Big U reacts to Wack 100’s story about running down Future at LAX. Apparently, Wack 100 ran down on Future on behalf of Trick Trick. During a recent conversation on Clubhouse, the West Coast executive detailed a situation where he and Big U chased Future at an airport while the Atlanta rapper was with Ciara. Wack explained that he and Big U had an incredibly tight relationship with Trick Trick at the time. So, when he saw Future at an airport, he made an attempt to get that money from the Detroit legend.

2 DAYS AGO