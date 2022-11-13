ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

businessnorth.com

FDLTCC president passes away

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College announced that its president, Stephanie Gail Hammitt, 60, passed away on Monday. "President Hammitt loved this unique and special college. She was especially proud of the students at FDLTCC, along with the support and guidance that provided by the staff and faculty. We are proud of the many important college accomplishments that were achieved under her leadership, and she will be missed tremendously," the college said on its web page. "Our thoughts are with the Hammitt family as we mourn the untimely passing of our great leader, colleague, and friend."
CLOQUET, MN
MIX 108

Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth

The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Snow Removal Volunteer Program Not Returning This Year

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth’s snow removal assistance volunteer program isn’t happening this year. It ran for three years, and helped up to 25 older adults and people with disabilities every winter. Duluth residents could sign up to shovel their front doors and sidewalks as...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Current State of the Duluth Housing Market

Is the market as competitive as it was a year ago? The Lift’s realtor Kevin Kalligher unpacked the current state of the Duluth housing market. “Locally we’re still seeing some multiple offer situations and any price point is under $300,000. It’s still pretty competitive but the market is starting to soften a little bit,” Kevin tells us.
DULUTH, MN
Kat Kountry 105

GIANT Light Show in Minnesota Opens This Weekend (19th)

Every year I look around for all of the light shows for the holidays. Both on homes and also the commercial light tours and shows. One could argue that some people put up their Christmas lights a bit early. I know the best thing to do is to put them up while it's still relatively warm out, but lighting them up could wait until closer to Thanksgiving, but to each their own.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

One more day for Festival of Trees in Duluth Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Festival of Trees returned to the DECC Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The event, put on by the Junior League of Duluth, started as a fundraiser more than 30 years ago. Back then, decorated Christmas trees were auctioned off to the highest bidder.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth

There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluthian Eliminated On Dancing With The Stars

This is sad news for Duluthians: actor and Duluth native Daniel Durant was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars on Monday night (November 14th). He made it pretty far but we would have loved for him to win!. In case you didn't know, the actor joined the cast of Dancing...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Longtime Superior City Councilor Resigns Following Investigation

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Longtime Superior City Councilor Warren Bender has resigned from his 3rd District council seat, citing medical issues. Bender sent his resignation letter to Mayor Jim Paine’s office late Monday. The resignation became effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and it comes after a police investigation involving...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Native-Owned Farm In Sawyer Celebrates Arrival Of Buffalo

SAWYER, Minn. – A native-owned farm in Sawyer celebrated the arrival of a dozen buffalo to its land on Friday. Native Wise farm sits on 380 acres. Community members gathered with a welcoming song for the buffalo and a meal for all to enjoy. The Nature Conservancy’s preserves in...
SAWYER, MN
mprnews.org

North Shore gets a foot of lake-effect snow

An inch here, a foot there. Day 2 of mostly light to moderate snowfall is adding up across Minnesota. Snowfall totals along the North Shore exceed a foot in some locations. In Cook County, areas near Hovland picked up a total of 14 inches of snowfall so far this week.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

The Social House Adding Another Location In Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. — The Social House restaurant will be opening a second location in Canal Park. Fox 21 confirmed with the owners that they are opening another restaurant in Famous Dave’s old location. A few weeks ago, Famous Dave’s moved out of Canal Park and up to Hermantown....
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Superior City Councilor Warren Bender resigns

SUPERIOR, WI -- Superior City Councilor Warren Bender has resigned from his position amid allegations of inappropriate messaging on social media. Superior city spokespeople shared the news in an email Tuesday, saying Bender, who represented the city’s 3rd District, submitted a resignation letter to the mayor Monday night. His...
businessnorth.com

Free parking Downtown for Christmas City of the North Parade

Parade participants and spectators will be provided free parking in Duluth’s Downtown on Friday for the Christmas City of the North Parade. Free parade parking is being offered after 5 p.m. at the following ramps/lots:. Fourth Avenue Auto Park—402 W. Michigan Street. Duluth Transportation Center—228 W. Michigan Street...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City plow tips on steep Duluth road

DULUTH, MN -- First responders are on the scene after a city plow that tipped over on a steep Duluth road. The crash happened near North 17th Ave W. and W. 3rd Street in the Goat Hill neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. Monday. According to our reporter on scene, it appears...
DULUTH, MN

