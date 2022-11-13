ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Spun

49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Kyle Shanahan Reacts To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ejection In 49ers’ Win

The 49ers’ primetime win over the Chargers on Sunday night didn’t come without a little controversy. San Francisco played the entire second half of its 22-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium without one of its top defenders. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Week 10 contest late in the second half after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Greenlaw didn’t appear to target Herbert’s head, but referees nonetheless felt the fourth-year pro violated one of the NFL’s zero-tolerance rules.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Quick Country 96.5

Retired Vikings Players Spotted At a Minnesota Bar

What a great Minnesota Vikings game to watch with great plays on both sides of the ball. Two Retired Vikings players hosted a watch party in Duluth over the weekend. I feel like I'm still trying to pick my jaw up from off the floor after that crazy game in Buffalo. I'm not going to lie, I almost shut the game off at halftime when the Bills were up by 24 - 10. However, I'm so glad I didn't because wow.
DULUTH, MN
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Packers part ways with former third-round WR Amari Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers officially pulled the plug on the Amari Rodgers experiment. The Packers announced they released the wide receiver Tuesday. Rodgers has struggled mightily as a punt returner, fumbling four times on the season, including a key botch in Sunday's overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Keisean Nixon replaced Rodgers as the punt returner after Sunday's fumble.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three

The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
MINNESOTA STATE
SB Nation

Josh McDaniels is a joke, Mike Mayock is the punchline, and the Raiders are a laughing stock

There are a lot of teams in the NFL this season who vying for the mantle of “most disappointing,” but nobody has mastered ineptitude better than the Las Vegas Raiders. Sunday was their magnum opus, as Josh McDaniels found a way to use his vast years of coaching experience to lose to a haphazard Colts team being brought into the weekend by a guy with less than a week experience on the job.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TMZ.com

Christian McCaffrey's Mom Caught Dropping F-Bomb Celebrating Son's TD

Christian McCaffrey's mom got a little PG-13 rated while celebrating her son's touchdown on Sunday night -- droppin' a LOUD F-bomb from her seat in a stadium suite!!!. Lisa McCaffrey let the curse word fly in the 4th quarter of San Francisco's big win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium ... after her son ran in a 2-yard, go-ahead TD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Raiders in line for No. 2 pick; Eagles holding top-five selection via Saints

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 11 waiver wire

We need to have a talk. Last week, Isiah Pacheco and Rondale Moore were prominently featured in this very column last week with rosterships of 30% and 16%, respectively. They are now 27% and 20% rostered -- which means Pacheco was more DROPPED than added and Moore got a baby bump at best. As Jerry Maguire once said to Rod Tidwell: "Help me help you! Help me help you!" Or if you prefer, in the words of Alfred in Batman Begins, "What is the point of all these words if you can't even pick up a bloody running back?!" Pretty sure that's how it went ...
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

