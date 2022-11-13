Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Are Ohio State fans thinking more of Terps or TTUN? They also predict today’s score
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Maryland Terrapin
The Buckeyes took care of business in their last time out, dismantling Indiana in Columbus by a score of 56-14. While the game resulted in an easy win for Ohio State, the main concern coming out of last week’s contest was team health. Already without a handful of starters, including RB TreVeyon Henderson, OL Dawand Jones and CB Denzel Burke, among others, Miyan Williams also departed the game with an injury, leaving OSU with just Dallan Hayden and Xavier Johnson at RB. Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status for the rest of the season is still up in the air as well. As important as win is for the Buckeyes this weekend, getting healthy before The Game is priority 1B.
landgrantholyland.com
Play Like a Girl Podcast: We’re still celebrating Kamryn Babb’s touchdown
On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Jami and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:. Welcome back to the Play Like...
landgrantholyland.com
Bold Predictions: Scores from names you haven’t heard called this year
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 18, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State gets out of Maryland with a 43-30 win to set up the final showdown
Ohio State traveled to Maryland to take on the Terrapins in their final test of the season coming away 43-30 victors to set up the final show down. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”. Listen to the episode...
landgrantholyland.com
Five quotes from ‘The Wire’ to summarize Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland
Earlier this year after the Rutgers game, I used some inspiration from The Sopranos to wrap up the win over the Scarlet Knights. I figured I’d channel the same energy to put a bow on the game against Maryland, using some quotes from The Wire, which another of my favorite shows ever.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Maryland: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) are hitting the road one last time this regular season as they travel to College Park, Md. to take on the Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET in a game that will be broadcast on ABC.
landgrantholyland.com
Mark Fletcher de-commits from Ohio State, Buckeyes set the standard for another 2023 LB
It’s considered old news by now, but last night Ohio State lost their lone running back in the 2023 class, Mark Fletcher, when he de-committed from the Buckeyes after making it public on social media. Having been committed to Ohio State since April, the loss of Fletcher stings for sure, but isn’t exactly much of a surprise as rumors had been swirling for some time that a potential change in his college plans may be coming.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: OSU women’s basketball’s Jacy Sheldon, Kevin McGuff on win over Ohio University
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Thursday night, the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team traveled just over an hour southeast to Athens, Ohio. Against the Ohio University Bobcats, the Scarlet and Gray won on an early season low shooting 37.97%, missing 49 of their 79 shots. Even so, their defensive night gave the Buckeyes an 86-56 victory.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball defeats Ohio University
It doesn’t look like it at first glance, but Thursday’s Ohio State Buckeyes victory over Ohio University was a close game. Well, closer than it needed to be. The Scarlet & Gray went ahead and never looked back in an 86-56 victory over the Bobcats, but they also didn’t look completely dominant either.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Ohio State’s battle with San Diego State will show how tough these Buckeyes really are
Every day when members of the Ohio State men’s basketball program walk from the locker room to the practice gym, they’re reminded of the importance of toughness. It’s not subtle, either. Upon leaving the locker room, players walk down a hallway which is adorned with photos of former Ohio State athletes holding their diplomas and cutting down nets — two accomplishments that should be celebrated equally. At the end of that hallway they arrive at a staircase that goes up to the practice gym.
landgrantholyland.com
No. 8 Ohio State takes care of Ohio University 86-56
When college athletics conversation in Ohio goes to Ohio State and Ohio University, it elicits memories of an angsty Bobcat on the football field and a dominant Buckeye. Another chapter entered the book Thursday night when the Buckeyes traveled to Athens to face the Bobcats. It was a vastly different result than Nov. 17, 2019, when the Bobcats shocked Buckeyes in Columbus. On this Nov. 17, Ohio State beat Ohio University 86-56.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Likekele, Sensabaugh, Holtmann discuss Ohio State’s grind-it-out win over EIU
Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. Following Ohio State’s grindy, mucky, 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday...
