🎤City Edition: City Clerk Shafer & Attorney Glendenning
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Shafer and City Attorney Allen Glendenning that aired Nov. 16, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton County voter turnout remained high in general election
Another successful election is in the books for the Barton County Clerk's office. Results from last Tuesday's general election remain unofficial until the Barton County Commission canvasses the votes Wednesday morning. Clerk Bev Schmeidler said voting was slightly higher than in the August primary. "We really kind of expected it...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Dreaming of snow days
There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it. If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.
United Way of Central Kansas hosting Laundry Love this Saturday
The story of Laundry Love began with T-Bone, a gentleman living in Ventura California. In one particular conversation, a question was asked of him: “T-Bone, how can we come alongside your life in a meaningful way?” His response was honest and practical. “If I had clean clothes, people would treat me like a human being.”
Tyson doing protein giveaway Saturday at Uptown Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tyson Foods announced it will donate 30,000 pounds of protein during a special giveaway on Saturday in Hutchinson. This is the second year for the giveaway. On Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., residents can receive a donation of food from Tyson at the Uptown...
Hutchinson airport looking for people
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
Hays searches for unity in light of divisive debate on high school mascot
A consultant brought in by the Hays USD 489 to look at the rebranding of Hays High and Hays Middle schools told a community forum that the responses from a rebranding survey were very positive but lacked cohesiveness. The district is in the process of building a new high school...
Annual Reno County Toy Run slated for Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run in Hutchinson will be Nov. 20. The toy run is for street-legal bikes only and will start at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles at 129 E. Sherman. Participants are asked to enter from Main Street and Sherman. The parade, featuring...
KDHE grants to pay for most of Barton Co. Health Department remodel
Improvements are coming to the Barton County Health Department. Director Karen Winkleman submitted a letter to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment back in July requesting the use of $50,000 of an Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grant towards a remodel. With the help of $10,000 in additional funds from KDHE, the Barton County Commission agreed Wednesday morning to pay the remaining $11,000 for the renovation.
Reif ready to take active role as new Barton Co. Commissioner
Two of the three incoming Barton County Commissioners were all but locks as uncontested candidates heading into Tuesday's general election. Duane Reif defeated three other candidates in the August primary election for the District 1 seat, and his top competitor, Linda Moeder, challenged Reif again as a write-in candidate in the general election. Reif improved his margin of victory in the general election and said he's ready to go from spectator at meetings, to acting commissioner.
Meeting on Hays high, middle school rebranding is Tuesday
Hays USD 489 has set a community input meeting to discuss its rebranding process. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the 12th Street Auditorium. The rebranding is being done ahead of several bond projects, including the construction of a new high school and renovation of the current high school into a new middle school.
Great Bend High School, Middle School to begin carrying Narcan
More than 760,000 Americans have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That makes the issue not an elephant in the room but something that requires action. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved carrying the drug Narcan at Great Bend High School and Great Bend Middle School as an emergency option in the event of an opioid overdose.
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility
In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen trees as well as lots of bushes ran into Big Creek west of the house. I impatiently awaited warm weather and longer days to see what grew in that wildlife-rich habitat. I loved discovering not only ash, hackberry, cottonwood, and cedar trees, but also chokecherry bushes and wild grape vines filled that drainage. Over time, thick vines had climbed so high into the trees that birds had far greater odds of harvesting grapes than we did. Though our soil appeared rocky and barren, in reality, it suited wild grapes perfectly. It made me wonder how a vineyard would do in this region.
NWester: Historic barn provides unique event center in Wilson
Wilson, Kansas, has long been known as the Czech Capital of Kansas. People from near and far take the small drive off Interstate 70 in north central Kansas to have their photo taken in front of the world’s largest hand-painted Czech egg. About a year ago, local business owner...
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Great Bend High School removing weighted status from several classes
The race for class valedictorian and salutatorian may get a little trickier for Great Bend High School students. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, GBHS Principal Tim Friess gave a first read of proposed changes to the 2023-24 Program of Studies, which will be voted on next month. Friess explained why several weighted classes would no longer be weighted.
3rd annual Pickleball Turkey Classic wraps up in Great Bend
The Great Bend Recreation Commission hosted the 3rd Annual Pickleball Turkey Classic on Nov. 12 - 13. This tournament has almost tripled in size since last year’s 48 players came to Great Bend. Year three brought 132 pickleballers to this event which was hosted at the Panther Activity Center (PAC).
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 at Garden City
The Barton Community College basketball teams travel to Garden City on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Follow the action of the doubleheader on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game begins at 5:30 from Garden City with the men's game to follow.
New coordinator's job is to connect families to resources
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new Reno Connections Community Care Coordinator, Valerie Taylor wants to help families get connected to the help they are looking for, but you need to go see her in person at her new office in the Hutchinson Public Library to be able to best make that happen.
