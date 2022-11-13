ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Dolly Parton Receives $100 Million Award from Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for Charity

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Knypr_0j9MOmR800

Dolly Parton received an important, prestigious award over the weekend (Nov. 12) and with it comes a $100 million prize that, she says, will be used to “help people.”

The award comes from Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and it’s called the Courage and Civility award. Parton is the latest recipient in 2022 as past winners include, Van Jones and Chef Jose Andres.

Wrote Parton on Twitter, sharing the news, “I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money. Thank you @Jeff Bezos #LaurenSanchez.”

Wrote Bezos on Twitter, “We’ve just announced a new Courage and Civility award recipient—@DollyParton, who leads with heart, and will put this $100 million award to great use helping so many people. She joins prior awardees, @VanJones68 and @Chefjoseandres. Congrats, Dolly!”

“The award recognizes leaders who aim high, find solutions, and who always do it with civility,” said host Lauren Sanchez introducing Parton. “Each awardee receives $100 million to direct to the charities that they see fit.”

“We have in this very room, the next recipient of the Courage and Civility Award. The woman you’re about to meet embodies these ideals so thoroughly,” added Bezos. “She gives with her heart. What she’s done for kids literacy and so many other things is just incredible. It is my great honor to welcome our 2022 Courage and Civility Award recipient onto the stage. Dolly Parton.”

“What?! Did you say $100 million?” Parton said upon receiving the award. “When people are in a position to help, you should help. And I know that I’ve always said I try to put my money where my heart is. And I think you do the same thing. I’m going to do my best to do good things with this money. Thank you, Jeff.”

Among the many charities Parton works with closely wiht is the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which is “dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age five.”

Check out the video of Parton accepting the award below. And check out Parton, a recent inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, who is also the current American Songwriter cover star HERE.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

One of the Beverly Hills Mansions MacKenzie Scott Donated to Charity Just Sold for $37 Million

MacKenzie Scott’s immense giving spree made headlines this past summer when she donated two Beverly Hills mansions to charity. Now, one of those palatial estates has just sold for $37 million.   According to property records, celebrity music producer Mike Caren is the new owner of the 12,000-square-foot abode on North Alpine Drive. The Spanish-style home sits on two acres near Coldwater Canyon Park and has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There’s also a detached guesthouse, a swimming pool, home theater, full-size tennis court and parking for more than 12 cars. But don’t worry, the proceeds are going back to the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Dolly Parton Receives $100 Million Courage & Civility Award From Jeff Bezos: She Brings ‘Light’ To People’s Worlds

Dolly Parton received the Bezos Courage and Civility Award worth $100 million from Jeff Bezos on Friday, November 11. Jeff and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez presented Dolly, 76, with the award for her humanitarian efforts. “The award recognizes leaders who aim high, find solutions, and always do it with civility,” Lauren, 52, said on stage, before Jeff, 58, introduced Dolly and said that the “9 To 5” singer “gives with her heart” in her “incredible” efforts to help others.
straightarrownews.com

Jeff Bezos has pledged to give away most of his wealth

Jeff Bezos is the fourth richest person in the world and worth more than $124 billion. Now, Bezos is pledging to give away the majority of his money to charity. In an interview with CNN, Bezos said he will devote the bulk of those funds to fighting climate change and to the support of people who can unify others amid social and political divisions.
American Songwriter

Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Knocks Taylor Swift from No. 1

Taylor Swift has reigned at No. 1 since the release of her album, Midnights, on Oct. 21. The crown has now been passed to Drake and 21 Savage. Despite postponing the release of their joint album, Her Loss, Drake and Savage’s project skyrocketed up the chart to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Alongside dethroning Swift, the project saw this year’s biggest week for a hip-hop album, as well as the fourth largest streaming week for any album. The record garnered 513.56 million “on-demand official streams of its 16 tracks,” according to Billboard.
American Songwriter

Nick Carter Launches Fund in Honor of Late Brother Aaron Carter

Nick Carter is paying it forward to honor the memory of his late brother, Aaron Carter. The Backstreet Boys member shared via Instagram Stories on Monday (Nov. 14), that he has started a donation fund in response to his brother’s passing. Proceeds benefit On Our Sleeves, an organization described as a “national movement.” On Our Sleeves helps children with their mental health by providing free, educational resources to communities across America “to educate families and empower advocates,” the website reads.
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

Bruce Springsteen Reacts to Alfonso Ribeiro’s Claim That ‘The Carlton’ is Inspired by ‘Dancing in the Dark’

Bruce Springsteen is buying into the theory that the famous “Carlton” dance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was partially inspired by him. Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks on Fresh Prince, was known for the character’s signature dance move, “The Carlton.” In a 2015 interview with Variety, Ribeiro revealed that “The Carlton” came to be when he read a note in the script prompting his character to bust out some dance moves and he thought of Friends star Courtney Cox’s dancing in the video for Springsteen’s hit, “Dancing in the Dark.” “I said, ‘that is the corniest dance on the planet that I know of, so why don’t I do that?'” Ribeiro recalled at the time.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy