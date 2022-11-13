Read full article on original website
Quavo’s Sister Vows To Find Takeoff’s Killer
Kashara Marshall shared a post about her slain nephew’s passing. It’s been two weeks since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston while attending a private party with Quavo. Earlier this week, a public funeral was held for Takeoff in his hometown of Atlanta. Several celebrities attended the service, including Drake, Justin Bieber and more.
Nas Appears To React To 21 Savage’s Recent Comments
The “King’s Disease III” rapper appears amused by 21 Savage’s comments. 21 Savage faced some major backlash in the past 24 hours. As usual, his appearance on Clubhouse drew controversy when he debated the relevance of Nas. A snippet of the conversation circulated online where 21 explained that he didn’t feel Nas was relevant to the current soundscape of rap. Instead, he thinks Nas simply makes quality music with a dedicated fanbase awaiting each drop.
Nas’ Brother Jungle Snaps On 21 Savage With “Her Loss” Lyric
21 is earning some backlash after saying Nas is not longer relevant. Clubhouse is still thriving and artists like 21 Savage have regularly added their voices to the platform. The audio-only social media app reached new heights during the pandemic and although the hype has dissipated, Clubhouse is still popular among Rap figures. Wack 100 regularly speaks on controversies, but 21 Savage has also given hot takes.
21 Savage Responds To Nas Controversy
21 says he would never disrespect any legend in the game. 21 Savage isn’t a fan of the Internet twisting his words. On Monday, the Her Loss rapper found himself in hot water after making comments about Nas and his new album Kings Disease 3. During a heated Clubhouse debate earlier over the weekend, 21 stated, “What y’all saying, relevant though? I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans.”
Future Reacts To Wack 100’s LAX Story
Future laughs off Wack 100’s recent claim about owing Trick Trick money. Clubhouse is still one of the most entertaining places on the Internet, especially when Wack 100 is hosting. The West Coast executive frequently hops on the app to discuss the latest in the culture, though it usually sparks some sort of controversy.
Future Responds To BM’s Child Support Lawsuit By Flexing $250K Cash: Watch
Hendrix has a whole lot of cash, and he doesn’t mind showing it off. A few days ago, Future officially made his last name to “Cash,“ according to reports. Now, the “Mask On” hitmaker is proving that he has a lot of it to flex, despite being hit with a lawsuit from one of his exes.
Tim Hardaway Makes Shocking Rape Comment During Broadcast
Tim Hardaway made a huge blunder during the Warriors broadcast on Monday night. Tim Hardaway has had his fair share of blunders when it comes to having a mic in front of him. Back in the late 2000s, Hardaway told Dan LeBatard that he hates gay people. This eventually led to an apology, and quite a bit of controversy that would have been worse had he said that today.
Bhad Bhabie Responds To Blackfishing Allegations: “Sad And Weird”
The OnlyFans model shared a photo of the foundation she uses on her IG Story in an attempt to shut down the haters. She’s coming off a career-high of giving a successful speech at Oxford University recently. Still, that doesn’t mean Florida native Bhad Bhabie isn’t given her share of hateful comments every now and then. Earlier this week, the “Gucci Flip Flops” hitmaker caused a serious stir online when social media users accused her of blackfishing.
André 3000 Attends Nas’ “King’s Disease III” Release Party
André 3000 met up with Nas at the release party for “King’s Disease III.”. Nas linked up with André 3000 at the release party for his new album, King’s Disease III, in NYC on Friday. The legendary Outkast rapper was spotted in a photo with Nas on social media at the exclusive party.
Nas Reflects On Takeoff’s Death: “We’re Here For A Purpose”
Nas shared a message for the hip-hop community while speaking about the death of Takeoff. Nas spoke about the death of Migos rapper Takeoff during the release party for his new album, King’s Disease III. The New York rapper offered condolences to his family before sharing a message for the hip-hop community.
Wack 100 Claims He & Big U Ran Down On Future For Owing Trick Trick Money
Big U reacts to Wack 100’s story about running down Future at LAX. Apparently, Wack 100 ran down on Future on behalf of Trick Trick. During a recent conversation on Clubhouse, the West Coast executive detailed a situation where he and Big U chased Future at an airport while the Atlanta rapper was with Ciara. Wack explained that he and Big U had an incredibly tight relationship with Trick Trick at the time. So, when he saw Future at an airport, he made an attempt to get that money from the Detroit legend.
Kodak Black Responds After 21 Savage Mentions His Album Sales
Kodak Black fires back after 21 Savage brings up his first-week sales. It seems like the supposed Soundcloud era of rappers is now bickering over hypothetical Verzuz battles. Ever since 21 Savage and Drake dropped Her Loss, the Atlanta rapper’s felt especially confident in his catalog. In fact, he said that he could wipe out anyone from his Freshman Class, including Lil Uzi Vert and Kodak Black, in a song-for-song battle.
Offset Pens Touching Tribute To Takeoff: “Give Me Strength”
Like many others, Offset continues to struggle with reconciling Takeoff’s tragic death. We haven’t heard much from the authorities about the murder of Takeoff, but his loved ones continue to speak out. The beloved rapper was shot and killed during a private get-together in Houston with Quavo by his side. He was said to be with J. Prince Jr. when a verbal disagreement turned violent. Takeoff wasn’t involved in the chaos and, sadly, was an innocent bystander who was hit by a stray bullet.
Lil Durk Vows To Stop Dissing The Dead
In a new interview, Durk explains why he’s making more positive changes. From the onset of his career, controversy has certainly followed Lil Durk. His lyrical content has been under scrutiny and Durk’s Rap beefs have stolen attention. As we’ve witnessed dozens of rappers lose their lives in recent years, Durk now vows to no longer diss those who have passed away.
Ciara Slams Blogs Over Future Misquote
Ciara took to social media to respond to media outlets who “misquoted” her. Ciara is known for her light, positive energy. It’s rare for the singer to share her thoughts on the Internet. On Tuesday, Ciara spoke about her growth over the years and briefly mentioned her 2014 split from Future. Shortly after, Ciara took to social media to respond to media outlets who “misquoted” her.
Floyd Mayweather Dances On Deji During Absurd Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather was having fun against his opponent. Floyd Mayweather’s post-prize fighting career has been bizarre to watch. He has primarily partaken in exhibition matches, some of which have been against YouTube stars. The first was against Logan Paul, and then on Sunday, he faced off against Deji. Floyd...
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Reference On “King’s Disease III”
Nas discussed his lyrics referencing Jay-Z while appearing on “The Daily Show.”. Nas has spoken about his lyrics from King’s Disease III that reference his longtime rival Jay-Z. Appearing on The Daily Show, Nas remarked that the legendary rapper posted a picture of his Grammys in response to the album.
Boosie Badazz Shares Full Version Of “Rocket Man”
Boosie Badazz hasn’t released a ton of music this year after dropping Heartfelt. However, it’s evident that he felt the need to vent following the death of Takeoff. The BR rapper hit Instagram over the weekend where he debuted a snippet of a new single titled, “Rocket Man.” The song immediately went viral with many of Boosie’s day-one fans demanding an official release.
Akon On Young Thug: “His Career Will Be Over” If He Cooperates In YSL RICO Case
According to the “Smack That” artist, Thugger may still be able to salvage himself as a pop or country star. Hip-hop, however, may be out of the question. Presently, hip-hop fans are awaiting news on whether we’ll be seeing those indicted in this year’s YSL RICO case head to court in January. It was previously made known that the Fulton County District Attorney is seeking to have the trial pushed to March to ensure that everyone involved has adequate legal representation.
Israeli Star Wears Kanye West’s Face At EMAs
Singer Koa Kirel donned an outfit with Kanye West’s face printed all over the leather pant legs. Kanye West has received tons of backlash in recent months. The rapper’s antisemitic remarks have sparked tons of controversy across the globe. Israeli pop star Noa Kirel recently made a statement with her look at the MTV EMAs. Kirel donned an outfit with Kanye’s face printed all over the pant legs. She added a Hebrew star of David necklace to complete her controversial Kanye look.
