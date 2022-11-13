ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANtBp_0j9MPXtW00

ISTANBUL — (AP) — A bomb rocked a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding several dozen and sending people fleeing the fiery explosion.

Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. In one video posted online, a loud bang could be heard and a flash seen as pedestrians turned and ran away.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished.

He did not say who was behind the attack but said it had the “smell of terror” without offering details and also adding that was not certain yet. The president said investigations were ongoing by the police and the governor’s office, including reviewing footage of the area.

Erdogan said six people were killed. Vice President Fuat Oktay later updated the wounded toll to 81, with two in serious condition, and also said it appeared to be a terrorist attack.

Numerous foreign governments offered their condolences, including neighboring Greece with which relations are tense. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was “shocked and saddened by the news of the heinous attack.”

Turkey was hit by a string of bombings between 2015 and 2017 that left more than 500 civilians and security personnel dead. Some of the attacks were perpetrated by the Islamic State group, while others were executed by Kurdish militants who have led a decadeslong insurgency against the Turkish state for increased autonomy or independence.

Turkey has been fighting the militants — known as the PKK and considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union — in the country's southeast for years.

Following the string of attacks, Turkey launched cross-border military operations into Syria and northern Iraq against Kurdish militants, while also cracking down on Kurdish politicians, journalists and activists at home through broad terror laws that critics say are a way to silence dissent.

Turkey's media watchdog imposed temporary restrictions on reporting on Sunday's explosion — a move that bans the use of close-up videos and photos of the blast and its aftermath. The Supreme Council of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents.

Access to some content on Twitter and other social media sites, such as videos, was limited.

___

Associated Press reporter Cavit Ozgul contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Moment Turkish police arrest Istanbul bomb suspect

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an explosion in Istanbul on 13 November that killed at least six people and injured 81.A bomb was planted on Istikal Avenue, a bustling pedestrian avenue lined with shops and restaurants leading to Taksim Square, on Sunday.On Monday, police said they had detained a Syrian woman with links to Kurdish militants, as well as 46 other people, for questioning.“A little while ago, the person who left the bomb was detained by our Istanbul Police Department teams,” interior minister Suleyman Soylu said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pedestrians run away after deadly explosion rocks street in IstanbulCCTV footage shows moment blast struck central street of IstanbulIstanbul explosion: At least six killed and 53 injured in city centre blast
Washington Examiner

If Sweden won't stand up to Turkey, the US should

There’s a Turkish joke about a political prisoner who goes into his prison’s library and gives the librarian a list of books he’d like to check out. The librarian looks at his list and then responds apologetically, "I’m sorry. We don’t have these books. We only have their authors."
The Independent

Deadly explosion hits busy pedestrian street in Istanbul

A deadly explosion has rocked a busy pedestrian street in Istanbul, killing at least four people and injuring many more. Officials said a blast hit Istiklal Avenue, one of the most famous roads in Turkey’s largest city, on Sunday afternoon.Istanbul’s governor said at least six people were killed and 53 injured in the explosion.“We wish God’s mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured,” Ali Yerlikaya said. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukHelicopters and emergency vehicles descended on the scene near Taksim Square after the blast exploded. Streams of tourists...
TheDailyBeast

Syrian Woman Wearing ‘New York’ Shirt Arrested in Deadly Istanbul Attack

A woman has been arrested and several people detained in connection to the deadly terror attack in Istanbul on Sunday that killed at least six people. Turkish officials immediately blamed Kurdish militants on Monday, but did not discount that the attack could have also been inspired or carried out by the Islamic State, according to Reuters. The suspected bomber, a Syrian woman named Ahlam Albashir, was reportedly seen placing an explosive on a flower bed shortly before it detonated. She was arrested in a raid in Istanbul’s Kucukcekmece district. She was seen on local television wearing a ‘New York’ shirt as police removed her from a home. The attack is the first in several years, but calls to mind a string of terror attacks that killed scores of people over the last decade. Read it at Reuters
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Moment bomb that killed six explodes as pedestrians walk down street in Istanbul

Footage captures the moment a bomb that left six people dead and 81 injured exploded on a street in Istanbul on Sunday, 13 November.Video captured on Istiklal Avenue shows pedestrians walking down the street before an explosion rings out.A suspect who is believed to have planted the bomb has been arrested by police.On Monday, Turkey’s interior minister Suleyman Soylu said that officials believe Kurdish separatists from the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) were most likely behind the attack.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment Turkish police arrest Istanbul bomb suspectMoment Turkish police arrest Istanbul bomb suspectCCTV footage shows moment blast struck central street of Istanbul
Newsweek

Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender

The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
Newsweek

Ukraine Shoots Down 2 Russian 'Alligators' in 3 Minutes: Defense Officials

The Ukrainian Air Force says its anti-aircraft gunners shot down two Russian attack helicopters in the Kherson region, where the Ukrainian military is currently engaged in a counteroffensive. Ukraine's Air Command South reported on Monday evening that units of its Odesa-based anti-aircraft missile brigade had successfully struck each of the...
The Independent

CCTV footage shows moment blast struck central street of Istanbul

A fatal explosion has struck central Istanbul, killing at least six and injuring at least 53, on Sunday, 13 November.This video circulating on social media purports to show the moment of the blast on Istiklal Avenue, a busy pedestrian street.Turkish president Erdogan described the attack as having the “scent of terror,” and said it was likely an attack. Ali Yerlikaya, Istanbul’s governor, confirmed the updated casualty toll and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.This is a developing story.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pedestrians run away after deadly explosion rocks street in IstanbulIstanbul explosion: At least six killed and 53 injured in city centre blastPedestrians run away after deadly explosion rocks street in Istanbul
TheDailyBeast

Russian Marines Rage Against Generals in Leaked Letter After 300 Massacred in Ukraine

Russian marines sent a furious letter to their regional governor complaining that “incompetent” generals were treating them like “cannon fodder” and had led them into a botched attack that saw 300 men killed or wounded in just four days, according to a report. The Daily Mail says the message was allegedly penned by marines in Russia’s 155th Naval Infantry Brigade to Governor Oleg Kozhemyako in Primorsky in Russia’s far east. It specifically criticized Generals Rustam Muradov and Zurab Akhmedov for a disastrous attack in Pavlivka, northwestern Ukraine. “As a result of the ‘carefully planned’ attack by these ‘great commanders’ we lost about 300 people in four days, killed, wounded and missing,” the letter read. “How long will mediocrities like Muradov and Akhmedov plan military operations for the sake of their reports, and for receiving awards at the cost of so many lives? They don’t care about anything but themselves, they call people cannon fodder.”
Newsweek

Ukraine Shows 'Cemetery of Russian Missiles and Ammunition' From Strikes

The Ukrainian military shared a video Wednesday showing a "cemetery" of remnants from what it says are Russian missiles and ammunition used to strike the city of Kharkiv. A video shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed more than 5,000 pieces of purportedly Russian-made missiles that can cause "great harm" to both military personnel and civilians, said Ihor Ovcharuk, head of the humanitarian demining unit at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Axios

Turkey's Erdoğan condemns "treacherous attack" that killed 6 in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned what he called a "treacherous" bomb attack that officials say killed at least six people and injured more than 50 others along a popular Istanbul pedestrian street on Sunday. The big picture: It wasn't clear who was behind the explosion on the packed...
US News and World Report

Russia Became More Brutal, Disciplined Under New Commander - Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence minister accused the new commander of Russia's invasion forces on Thursday of carrying out a "doctrine of terrorists" by heavily bombarding civilians and critical infrastructure. Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters in an interview that the Russian army under General Sergei Surovikin appeared to have...
France 24

Turkish journalist on Erdogan's wishlist worries about future in Sweden

Bulent Kenes, the former editor-in-chief of the Zaman daily, is the only person President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has identified by name among the dozens Ankara wants extradited in exchange for approving Sweden's membership bid. Kenes told AFP he was having dinner on Tuesday with his wife and son, watching an...
Reuters

Italy open to supplying air defence systems to Ukraine - official

ROME, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Italian government is readying a new arms package for Ukraine including air defence systems, a governing coalition official said on Tuesday. Western nations have been delivering more air defence hardware to Ukraine since President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last month asked the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for help to stop Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pakistani judge sentences two Islamic militants to death

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — (AP) — A Pakistani court convicted and sentenced to death two Islamic militants for killing 13 people in a suicide attack last year in the country’s northwest, police said Monday. Senior police officer Zeeshan Asghar told reporters in the garrison city of Abbottabad that...
Idaho State Journal

Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. The blast, which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
79K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy