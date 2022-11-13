ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Little House on the Prairie’: Jason Bateman’s Character Survived a Bear Trap, a Gunshot, and More

By India McCarty
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Jason Bateman is known for his work in TV and movies. The actor has impressed critics and audiences through his performances in Ozark , Arrested Development , Zootopia , and Juno . However, many fans might not know about his childhood acting roles. In the early ’80s, Jason Bateman appeared in the classic TV drama Little House on the Prairie . And his character endured an absurd number of tragedies.

Jason Bateman has enjoyed a long and successful Hollywood career

Bateman has been acting almost his entire life. He has starred in hit movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall , Horrible Bosses , The Family Fang , and Game Night . The star has also earned SAG Award and Golden Globe nominations for his work on Arrested Development and won a SAG Award and an Emmy for Ozark .

Bateman was born in Rye, New York, and moved to Salt Lake City with his family before settling in California. He began acting when he was 10 years old, appearing in a Golden Grahams cereal commercial before scoring his big break: playing James Cooper Ingalls on the popular Little House on the Prairie .

From bear traps to bank robberies, Jason Bateman’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ character endured a lot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHXE6_0j9MOfG300
Jason Bateman in three scenes from ‘Little House on the Prairie’ | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On Little House on the Prairie , Jason Bateman portrayed a 12-year-old orphan whose parents died in a wagon accident. James and his younger sister, Cassandra, stay with the Ingalls family while searching for a permanent home. But eventually, Caroline and Charles Ingalls adopt the two children.

Bateman went on to appear in 21 episodes of the series. Throughout his time on the show, the actor’s character suffered numerous tragedies. Aside from mourning his parents’ death, the boy also got caught in a bear trap, took a bullet during a bank robbery, and slipped into a coma. But he survived it all.

Jason Bateman recalls ‘Little House on the Prairie’ and star Michael Landon

When speaking about his time on the show, Jason Bateman has had nothing but good things to say about the cast and crew.

“The way in which everybody functioned was very familial,” the actor said of the Little House on the Prairie set in a 2017 Variety interview. “It was a warm place, and I remember in the few years that followed … I would end up on sets that were less functional.”

Bateman also spoke of his admiration for the show’s lead, Michael Landon . The actor rose to fame on Bonanza and played Charles Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie .

The Juno star said Landon had a “huge influence” on him through his leadership as “an exec producer, as a writer and actor, and as somewhat of a father figure” during Bateman’s time on the show.

Bateman also called Landon “the George Clooney of that time” and said the “crew loved him, the industry loved him, guys wanted to be him, and women wanted to be with him.”

The actor calls his career ‘a pressure cooker’

Even though Little House on the Prairie and a supporting role in Silver Spoons made Jason Bateman a household name at a young age, the actor said he still had to work hard to land more roles.

He revealed that he was “constantly” trying to get hired and that his career has been “a pressure cooker.” But Bateman’s hard work as a child actor clearly paid off.

RELATED: ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actor Alison Arngrim Compares Nellie Oleson to Hannibal Lecter

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
POPSUGAR

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Are Just Mom and Dad to Their Kids

Image Source: Getty / Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are ultra famous, but also ultra private. The British actors wed in 2011 and they have one daughter together, whom they welcomed sometime in 2018. Since then, the pair have kept their lives under wraps — something they were doing long before they had a baby together. Even their 2011 wedding was super top secret. They only had a handful of guests in attendance at their New York nuptials, including Weisz's son, Henry — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky — and Craig's daughter, Ella Loudon, whom he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

Russell Crowe Shoots Down Longtime Audition Rumor for Julia Roberts Classic

Russell Crowe called the idea that he ever auditioned for My Best Friend's Wedding "pure imagination." Earlier this year, director P.J. Hogan said he wanted the Gladiator star to play the male lead in the romantic comedy hit that cemented Julia Roberts' star status. Hogan claimed Crowe even did a table read with Roberts, but there was no chemistry and the part went to Dermot Mulroney.
Popculture

2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job

The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
The Independent

‘Unfortunately, it’s done’: Zoe Kravitz reveals that Big Little Lies won’t return for season three

Zoe Kravitz has told fans to give up hope for a third season of Big Little Lies, as she claims it won’t return following the death of director Jean-Marc Vallée.Based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the ensemble drama revolved around a group of parents at a preparatory school who become involved in a murder investigation.Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern also featured in the show’s premiere season, with Meryl Streep joining the cast for season two.As well as directing the 2013 Oscar-winning film Dallas Buyers Club, Vallée was known for spearheading...
POPSUGAR

Taylor Lautner Marries Longtime Girlfriend Taylor Dome in Intimate California Ceremony

Attention, Team Jacob: Taylor Lautner is officially married! According to multiple reports, Lautner and his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Dome, tied the knot on Friday at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, CA. Per The Daily Mail, the ceremony was reportedly an intimate one with around a hundred of the bride and groom's closest friends and family in attendance. (POPSUGAR reached out to the couple's representatives for comment on their wedding news but did not receive an immediate response.)
PASO ROBLES, CA
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
LOUISIANA STATE
NME

Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film has been scrapped

Margot Robbie has said that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. In June 2020 it was reported that Disney was in development on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film that reunited Robbie with Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. It was set to be a separate installment from a planned reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

222K+
Followers
120K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy