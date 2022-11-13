Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College announced that its president, Stephanie Gail Hammitt, 60, passed away on Monday. "President Hammitt loved this unique and special college. She was especially proud of the students at FDLTCC, along with the support and guidance that provided by the staff and faculty. We are proud of the many important college accomplishments that were achieved under her leadership, and she will be missed tremendously," the college said on its web page. "Our thoughts are with the Hammitt family as we mourn the untimely passing of our great leader, colleague, and friend."

