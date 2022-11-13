Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds churches to gather for One Voice service Nov. 27
Many churches in Edmonds — regardless of denomination — will come together for a One Voice worship service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at Edmonds Center for the Arts. Everyone is invited to attend. Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.
myedmondsnews.com
‘Liking Lichens’ topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Nov. 21 program
The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club invites the public to their November membership meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, where Floretum member, author and conservation leader Lora Hein will present her program, Liking Lichens. What are lichens? And what aren’t they? Learn why they have a place in every garden, and discover...
KING-5
Cup and Crepe wins Best New Restaurant in 2022's Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
EVERETT, Wash. — Cup and Crepe is the winner of Best New Restaurant in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. Cup and Crepe in Everett is a place full of surprises and good vibes. Owner Teresa Godfrey believes in radical welcomes to her customers and wants her European...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Chamber closing out year with community events
With only two pages remaining on your wall calendar, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce wants to be sure you’ve marked these dates to close out the year. Chamber staff and volunteers are looking forward to bringing these celebrations to the community. Any businesses looking to align themselves with these...
myedmondsnews.com
Nancy Coulson: Former Seafair princess was longtime preschool teacher in Mountlake Terrace
Nancy Coulson was born in Seattle, Washington to Francis and Pearl Dennis. She was the oldest of their four children and graduated from Blanchet High School, class of 1963. Nancy was a Seafair princess in 1965. She married Patrick Coulson on April 29, 1966 and they had two children. Nancy...
myedmondsnews.com
Looking for places to take guests during the holidays? Check out the Best of Edmonds
Earlier this year, readers cast their votes for what they loved about Edmonds — and the winners were highlighted in the 2022 Best of Edmonds magazine. This publication is available both online and at select locations citywide, and it’s the perfect guide for where to take your out-of-town visitors during the holiday season.
KUOW
The secret history of nukes in WA
Puget Sound is home to around one-third of the nation’s active nukes. Today we’re revisiting an episode that explores why that is and why so much secrecy surrounds them. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow.
capitolhillseattle.com
Capitol Hill Knitters of Doom to again decorate Cal Anderson with gifts of scarves, hats, and socks
A Capitol Hill knitting group is growing a new neighborhood tradition “decorating” the hedges near 11th and Denny in Cal Anderson Park with scarves, hats, socks, and other items to keep people warm. The Capitol Hill Knitters of Doom tell CHS this year’s gifts will be hung with...
secretseattle.co
7 Seattle Holiday Markets To Put On Your Calendar (And Counting)
As convenient as it can be to do your holiday shopping at home on your computer, there’s something to be said for the festive feeling of strolling through a holiday market, hot chocolate in hand. We’re happy to report that Seattle has no shortage of Christmas markets and holiday craft fairs coming up over the next couple of months. We rounded up some of our favorites, but will be continuously adding more so be sure to take a page out of Santa’s book and check this list twice!
downtownbellevue.com
Celebrate the Holidays at The Collection with Tree Lighting, Live Music, and Snowflake Lane
The holiday season is officially upon us. Every year, The Bellevue Collection transforms into a festive destination for shopping, dining, and making memories at special events. Spread the holiday cheer and read below to learn about some of the most anticipated yearly activities like Snowflake Lane, tree lighting, and live music at the Wintergarden.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds search and rescue dog Keb honored during gala award ceremony
Edmonds’ own Keb was celebrated as the 2022 Search and Rescue Dog during the gala American Humane’s Hero Dog Awards in Key West, Florida Nov. 11. The overall hero dog award went to shelter dog Ethan, who was left on the doorstep of a shelter totally emaciated and was nurtured back to health.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds police, Rotary Club partner for food drive through Dec. 15
The Edmonds Rotary Club is partnering with the Edmonds Police Department to provide food for our neighbors in need this holiday season. From now through Dec. 15, non-perishable items will be collected at the Edmonds Police Department: 250 5th Ave. N., and the Edmonds Food Bank located at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle councilmember defends gang graffiti as ‘unsolicited creative expression’
Seattle councilmember Teresa Mosqueda thinks gang graffiti and Antifa tagging is “unsolicited creative expression” and art. She thinks cleaning it up is just a handout to “for-profit graffiti removal businesses.”. The city of Seattle is inundated with graffiti, much coming from local gang members and Antifa thugs....
capitolhillseattle.com
While SDOT waits for funding, somebody painted a guerilla crosswalk at E Olive Way and Harvard — UPDATE: Washed away
When it comes to moral quandaries in journalism, reporting on guerilla crosswalk installations is up there with secret all-ages music clubs, unauthorized skate ramps, and unofficial dog parks. But you have to figure the Seattle Department of Transportation would catch wind of a guerilla crosswalk on E Olive Way sooner...
After a low appraisal, Black Seattle family 'whitewashes' home, gets higher price
SEATTLE — In Seattle and around the country, the color of someone's skin can impact the value of their home. In the Clark home, kitchen conversations sizzle in life lessons. “Generational wealth is money, houses, or things you pass down,” said Jaxton Clark, 10, while helping his father prepare breakfast in their Columbia City home.
travelawaits.com
You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market
Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
myedmondsnews.com
As temperature drops, Lynnwood hygiene center providing hot showers, warm clothes to those without homes
As temperatures in the area continue to drop, the Lynnwood Hygiene Center is working to help those who are homeless. Open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., the center offers free showers and lunches to its guests. Located in the former Lynnwood emissions test station, the space was...
KUOW
In Burien, an unusual affordable housing experiment gains steam
Buying a home is out of reach for most low-income families in the ultra-expensive greater Seattle metro area. The city of Burien is trying to change that. It's experimenting with tiny cottages, with up to two bedrooms, that families earning less than $50,000 per year can buy. Denise Henrikson stands...
myedmondsnews.com
‘Luminous Forest’ brighter on 4th Ave N after new lights installed
The Luminous Forest installation on 4th Avenue North in downtown Edmonds is shining more brightly, thanks to new lights. Seattle artist Iole Alessandrini worked with City of Edmonds Cultural Arts Program staff at the end of October to replace 70 solar elements, funded in part by a generous donation from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
