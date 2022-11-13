Read full article on original website
Why Are SF’s High School Football Playoffs on a Thursday Afternoon?
Unlike most of their counterparts from around the Bay Area, San Francisco public school athletes won’t get to play postseason football games in front of packed crowds on Friday night. The Academic Athletic Association (AAA), which serves as the sporting arm of the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD),...
Healdsburg, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Daily 11-14-22 Bay Area HS football team ends blowout loss with wild cheap shot
A Bay Area high school football program is under scrutiny for at least the second time this year after a late hit in a blowout game caused a head injury to a backup quarterback. Windsor High School was crushing Pleasant Hill's College Park High School, 41-15, in a playoff game on Friday, with backup quarterback Tyler Swanson in to bring the game to a close with a series of kneel-downs in the final two minutes. That's when a College Park player sprinted around Windsor’s offensive line and drilled the kneeling QB with a late and dirty hit.
knbr.com
Bay Area high school football game ends with insane cheap shot during kneel-down
There are cheap shots and then there’s this. During a Bay Area high school football game on Friday, a player from College Park high school in Pleasant Hill leveled Windsor High School quarterback Tyler Swanson during a kneel-down at the end of a 41-15 blowout. Swanson was attempting to run out the clock, but the College Park defensive player broke into a full sprint and launched himself at Swanson’s neck area while he was on the ground.
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Nov. 7 through 13, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 13, 2022) — The De La Salle, College Park and Concord High football team are heading into the playoffs with winning streaks that stretch back at least a month each. Meanwhile, the head coach and athletic director of the College Park Falcons were suspended for the final two games of the regular season.
Richmond, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
California's No. 1 2025 prospect Jadyn Hudson talks fall visits, offseason plans
Pittsburg (Calif.) 2025 athlete Jadyn Hudson has kept himself busy this fall. He's been to games at Oklahoma and Georgia and has several more visits he'd like to take in the next two weeks as the regular season wraps. Then there is a busy slate of visits for the offseason.
pioneerpublishers.com
The Pioneer’s Fall 2022 calendar of events and activities, Nov. 13 update
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA, (Nov. 13, 2022) — The Pioneer Calendar lists local events, performances and activities for the whole family. We update the Pioneer Calendar page every week so check back often to find out what’s going on near you. If you’d like to submit your event...
pioneerpublishers.com
Pleasant Hill’s Light up the Night celebration returns Nov. 16
PLEASANT HILL, CA (Nov. 15, 2022) — The community is invited to come downtown on November 16, 2022, for the return of the much-loved annual event, Light Up the Night. The event takes place on Crescent Drive in the City’s downtown. From 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. come down and enjoy music, craft activities, hot chocolate, and more.
pioneerpublishers.com
Save Mt. Diablo Aquires Krane Pond Property Option in “Missing Mile”
CLAYTON, CA (Nov. 16, 2022) — Save Mount Diablo has secured an option agreement to purchase the Krane Pond property. This 6.69-acre parcel sits directly adjacent to Clayton and Mount Diablo State Park. The property is part of the “Missing Mile,” a square mile of private land on the...
Voters elect a 19-year-old Stanford student to the local high school board
A 19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, is set to become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. As of the Nov. 14 update from San Mateo County, Nori has expanded a significant advantage over his opponent, leading 57% to 43%, a gap of more than 1,400-votes.
pioneerpublishers.com
Santa is back and holiday gifts galore at 13th annual free Super Holiday Boutique Dec. 3-4
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 15, 2022) — The holiday season’s largest shopping extravaganza in central Contra Costa is at the free 13th annual Super Holiday Boutique on the Dec. 3-4 weekend in Pleasant Hill and Concord. Shoppers will find a potpourri of gift items from over 80 vendors plus the return of Santa for the first time since 2019.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Council Approves 5-Year Contract for ShotSpotter
On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council approved a 5-year sole source contract with ShotSpotter in an effort to help the Antioch Police Department identify, locate and track active gunfire within the City of Antioch. The 5-year, $1.41 million contract was approved in a 4-1 vote with Councilmember Lori Ogorchock dissenting...
48hills.org
Puff: What the harvest brought, from Hall of Flowers haul to Mirayo’s infused dinner
We are past “Croptober” and now is the time to sample all the cannabis goodies that have been harvested. My desk is full of weed products from Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa and entries for the upcoming Puff holiday cannabis gift guide. Yesterday, as I tried to make room for dinner on my table amongst the various jars, envelopes, and doob tubes, I decided I needed a whole shelf or box dedicated to weed.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord collage artist wants work to be open to interpretation
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 14, 2022) — The first time I saw the collage work of Saira Grube, I was struck by the unique, ethereal world the piece depicted. It felt so peaceful and fairy-like, with comfortable-looking houses surrounded by interesting landscapes. But the closer I looked, the more I discovered within the blue-green surroundings: bits of words, staircases and curious peeks inside buildings. I needed to find out more about this artist and what lay behind her unique creations.
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
Parts of SF Bay Area see subfreezing temperatures amid frost advisory
But warmer weather is expected in the week ahead.
Weather models hint at chance of rain in SF Bay Area next week
Weather models show a cold front from the Gulf of Alaska dropping down into Northern California.
pioneerpublishers.com
Let your light shine, and remember the lost
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 15, 2022) — Transgender Day of Remembrance, also known as International Transgender Day of Remembrance, has been observed annually on Nov. 20 since 1999. It’s a day to memorialize those who have been murdered as a result of transphobia and to draw attention to...
berkeleyside.org
Where to find fantastic Thanksgiving pies in Berkeley and Oakland
Though turkey is the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving meals, the dinner wouldn’t be complete without dessert. Traditionally, that means pie, be that pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan … do we need to go on?. For those of you inclined to bake, knock yourselves out! For those of you who’d...
