those who have been murdered as a result of transphobia and to draw attention to...
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Nov. 7 through 13, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 13, 2022) — The De La Salle, College Park and Concord High football team are heading into the playoffs with winning streaks that stretch back at least a month each. Meanwhile, the head coach and athletic director of the College Park Falcons were suspended for the final two games of the regular season.
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pleasant Hill’s Light up the Night celebration returns Nov. 16

PLEASANT HILL, CA (Nov. 15, 2022) — The community is invited to come downtown on November 16, 2022, for the return of the much-loved annual event, Light Up the Night. The event takes place on Crescent Drive in the City’s downtown. From 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. come down and enjoy music, craft activities, hot chocolate, and more.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord collage artist wants work to be open to interpretation

CONCORD, CA (Nov. 14, 2022) — The first time I saw the collage work of Saira Grube, I was struck by the unique, ethereal world the piece depicted. It felt so peaceful and fairy-like, with comfortable-looking houses surrounded by interesting landscapes. But the closer I looked, the more I discovered within the blue-green surroundings: bits of words, staircases and curious peeks inside buildings. I needed to find out more about this artist and what lay behind her unique creations.
CONCORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy