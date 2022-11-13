Read full article on original website
businessnorth.com
FDLTCC president passes away
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College announced that its president, Stephanie Gail Hammitt, 60, passed away on Monday. "President Hammitt loved this unique and special college. She was especially proud of the students at FDLTCC, along with the support and guidance that provided by the staff and faculty. We are proud of the many important college accomplishments that were achieved under her leadership, and she will be missed tremendously," the college said on its web page. "Our thoughts are with the Hammitt family as we mourn the untimely passing of our great leader, colleague, and friend."
CCU College, Cosmetology Careers Unlimited-Duluth Has Closed Its Doors
CCU College of Hair, Skin, and Nails in Duluth has made the decision to close its doors. CCU was a locally owned school that has a long history of providing Cosmetology and Esthetics education to students in Downtown Duluth. The school has been providing education in the cosmetology industry for over 50 years.
Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth
The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Snow Removal Volunteer Program Not Returning This Year
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth’s snow removal assistance volunteer program isn’t happening this year. It ran for three years, and helped up to 25 older adults and people with disabilities every winter. Duluth residents could sign up to shovel their front doors and sidewalks as...
WDIO-TV
Current State of the Duluth Housing Market
Is the market as competitive as it was a year ago? The Lift’s realtor Kevin Kalligher unpacked the current state of the Duluth housing market. “Locally we’re still seeing some multiple offer situations and any price point is under $300,000. It’s still pretty competitive but the market is starting to soften a little bit,” Kevin tells us.
GIANT Light Show in Minnesota Opens This Weekend (19th)
Every year I look around for all of the light shows for the holidays. Both on homes and also the commercial light tours and shows. One could argue that some people put up their Christmas lights a bit early. I know the best thing to do is to put them up while it's still relatively warm out, but lighting them up could wait until closer to Thanksgiving, but to each their own.
TODAY Names Duluth One Of The Best Christmas Towns
Duluth is finally getting the credit we deserve! While winters may be long and cold here, we still have a lot to offer and that was put on national display with a new study that came out on Thursday (November 10th). Other areas nearby have gotten some recognition lately, including...
boreal.org
One more day for Festival of Trees in Duluth Sunday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Festival of Trees returned to the DECC Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The event, put on by the Junior League of Duluth, started as a fundraiser more than 30 years ago. Back then, decorated Christmas trees were auctioned off to the highest bidder.
northernnewsnow.com
4 small Northland cities to see state funding for infrastructure, rehab projects
CLOQUET, MN -- The state of Minnesota announced four small Northland towns will each see about half a million dollars to pay for infrastructure and rehab projects in their communities. Governor Tim Walz’s office made the announcement Tuesday morning. The funding is part of a $20 million chunk that...
New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth
There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
Duluthian Eliminated On Dancing With The Stars
This is sad news for Duluthians: actor and Duluth native Daniel Durant was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars on Monday night (November 14th). He made it pretty far but we would have loved for him to win!. In case you didn't know, the actor joined the cast of Dancing...
FOX 21 Online
Longtime Superior City Councilor Resigns Following Investigation
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Longtime Superior City Councilor Warren Bender has resigned from his 3rd District council seat, citing medical issues. Bender sent his resignation letter to Mayor Jim Paine’s office late Monday. The resignation became effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and it comes after a police investigation involving...
FOX 21 Online
Native-Owned Farm In Sawyer Celebrates Arrival Of Buffalo
SAWYER, Minn. – A native-owned farm in Sawyer celebrated the arrival of a dozen buffalo to its land on Friday. Native Wise farm sits on 380 acres. Community members gathered with a welcoming song for the buffalo and a meal for all to enjoy. The Nature Conservancy’s preserves in...
mprnews.org
North Shore gets a foot of lake-effect snow
An inch here, a foot there. Day 2 of mostly light to moderate snowfall is adding up across Minnesota. Snowfall totals along the North Shore exceed a foot in some locations. In Cook County, areas near Hovland picked up a total of 14 inches of snowfall so far this week.
FOX 21 Online
The Social House Adding Another Location In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — The Social House restaurant will be opening a second location in Canal Park. Fox 21 confirmed with the owners that they are opening another restaurant in Famous Dave’s old location. A few weeks ago, Famous Dave’s moved out of Canal Park and up to Hermantown....
northernnewsnow.com
Superior City Councilor Warren Bender resigns
SUPERIOR, WI -- Superior City Councilor Warren Bender has resigned from his position amid allegations of inappropriate messaging on social media. Superior city spokespeople shared the news in an email Tuesday, saying Bender, who represented the city’s 3rd District, submitted a resignation letter to the mayor Monday night. His...
Look Inside This Retro “Floating House” For Sale in Duluth
Who needs a house on top of a hill when you could have a house on top of the trees? There is a house on the market in Duluth, Minnesota known locally as the Erickson House. It is built on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
businessnorth.com
Free parking Downtown for Christmas City of the North Parade
Parade participants and spectators will be provided free parking in Duluth’s Downtown on Friday for the Christmas City of the North Parade. Free parade parking is being offered after 5 p.m. at the following ramps/lots:. Fourth Avenue Auto Park—402 W. Michigan Street. Duluth Transportation Center—228 W. Michigan Street...
northernnewsnow.com
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
DULUTH, MN -- First responders are on the scene after a city plow that tipped over on a steep Duluth road. The crash happened near North 17th Ave W. and W. 3rd Street in the Goat Hill neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. Monday. According to our reporter on scene, it appears...
