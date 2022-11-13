ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds churches to gather for One Voice service Nov. 27

Many churches in Edmonds — regardless of denomination — will come together for a One Voice worship service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at Edmonds Center for the Arts. Everyone is invited to attend. Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.
‘Liking Lichens’ topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Nov. 21 program

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club invites the public to their November membership meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, where Floretum member, author and conservation leader Lora Hein will present her program, Liking Lichens. What are lichens? And what aren’t they? Learn why they have a place in every garden, and discover...
Edmonds Chamber closing out year with community events

With only two pages remaining on your wall calendar, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce wants to be sure you’ve marked these dates to close out the year. Chamber staff and volunteers are looking forward to bringing these celebrations to the community. Any businesses looking to align themselves with these...
The secret history of nukes in WA

Puget Sound is home to around one-third of the nation’s active nukes. Today we’re revisiting an episode that explores why that is and why so much secrecy surrounds them. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow.
7 Seattle Holiday Markets To Put On Your Calendar (And Counting)

As convenient as it can be to do your holiday shopping at home on your computer, there’s something to be said for the festive feeling of strolling through a holiday market, hot chocolate in hand. We’re happy to report that Seattle has no shortage of Christmas markets and holiday craft fairs coming up over the next couple of months. We rounded up some of our favorites, but will be continuously adding more so be sure to take a page out of Santa’s book and check this list twice!
Edmonds search and rescue dog Keb honored during gala award ceremony

Edmonds’ own Keb was celebrated as the 2022 Search and Rescue Dog during the gala American Humane’s Hero Dog Awards in Key West, Florida Nov. 11. The overall hero dog award went to shelter dog Ethan, who was left on the doorstep of a shelter totally emaciated and was nurtured back to health.
Edmonds police, Rotary Club partner for food drive through Dec. 15

The Edmonds Rotary Club is partnering with the Edmonds Police Department to provide food for our neighbors in need this holiday season. From now through Dec. 15, non-perishable items will be collected at the Edmonds Police Department: 250 5th Ave. N., and the Edmonds Food Bank located at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.
You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market

Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
In Burien, an unusual affordable housing experiment gains steam

Buying a home is out of reach for most low-income families in the ultra-expensive greater Seattle metro area. The city of Burien is trying to change that. It's experimenting with tiny cottages, with up to two bedrooms, that families earning less than $50,000 per year can buy. Denise Henrikson stands...
‘Luminous Forest’ brighter on 4th Ave N after new lights installed

The Luminous Forest installation on 4th Avenue North in downtown Edmonds is shining more brightly, thanks to new lights. Seattle artist Iole Alessandrini worked with City of Edmonds Cultural Arts Program staff at the end of October to replace 70 solar elements, funded in part by a generous donation from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
