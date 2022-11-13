ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Dreaming of snow days

There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it. If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Tyson doing protein giveaway Saturday at Uptown Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tyson Foods announced it will donate 30,000 pounds of protein during a special giveaway on Saturday in Hutchinson. This is the second year for the giveaway. On Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., residents can receive a donation of food from Tyson at the Uptown...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson airport looking for people

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Annual Reno County Toy Run slated for Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run in Hutchinson will be Nov. 20. The toy run is for street-legal bikes only and will start at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles at 129 E. Sherman. Participants are asked to enter from Main Street and Sherman. The parade, featuring...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

KDHE grants to pay for most of Barton Co. Health Department remodel

Improvements are coming to the Barton County Health Department. Director Karen Winkleman submitted a letter to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment back in July requesting the use of $50,000 of an Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grant towards a remodel. With the help of $10,000 in additional funds from KDHE, the Barton County Commission agreed Wednesday morning to pay the remaining $11,000 for the renovation.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Reif ready to take active role as new Barton Co. Commissioner

Two of the three incoming Barton County Commissioners were all but locks as uncontested candidates heading into Tuesday's general election. Duane Reif defeated three other candidates in the August primary election for the District 1 seat, and his top competitor, Linda Moeder, challenged Reif again as a write-in candidate in the general election. Reif improved his margin of victory in the general election and said he's ready to go from spectator at meetings, to acting commissioner.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Meeting on Hays high, middle school rebranding is Tuesday

Hays USD 489 has set a community input meeting to discuss its rebranding process. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the 12th Street Auditorium. The rebranding is being done ahead of several bond projects, including the construction of a new high school and renovation of the current high school into a new middle school.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend High School, Middle School to begin carrying Narcan

More than 760,000 Americans have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That makes the issue not an elephant in the room but something that requires action. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved carrying the drug Narcan at Great Bend High School and Great Bend Middle School as an emergency option in the event of an opioid overdose.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility

In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen trees as well as lots of bushes ran into Big Creek west of the house. I impatiently awaited warm weather and longer days to see what grew in that wildlife-rich habitat. I loved discovering not only ash, hackberry, cottonwood, and cedar trees, but also chokecherry bushes and wild grape vines filled that drainage. Over time, thick vines had climbed so high into the trees that birds had far greater odds of harvesting grapes than we did. Though our soil appeared rocky and barren, in reality, it suited wild grapes perfectly. It made me wonder how a vineyard would do in this region.
ELLIS, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: UV&S

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend High School removing weighted status from several classes

The race for class valedictorian and salutatorian may get a little trickier for Great Bend High School students. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, GBHS Principal Tim Friess gave a first read of proposed changes to the 2023-24 Program of Studies, which will be voted on next month. Friess explained why several weighted classes would no longer be weighted.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 at Garden City

The Barton Community College basketball teams travel to Garden City on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Follow the action of the doubleheader on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game begins at 5:30 from Garden City with the men's game to follow.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

