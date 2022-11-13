ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Bad Brains to Release ‘The Youth Are Getting Restless’ Among Several Upcoming Reissues

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srlHC_0j9MNkdT00

Legendary groundbreaking punk rock group Bad Brains have announced a series of reissues from their historic catalog.

The band announced that their live album, The Youth Are Getting Restless, will be re-released early next year on January 20 via Bad Brains Records and ORG Music. Pre-order HERE.

The Youth Are Getting Restless is a live album recorded at the Paradiso Theater in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in 1987 by the VPRO. The show was part of the band’s I Against I Tour.

This reissue marks the sixth release in the remaster campaign, re-launching the Bad Brains Records label imprint. In coordination with the band, Org Music has overseen the restoration and remastering of the iconic Bad Brains’ recordings.

“Thanks to JAH and all involved in this glorious feat,” said the band’s bass player Darryl Jenifer. “Stay tuned for the ‘re-everything’ involved in all of our NINE studio albums and more. Big UP to Org Music for their faith, hard work, and dedication to BAD BRAINS RECORDS WE GOT THAT PMA 2020 and beyond.”

“As longtime fans of the Bad Brains, it’s a huge honor and a pleasure to work with the group and reissue their seminal releases,” added Andrew J. Rossiter of Org Music. “It’s an incredible feeling to see the masters coming back to the band, with the records being issued on their own Bad Brains Records imprint. It’s been a long journey, often akin to a treasure hunt, uncovering lost master tapes, unreleased recordings, never before seen photos, and archives from decades past. We couldn’t be more excited to share the results with the world.”

The Youth Are Getting Restless tracklist and a video clip announcing the series of reissues here below.

The Youth Are Getting Restless Tracklist:

A1 I

A2 Rock For Light

A3 Right Brigade

A4 House Of Suffering

A5 Day Tripper / She’s A Rainbow

A6 Coptic Times

A7 Sacred Love

A8 Re-Ignition

B1 Let Me Help

B2 The Youth Are Getting Restless

B3 Banned In D.C.

B4 Sailin’ On

B5 Fearless Vampire Killer

B6 At The Movies

B7 Revolution (Dub)

B8 Pay To Cum

Photo courtesy XO Publicity

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Stuns Fans at Local Open Mic

Stars. They’re just like us. They too enjoy going to an open mic night at a local watering hole, kicking back, and hearing singers belt out mediocre covers. At least, that’s the case for legendary songwriter and performer Robert Plant, who found himself at a local open mic night in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Tyla

Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show

A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock and Roll Bassist Dies

Bassist Gregg Philbin, who was part of the REO Speedwagon rock band, has died, the band has announced. Philbin was the second bassist for the group, and appeared on the first six studio albums that the band put out, according to Popculture. They note that "he was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, "Live: You Get What You Play For."
Popculture

Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'

Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy