ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea

By NerdWallet, Sam Kemmis, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nPNY_0j9MPaap00

Since the first iPhone launched 15 years ago, consumer shopping habits have slowly but relentlessly shifted toward mobile devices. According to a survey of 3,250 U.S. consumers from Pymnts.com, a website dedicated to analyzing the role of payments in new tech, the majority of travel service purchases (51.4%) were made on a mobile device in February 2022.

The trend is even starker among younger shoppers. About 48% of millennials ages 25-40 prefer using mobile phones for online shopping, compared with only 34% of all shoppers globally, according to a 2021 survey of 13,000 shoppers from Klarna, an online payment company.

So, it seems that shopping for travel on an old-fashioned computer will eventually go the way of the horse and buggy. Indeed, some travel shopping services, such as the travel search engine Hopper, offer only in-app shopping for certain bookings, leaving desktop users high and dry.

However, while buying a flight on a phone is more convenient, it could be more costly.

Watch out for ‘drip pricing’

The rise in mobile shopping in the past decade has coincided with a sea change in how travel brands earn revenue. Add-on fees , including baggage and seat selection fees on flights and cleaning and resort fees with lodging, have become more common and pricey. U.S. airlines collected $5.3 billion in baggage fees alone in 2021, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

However, a 2021 study in the journal Marketing Science found that shoppers tend to make suboptimal decisions under these “drip pricing” situations, that is, when hidden fees are tacked on throughout the checkout process. Shoppers tend to compare initial prices across competitors, which are low, rather than the higher final price.

“When firms employ a drip pricing strategy, the initial price is almost always lower than a competitor’s all-in price,” said Shelle Santana, assistant professor of marketing at Bentley University and one of the study’s authors, in an email interview. “But once they start to add on amenities such as a checked bag, seat options, etc., that difference in price across firms diminishes and sometimes reverses.”

Anyone who has shopped for airfare on a budget airline such as Spirit or Frontier knows exactly how this “drip pricing” plays out. Yet what surprised Santana and her colleagues was how unwilling customers were to compare alternatives, even after the final price had risen.

“Consumers perceive high search costs associated with starting their decision process over, and they think they will save less money than they actually will,” Santana said.

Basically, shoppers tend to get to the final checkout screen and grudgingly accept whatever fees have been added on. They assume it will be too much hassle to start over and find another option, even if doing so would save them money.

The wrong tool for the job

Shopping on mobile devices is quick and easy for simple purchases, like ordering cat food or paying a bill. Yet shopping for travel is far from simple, and it usually requires switching between several tabs and apps to find the best deal.

Consider the common decision of whether to purchase a flight with either cash or reward miles . This involves several steps. First, you’ll need to search on the airline app or website for award availability, likely while switching to a personal calendar to check dates. Then, you’ll search on a third-party flight tool, such as Google Flights, for estimated cash fares before determining the value of the redemption in miles versus dollars. Once you’ve determined the best option, you’ll then need to navigate through the entire checkout process from both cash and award flight options to determine the true final price.

Maybe some fleet-fingered Gen Zers can manage this task on a mobile device. But for many, it’s too daunting.

Indeed, a 2018 study in the Journal of Marketing followed nearly a million sessions on a shopping website and found that shoppers who switched from a phone to computer completed their transactions at a higher conversion rate. Interestingly, this higher conversion rate effect was even more true for higher priced or risky products.

So, even if you like scrolling for flights on your phone, or if you feel overwhelmed by the mobile-based options, follow the advice of the experts who prefer booking travel — which can be both expensive and risky — using a computer.

“I almost always shop for travel on a desktop,” said Santana. “I like to have several tabs open at once and toggle between them to make sure I understand price differences and drivers across firms.”

This article was written by NerdWallet and was originally published by The Associated Press.

More From NerdWallet

Sam Kemmis writes for NerdWallet. Email: skemmis@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @samsambutdif.

The article Why Booking Travel on Your Phone Is a Bad Idea originally appeared on NerdWallet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane

Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
CNBC

Retailers have a new holiday headache — people are spending their money on travel

Travel demand has surged this year, even as Americans pay higher airline fares. The holiday season will test consumers' spending priorities, especially amid inflation. Retailers are trying to lure back customers who bought a lot of stuff during the Covid pandemic. Retailers have a new threat this holiday season: wanderlust.
Salon

The airport security shakedown: Air travel always costs me extra, one way or another

My wife and I work extremely hard, easily clocking 80-plus hours a week — no idyllic American 40-hour work week for us. We don't ignore each other or our two-year-old daughter, rather we sacrifice typical pleasantries and pastimes — like happy hours and sleep — in our efforts to earn at the level of salaries gifted to white people who have the luxury of only working one job. So when we click our workaholic heads together and say we are going to take a vacation — an international trip, where we eat and drink and sleep in multiple cities — to give ourselves a piece of that American dream of relaxation in exchange for the thousands of hours of labor we deposit a year, the last thing I want to have to worry about is airport security. But here we are.
NBC News

Airbnb changes booking process for travelers

Airbnb users will soon be able to see the total cost of booking stays before they check out, reversing a long-standing policy that had peeved many users. Starting next month, guests will have the option to view the total price of bookings, including all fees, before taxes. The pricing will be shown in search results and map, filter and listing views. Users will also be able to view full price breakdowns that show Airbnb’s service fees, discounts and taxes.
TheStreet

There's A New Way To Find Cheap Southwest Flights

If you want to know how much it costs to take a Southwest flight, there’s only one way to find out. Southwest doesn’t let third party apps like Google Flights, Expedia, Kayak or other travel agencies share or sell its fares. While it’s a bit more aggressive than most, Southwest isn’t alone in trying to get customers to shop direct, as many airlines will offer discounts if you book through their site.
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members

For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
10 Tampa Bay

Flying home for the holidays? It'll cost you more this year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People still looking to book trips home to visit family or take a vacation during the holidays need to act fast and prepare for sticker shock. Airline executives say that based on bookings, they expect huge demand for flights over Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. Travel experts say the best deals for airfares and hotels are already gone.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy