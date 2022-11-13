ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Chicago Fire’: A Creepy Man Harasses the team and Herrmann Makes a Love Connection

By Sheiresa Ngo
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Chicago Fire is back for Season 11 Episode 7 (titled “Angry Is Easier”). Severide, Kidd , and the rest of the team encounter a heckler and Herrmann helps two people find love. Here’s what happened last time on Chicago Fire .

Joe is worried about the adoption process

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AcaGG_0j9MObj900
Chicago Fire cast | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC via Getty Images

During Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 7 (titled “Angry Is Easier”), Joe (played by Joe Minoso) is upset because his adoption application was put on hold. He explains to Herrmann (played by David Eigenberg) that Leon, his brother, came up in a gang database. Leon was working undercover, and Joe tried to explain that, but the situation still looks bad.

Every time the phone rings, Joe gets nervous, thinking it’s the adoption agency. However, most of the time, it’s just a robocall. At the end of the episode, Joe gets a call. He gets the news he’s been waiting for. The adoption went through.

Herrmann helps with making a love connection

RELATED : ‘Chicago Fire’: What We’re Hoping for in Season 11

Herrmann connects with John, a man he met during a car accident rescue. John tells him about meeting a woman at college named Catherine. He lost contact with her, and he desperately wants to reconnect. While the man is in the ambulance, he asks Herrmann if he can find the woman and tell her how much he cares for her.

Herrmann is hesitant about contacting Catherine because as far as he knows, she’s married. He doesn’t want to create an awkward situation. However, Brett (played by Kara Killmer ) and Ritter (played by Daniel Kyri) feel Catherine might want to know about John’s condition since they were friends. After Ritter does a Google search, he finds Catherine. He discovers she’s a high school music teacher and she’s divorced. After Herrmann reaches out, Catherine and John connect at the hospital and rekindle their relationship.

A creepy man harasses the team

During the car accident rescue, a man named Edgar Weston was lurking near the scene. He gave Carver (played by Jake Lockett) and the paramedics a hard time. At one point, he got too close, and Carver had to tell him to step behind the tape they used to block off the area. Edgar spent most of his time harassing the paramedics and firefighters. He heckled Carver, saying, “You’re playing around with tape while there’s people over there in danger. You’re a real hero, huh?”

At one point, Edgar told a patient being treated by Violet (played by Hanako Greensmith ) and Brett that he might want to get a second opinion about his injuries. Carver was so distracted by Edgar that he missed a car driving through the accident scene . The car ran over a hose and caused an air bottle to go airborne.

Later in the episode, while Gallo (played by Alberto Rosende) and Violet are walking out of the firehouse, they see Edgar. He stares at them from across the street, and then he gets into his car and drives off. He shows up again during the next shift. Chief Boden (played by Eamonn Walker) has a talk with him and warns him not to threaten his firefighters. However, Edgar follows the fire trucks when they leave the firehouse to respond to a call.

The police show up to the call and take Edgar away. Boden finds out Edgar has been harassing them because he blames them for his father’s death. His father died during a tent fire they responded to. Violet has a talk with him and tells him that he can’t go around looking for someone to blame. She says she knows he’s grieving but his behavior isn’t going to make the pain go away, and he has to give it time.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series

Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
FanSided

Is Wendy Seager coming back for Chicago Fire season 11?

Wendy Seager (Andy Allo) was a deceptively big part of Chicago Fire season 10. She gave Severide (Taylor Kinney) someone to bounce ideas off of, and she presented something of a reminder that Severide’s relationship with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was on the rocks. Things have gotten better for...
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
tvinsider.com

Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Accidentally Reveal Who Wins Tournament of Champions?

The finals of Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions are underway, as Andrew He won the first game on Monday (November 14). But some fans are wondering if the show has already accidentally spoiled the tournament’s ultimate winner. On the official Jeopardy website, the TOC page displays the finals matchup...
SheKnows

Meet the Young & Restless Newcomer Who May Be Just What Chelsea Needs

Many have asked about the actress playing the role of Chelsea’s therapist on The Young and the Restless and we can report that daytime newcomer Anna Khaja is appearing in scenes with Melissa Claire Egan. The actress first appeared on Tuesday, November 8, when Chelsea attended her first therapy session at the facility.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

223K+
Followers
120K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy