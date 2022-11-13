ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 on Tonight? Fans Have to Wait for Episode 8

By Sarah Little
 3 days ago

ABC ‘s The Rookie has had a handful of intense episodes in season 5. From Rosalind Dyer’s “death” — we see all the fan theories, and we’re intrigued — to Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen’s undercover stint, this season has been entertaining. But can fans expect to see a new episode of The Rookie tonight, Nov. 13?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nX2k_0j9MOdUb00
Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen | ABC/Raymond Liu

‘The Rookie’ isn’t new tonight, Nov. 13

We have bad news — The Rookie is going on a semi-short hiatus, and ABC won’t air a new episode tonight, Nov. 13.

The series is taking a month off and will return on Sunday, Dec. 4, at its regular time. This break will likely allow production to catch up with the release schedule. It takes a lot of work to produce, film, and edit a television show.

So fans will have to spend the next three weeks theorizing and wondering what will happen next in The Rookie Season 5 .

What happened in episode 7?

Even though The Rookie isn’t releasing a new episode tonight, we can still look ahead to future episodes by looking back on the most recent hour.

In The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7, “Crossfire,” Elijah Stone filed a civil suit against Wesley Evers, Angela Lopez, and Wade Grey. And to get Elijah to drop the case and protect his family, Wesley called a press conference and publicly apologized to Elijah. We’re sure this won’t come back to bite Wesley in the butt.

The hour also featured Lucy taking on another undercover job to infiltrate a female gang responsible for a local shop owner’s murder. Meanwhile, John Nolan and Celina Juarez investigated the death of a man who was technically killed three times. And Bailey Nune expressed uneasiness about living in Nolan’s house.

Perhaps Nolan and Bailey aren’t meant to be, but we’ll have to wait and find out where The Rookie takes their relationship next.

RELATED: ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Fans Disagree Over ‘Chenford’ — ‘They Give Me the Ick’

Everything we know about ‘The Rookie’ Episode 8, which doesn’t air tonight

Sadly, ABC has yet to release an official synopsis for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8, “The Collar.” But we have the preview to inform our theories and speculation for the hour. And let’s just say that viewers will likely be on the edge of their seats during the episode.

The trailer begins with Nolan and Celina pulling over a woman with a bomb strapped to her neck. She tells the police officers, “He said to drive, or he’d kill me.” So the perpetrator makes this innocent woman keep driving around Los Angeles, and if she stops, the bomb will detonate. And Tim and Lucy discover that there’s a second bomb around the neck of another driver.

At the end of the promo, Nolan appears to play the hero and tries to disarm the bomb. And then we see a car explode.

The director of episode 8, Robert Bella, retweeted the preview and wrote, “Written by [Paula Puryear] and Directed by me. You don’t want to miss Episode 508! #TheRookie #countdowntochenford”

“Countdown to Chenford” is intriguing, to say the least. Something significant has to happen between the two characters, right? Whatever the case may be, we’re excited for the upcoming hour.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8, “The Collar,” premieres on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. In the meantime, check back into Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more The Rookie news.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

