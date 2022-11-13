ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kat
2d ago

I think about my mom all the time. She left when I was 5. Haven’t seen or heard from her since. Hope she’s happy and healthy even though she caused me a lot of emotional turmoil.

Mary Lomas
2d ago

My mom n I never had a good relationship. But I always respected her , even when she would be little me . She's gone now after having lung cancer and dementia. She was 93 , I would have hope our relationship was better. I think she regretted having me , she told me mean things that make me feel this way. But I forgave her and am at peace with it not thinking about it anymore on what would have or could have been. RIP MOM 🙏🏼❤️

Shyina Griffin
1d ago

my mom was my bff until other people came between our relationship but before she passed we became bff again I love my mom still today so if you still have your mom make peace with her before it's too late

