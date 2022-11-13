ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The death toll has risen to six after a mid-air plane crash at an air show in Dallas, officials said Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z59bE_0j9MNlWC00

"According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday's Wings over Dallas air show incident," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement .

"Authorities will continue working today on the investigation and identification of the deceased. Please pray for their families and all involved."

The identities of the victims have not been revealed but the Allied Pilots Association said in a statement that two of them were former members and identified them as Terry Barker and Len Root.

"We are saddened to report that former APA members CA Terry Barker and CA Len Root were among the crewmembers lost on B-17 Flying Fortress during the Wings Over Dallas airshow today," Allied Pilots said.

"Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues past and present."

The two aircraft were both vintage collections from the Commemorative Air Force and were part of an air show that was being held at Dallas Executive Airport . Details of the crash, which was caught on video, remain unknown.

The B-17, which had been nicknamed "Texas Raiders," was one of about 45 complete surviving examples of the model, only nine of which were airworthy. The other aircraft was a P-63 which was even more rare. Only 14 are known to have survived.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Ohio man among six killed in plane crash at Dallas air show

DALLAS — An Ohio man was among the people killed during a demonstration at an air show on Saturday in Dallas, Texas. The crash happened at the Wings Over Dallas Show at the Dallas Executive Airport. A World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed to...
DALLAS, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Here are the 6 men killed in TX WW2 planes collision; identities released

The six men who died when a World War II-era P-63 Kingcobra collided with a B-17 Flying Fortress in the Wings Over Dallas air show in Texas on Saturday have been identified. The Commemorative Air Force, a nonprofit organization that showcases vintage aircraft, identified the six deceased men as:. Terry...
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway

DALLAS (AP) — Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, identified the victims as:...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Experts criticize Dallas air show operations in wake of deadly collision

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The head of the Commemorative Air Force defended his volunteer organization today, insisting that its planes are safe and its pilots are well trained. But a pilot who was watching here at the airport and an aviation attorney say tonight that it appears mistakes were made. "I was standing on the edge of the tarmac on the south side of the field." Mark Colburn, a retired Dallas Police Department helicopter pilot, took photos of the ill-fated B-17 bomber just seconds before the collision. "The last photo that I shot was the spitfire overtaking the B-17."Colburn was also listening to...
DALLAS, TX
TODAY.com

Two planes crash mid-air during Dallas air show

Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday afternoon during a Dallas air show, officials said. “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 airplanes collide and crash during Wings Over Dallas air show

Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the planes.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.According to the event's website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social media posts showed hundreds of people gathered to watch the flyover. The 3-day event is in honor of Veteran's Day, which was Friday.The Dallas Executive Airport Twitter account tweeted early Saturday afternoon that there had been an "incident" during the show, and that fire authorities were responding to the scene.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
DALLAS, TX
WDTN

Family, friends remember Hilliard man killed in Texas air show crash

DALLAS, Texas (WCMH) — A Hilliard man was among the crewmembers who died after two aircraft collided during a Texas air show. A 30-year member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, Major Curtis J. Rowe, 64, died Saturday while performing an aerial demonstration at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive […]
HILLIARD, OH
CBS DFW

1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Friends & family remember former Keller councilman killed at Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After the fatal accident at Dallas airshow on Saturday that killed six, people across North Texas are mourning the loss of a former Keller city councilmember who was well-known and respected by many in his community.Pilot Terry Barker was a husband, father and grandfather. Keller Mayor Armin Mizani confirms Barker was one of the six victims."He passed away unfortunately this weekend, honoring the Greatest Generation – but that is who he was," Mizani said.Barker was a pilot for American Airlines for 36 years and retired in 2020. He was a captain and a former army pilot who loved...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured in early morning crash in Dallas

DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in West Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m. The driver of a pickup truck was heading south on Cockrell Hill Road, when the driver lost control near Illinois Avenue and slammed into a utility pole.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

One Killed After Crash on Preston Road

One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

WWII bomber, fighter aircraft collide midair at Texas airshow

DALLAS — Two WWII-era aircraft collided and crashed to the ground in front of spectators at an airshow in Dallas, Saturday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration said that a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. According to KDFW, the...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

4 injured in Fort Worth shooting; 1 hospitalized in critical condition

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that injured four people, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m., when police were called to an apartment complex at Northwest Centre Drive and Buda Lane. Responding officers...
FORT WORTH, TX
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
477K+
Followers
68K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy