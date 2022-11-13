We need to have a talk. Last week, Isiah Pacheco and Rondale Moore were prominently featured in this very column last week with rosterships of 30% and 16%, respectively. They are now 27% and 20% rostered -- which means Pacheco was more DROPPED than added and Moore got a baby bump at best. As Jerry Maguire once said to Rod Tidwell: "Help me help you! Help me help you!" Or if you prefer, in the words of Alfred in Batman Begins, "What is the point of all these words if you can't even pick up a bloody running back?!" Pretty sure that's how it went ...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO