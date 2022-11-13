Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The death toll has risen to six after a mid-air plane crash at an air show in Dallas, officials said Sunday.

"According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday's Wings over Dallas air show incident," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement .

"Authorities will continue working today on the investigation and identification of the deceased. Please pray for their families and all involved."

The identities of the victims have not been revealed but the Allied Pilots Association said in a statement that two of them were former members and identified them as Terry Barker and Len Root.

"We are saddened to report that former APA members CA Terry Barker and CA Len Root were among the crewmembers lost on B-17 Flying Fortress during the Wings Over Dallas airshow today," Allied Pilots said.

"Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues past and present."

The two aircraft were both vintage collections from the Commemorative Air Force and were part of an air show that was being held at Dallas Executive Airport . Details of the crash, which was caught on video, remain unknown.

The B-17, which had been nicknamed "Texas Raiders," was one of about 45 complete surviving examples of the model, only nine of which were airworthy. The other aircraft was a P-63 which was even more rare. Only 14 are known to have survived.

