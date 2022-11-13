Dolly Parton Receives $100 Million Award from Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for Charity

Dolly Parton received an important, prestigious award over the weekend (Nov. 12) and with it comes a $100 million prize that, she says, will be used to “help people.”

The award comes from Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and it’s called the Courage and Civility award. Parton is the latest recipient in 2022 as past winners include, Van Jones and Chef Jose Andres.

Wrote Parton on Twitter, sharing the news, “I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money. Thank you @Jeff Bezos #LaurenSanchez.”

Wrote Bezos on Twitter, “We’ve just announced a new Courage and Civility award recipient—@DollyParton, who leads with heart, and will put this $100 million award to great use helping so many people. She joins prior awardees, @VanJones68 and @Chefjoseandres. Congrats, Dolly!”

“The award recognizes leaders who aim high, find solutions, and who always do it with civility,” said host Lauren Sanchez introducing Parton. “Each awardee receives $100 million to direct to the charities that they see fit.”

“We have in this very room, the next recipient of the Courage and Civility Award. The woman you’re about to meet embodies these ideals so thoroughly,” added Bezos. “She gives with her heart. What she’s done for kids literacy and so many other things is just incredible. It is my great honor to welcome our 2022 Courage and Civility Award recipient onto the stage. Dolly Parton.”

“What?! Did you say $100 million?” Parton said upon receiving the award. “When people are in a position to help, you should help. And I know that I’ve always said I try to put my money where my heart is. And I think you do the same thing. I’m going to do my best to do good things with this money. Thank you, Jeff.”

Among the many charities Parton works with closely wiht is the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which is “dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age five.”

Check out the video of Parton accepting the award below. And check out Parton, a recent inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, who is also the current American Songwriter cover star HERE.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame