ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash on Upper Manatee River Road in Bradenton

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTlgz_0j9MOlYP00

A 38-year-old Bradenton man was killed in a motorcycle crash at a Manatee County intersection on Saturday night, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Sunday.

The wreck happened at 8:21 p.m. at the intersection of Upper Manatee River Road and Third Avenue Northeast.

The Bradenton man was riding his motorcycle west on Third Avenue when he failed to stop for a stop sign at Upper Manatee River Road, FHP said. Troopers say he then lost control of the motorcycle as he entered the intersection in front of oncoming traffic.

The motorcycle collided with the front right side of an SUV traveling north on Upper Manatee River Road, and the Bradenton man was knocked off of the bike onto the road. He was then hit by a sedan traveling northbound.

Emergency responders pronounced the Bradenton man dead at the scene.

The occupants of the SUV, a 38-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy from Parrish, were uninjured. The driver of the sedan, a 60-year-old Bradenton man, was also uninjured.

The crash remained under investigation on Sunday morning, FHP said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A crash early Tuesday morning in Polk County left one person dead and two others injured, Florida Highway Patrol reports. It all started around 1:38 a.m. when an SUV was traveling westbound in the outside lane of Interstate 4 behind a sedan. The SUV reportedly...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Troopers looking for hit-and-run driver after fatal crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for a driver who they say hit and killed a 63-year-old Port Charlotte man riding a bicycle Monday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol says at about 6:10 p.m., the man was traveling on a bicycle with a trailer north on Prineville Street, approaching Hineline Avenue.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two injured in Manatee motorcycle crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a motorcycle driven by a 54-year-old Ruskin man, with a 53-year-old woman rising as a passenger, were heading south on U.S. 41, approaching 61st Street East at about 11:30 a.m.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying teens suspected of breaking into cars in Palmetto. Deputies posted surveillance video on Twitter hoping someone may recognize the three juveniles seen burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand Oaks subdivision on Nov. 10.
PALMETTO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Woman dies after being hit by car in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed when she was hit by a car early Tuesday morning while trying to cross the street in Tampa, police said. Tampa police officers said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on N. 22nd Avenue in the area between E. Henry Avenue and E. Clifton Street. The driver reportedly told police the woman — who reportedly wasn't in a designated crosswalk — stepped into the car's path and didn't give the driver enough time to break and avoid hitting her.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Bradenton motorcyclist killed after running stop sign

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Bradenton man. Troopers say a 38-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling west on 3rd Avenue NE shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday when he ran the stop sign at Upper Manatee River Road, lost control of the vehicle and entered the intersection.
BRADENTON, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
4K+
Followers
99
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy