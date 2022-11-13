WATCH: Ultimate Tom Brady failure on interception leads to tripping penalty

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were cruising along against the Seattle Seahawks , making their way into the red zone, when they inexplicably decided to line up quarterback Tom Brady at wide receiver.

As many people watching this special game in Munich might have guessed, it did not go well.

For starters, Brady lining up out wide was quickly picked up by Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen. So any attempt at trickery by the Bucs was more than likely to be shut down with ease. And said trickery was absolutely in play as TB12 was not just out there as a decoy to confuse defenders but rather serving as the go-to receiving target from running back Leonard Fournette, who took the direct snap.

To make matters worse, Brady slipped on what appears to be an increasingly sloppy field, making for an easy interception by Woolen.

Tom Brady’s wide receiver skills not on par with his QB ability

It was comical, to say the least. But it was also a genuinely confusing call that seemed entirely unnecessary by offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The Bucs were moving the ball well and primed to put up more points on a Seahawks defense that just doesn’t seem to be completely in sync thus far.

To complete the selfless display of unintentional comedy for the packed house in Munich, Brady had one of his familiar temper tantrums and kicked up at Woolen immediately following the end of the play. He was rightfully flagged with a 15-yard penalty as a result.

As we’ve all come to know, when TB12 gets upset, he gets really upset. An NFL tradition unlike any other.

It’s worth noting here that as we’ve seen in the past, even when Brady is as wide open as one could possibly be, the guarantee of him actually catching the ball has never been a lock. It also likely didn’t help that Fournette decided to test Woolen, who is now tied for the NFL lead with five interceptions.

Related: Top 2022-23 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates: Sauce Gardner in a league of his own

More must-reads: