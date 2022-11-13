Read full article on original website
Related
49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon
Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
Josh Allen Has Gone From Being a Problem to The Problem
Nick Wright thinks the Bills have a Josh Allen problem.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
Coach Andy Reid admits Chiefs ‘goofed’ on the coin toss before Sunday’s game
The Chiefs had an out-of-the-ordinary start to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
NFL
Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo receives ton of attention from Warriors cheerleaders
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo received a lot of attention from the Golden State Warriors cheerleading squad at Monday night's game.
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ejection In 49ers’ Win
The 49ers’ primetime win over the Chargers on Sunday night didn’t come without a little controversy. San Francisco played the entire second half of its 22-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium without one of its top defenders. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Week 10 contest late in the second half after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Greenlaw didn’t appear to target Herbert’s head, but referees nonetheless felt the fourth-year pro violated one of the NFL’s zero-tolerance rules.
Retired Vikings Players Spotted At a Minnesota Bar
What a great Minnesota Vikings game to watch with great plays on both sides of the ball. Two Retired Vikings players hosted a watch party in Duluth over the weekend. I feel like I'm still trying to pick my jaw up from off the floor after that crazy game in Buffalo. I'm not going to lie, I almost shut the game off at halftime when the Bills were up by 24 - 10. However, I'm so glad I didn't because wow.
NFL
Did Commanders' Taylor Heinicke knock off Carson Wentz' old team and take his spot on Monday?
Once upon a 2022 schedule release, Week 10 was circled on the Carson Wentz reunion tour. With Wentz' finger injury having halted the Philadelphia homecoming storyline, Washington Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke grabbed the headlines and perhaps the QB1 job on Monday night. Behind Heinicke, the Commanders handed the Philadelphia...
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
NFL
Packers part ways with former third-round WR Amari Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers officially pulled the plug on the Amari Rodgers experiment. The Packers announced they released the wide receiver Tuesday. Rodgers has struggled mightily as a punt returner, fumbling four times on the season, including a key botch in Sunday's overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Keisean Nixon replaced Rodgers as the punt returner after Sunday's fumble.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: Loss to Buccaneers 'a real opportunity missed'
Seahawks fans clearly enjoyed themselves during yesterday’s five-point loss to the Buccaneers in Germany, even if the end result wasn’t what they wanted. Nevertheless, Seattle had a chance to beat a potential playoff opponent and serious NFC contender, regardless of what their record might indicate. A win yesterday...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three
The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
SB Nation
Josh McDaniels is a joke, Mike Mayock is the punchline, and the Raiders are a laughing stock
There are a lot of teams in the NFL this season who vying for the mantle of “most disappointing,” but nobody has mastered ineptitude better than the Las Vegas Raiders. Sunday was their magnum opus, as Josh McDaniels found a way to use his vast years of coaching experience to lose to a haphazard Colts team being brought into the weekend by a guy with less than a week experience on the job.
TMZ.com
Christian McCaffrey's Mom Caught Dropping F-Bomb Celebrating Son's TD
Christian McCaffrey's mom got a little PG-13 rated while celebrating her son's touchdown on Sunday night -- droppin' a LOUD F-bomb from her seat in a stadium suite!!!. Lisa McCaffrey let the curse word fly in the 4th quarter of San Francisco's big win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium ... after her son ran in a 2-yard, go-ahead TD.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Raiders in line for No. 2 pick; Eagles holding top-five selection via Saints
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Titans-Packers game on Prime Video
WHERE: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisc.) When the schedule makers landed on the Week 11 meeting of the Titans and Packers back in the spring, there were a lot of appealing storylines. It made sense then, and some of it still makes sense now. It’s just that the two teams...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 11 waiver wire
We need to have a talk. Last week, Isiah Pacheco and Rondale Moore were prominently featured in this very column last week with rosterships of 30% and 16%, respectively. They are now 27% and 20% rostered -- which means Pacheco was more DROPPED than added and Moore got a baby bump at best. As Jerry Maguire once said to Rod Tidwell: "Help me help you! Help me help you!" Or if you prefer, in the words of Alfred in Batman Begins, "What is the point of all these words if you can't even pick up a bloody running back?!" Pretty sure that's how it went ...
Yardbarker
Colossal error: Stephen A. Smith blasts Raiders owner for Roman Empire comparison
"That was one of the dumbest quotes I've ever seen an owner make," Smith said Tuesday on "First Take." "In Vegas, Sin City, where people go to make their dreams come true...you're gonna tell everybody Rome was not built in a day." "Rome wasn't built in a day," Davis told...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Comments / 0