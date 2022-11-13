Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton has hung up her guitar and country boots as she confirmed her retirement from touring. The country icon announced that she would no longer be going on a full-blown tour again, which is something she has done her whole life. Touring takes so much of her time and energy, and Parton notes that she will never be able to do it again.
Dolly Parton is one of the most famous country singers in the world. She got into the industry at a young age, and knows the spotlight like the back of her hand. If you've followed her career, you've come to know a lot about Parton, too. And while her fame and success is all her own doing, there's still a part of her life you probably know almost nothing about: Parton's husband of more than 50 years, Carl Dean. And that’s just the way he likes it. Her famously private hubby has never been a fan of the limelight, almost never appearing in public with his wife, and rarely giving interviews.
Watch: Miranda Lambert Teases "a Lot of Pyro" at Vegas Residency. Miranda Lambert's date night with Brendan McLoughlin has us seeing green. The country star and her husband—who tied the knot in 2019—were amongst the many stars who dressed to impress at the 67th Annual BMI Country Awards at the BMI Building in Nashville on Nov. 8.
Some country music fans think singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert 'hit the jackpot' by marrying her husband Brendan McLoughlin.
The legendary singer accepted The Bezos Award for Courage and Civility on Saturday.
Dolly Parton recently received a very important and prestigious award. Amazon.com founder, Jeff Bezos, awarded Dolly with the $100 million award called the Bezos Courage & Civility Award for all of her philanthropic efforts over the years. Dolly will decide where the money goes to help others. Jeff announced the...
Jewel gave a moving tribute to Dolly Parton at a party at Jeff Bezos’ Washington, DC, home. The “Who Will Save Your Soul” singer serenaded guests with “four or five” songs and surprised recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Parton by singing her 1974 classic “Jolene.” “She was just up there singing with her guitar and talked about what an inspiration Dolly was to her as a singer/songwriter. It was just beautiful. Everybody was emotional,” an insider told Page Six. The Amazon boss and Washington Post owner hosted the party in celebration of this year’s seven Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery...
