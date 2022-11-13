Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash on Upper Manatee River Road in Bradenton

A 38-year-old Bradenton man was killed in a motorcycle crash at a Manatee County intersection on Saturday night, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Sunday.

The wreck happened at 8:21 p.m. at the intersection of Upper Manatee River Road and Third Avenue Northeast.

The Bradenton man was riding his motorcycle west on Third Avenue when he failed to stop for a stop sign at Upper Manatee River Road, FHP said. Troopers say he then lost control of the motorcycle as he entered the intersection in front of oncoming traffic.

The motorcycle collided with the front right side of an SUV traveling north on Upper Manatee River Road, and the Bradenton man was knocked off of the bike onto the road. He was then hit by a sedan traveling northbound.

Emergency responders pronounced the Bradenton man dead at the scene.

The occupants of the SUV, a 38-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy from Parrish, were uninjured. The driver of the sedan, a 60-year-old Bradenton man, was also uninjured.

The crash remained under investigation on Sunday morning, FHP said.